Museums in L.A. this week: ‘Balthazar: A Black African King in Medieval and Renaissance Art’ and more

Here is a list of new museum shows in L.A. for Nov. 17-24:

Spirit of the Land Through Climate Change Desert landscapes in watercolor by Bernard Hoyes. San Bernardino County Museum, 2024 Orange Tree Lane, Redlands. Starts Sun.; ends March 8. Closed Mon. $5-$10; under 5, free. (909) 798-8608. sbcounty.gov

Balthazar: A Black African King in Medieval and Renaissance Art Exhibit examines images of the legendary figure depicted as one of the three magi in the story of Christ’s nativity. The Getty Center, N. Sepulveda Blvd. & Getty Center Drive, L.A. Starts Tue.; ends Feb. 16. Closed Mon. Free. (310) 440-7300. getty.edu

Building an Electric Future Exhibit showcases Volkswagen’s new electric concept cars. Petersen Automotive Museum, 6060 Wilshire Blvd., L.A. Starts Wed; ends September. Open 7 days. $8-$16; active military, caregivers and under 3, free. (323) 930-2277. Petersen.org

Advertisement

Latin Grammy — 20 Years of Excellence This exhibit spotlighting memorable moments from the awards show’s first two decades opens the museum’s new permanent Latin music gallery. The Grammy Museum, 800 W. Olympic Blvd., L.A. Starts Wed.; ends spring. Closed Tue. $13, $15; 5 and under, free. (213) 765-6800. grammymuseum.org

Beyond the World We Know: Abstraction in Photography Exhibition features abstract and experimental images by pioneering 20th century photographers Barbara Morgan, Minor White, Edward Weston, et al. Norton Simon Museum, 411 W. Colorado Blvd., Pasadena. Opens Fri.; ends April 20. Closed Tue. $12, $15; students, active-duty military and 18 and under, free. (626) 449-6840. nortonsimon.org

Latin American Bazaar Craft fair features works for sale including Oaxacan folk art, Mata Ortiz pottery and Zapotec rugs. Autry Museum of the American West, Griffith Park, 4700 Western Heritage Way, L.A. Sat.-next Sun., 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free. (323) 667-2000. theautry.org