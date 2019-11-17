What’s on TV Monday: ‘Bluff City Law’ on NBC

SERIES

The Neighborhood Calvin and Dave (Cedric the Entertainer, Max Greenfield) team up for a chance at bowling glory while Tina and Gemma (Tichina Arnold, Beth Behrs) compete against each other for the top rank in an arcade game in this new episode of the comedy. 8 p.m. CBS

The Voice The top 13 artists perform. With Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani. 8 p.m. NBC

Bob Hearts Abishola With Abishola (Folake Olowofoyeku) limited to working only part-time, Bob, Douglas and Christina (Billy Gardell, Matt Jones and Maribeth Monroe) care for Dottie (Christine Ebersole), a responsibility they’re barely able to manage. Vernee Watson and Shola Adewusi also star in this new episode of the romantic comedy. 8:30 p.m. CBS

Black Lightning Jefferson (Cress Williams) is torn between his commitment to helping Freeland and loyalty to his family. Also, the sense of commitment Anissa (Nafessa Williams) feels toward Grace (guest star Chantal Thuy) continues to grow. China Anne McClain, Christine Adams, James Remar and Marvin Jones III also star. 9 p.m. CW

Dancing With the Stars The celebrities repeat a style of dance they struggled with earlier in the season, then perform a style they haven’t done before in the semifinals. 9 p.m. ABC

American Masters This new episode of the documentary series profiles National Medal of Arts winner Navarro Scott Momaday, a Kiowa novelist, short story writer, poet and essayist who won a Pulitzer Prize for his novel “House Made of Dawn,” a work that helped bring Native American literature into the mainstream. 9 p.m. KOCE and KPBS

Holiday Baking Championship Host Jesse Palmer asks the bakers to create a dozen apple cider doughnuts decorated with seasonal themes and then transform a classic holiday yule log into a festive Thanksgiving roll cake in this new episode. 9 p.m. Food Network

Bull Bull (Michael Weatherly) helps defend a college friend against a charge of negligent homicide, after one of the man’s sons accidentally and fatally shoots his brother with the family gun. Freddy Rodriguez, Geneva Carr, Jaime Kirchner and Christopher Jackson also star. 10 p.m. CBS

Bluff City Law Elijah and Sydney (Jimmy Smits, Caitlin McGee) help a teacher who is fired from her Catholic school after undergoing IVF treatment. Also, Anthony (Michael Luwoye) gets involved when Briana’s (MaameYaa Boafo) nephew is not allowed to compete on the high school wrestling team in a new episode of the courtroom family drama. 10 p.m. NBC

Christmas Cookie Challenge The competitors decorate cookies showing beloved characters from Santa’s North Pole hangout getting fit in this new episode. 10 p.m. Food Network

Independent Lens The new episode “Conscience Point” document the efforts by members of the Shinnecock Indian Nation, farmers and fishing communities to push for an end to development in Long Island’s Hamptons, hoping to preserve the environment. 10:30 p.m. KOCE and KPBS

Blind Date Bravo reboots a previous syndicated TV hit with this new dating series, which explores how contemporary singles navigate the process of going on a blind date in a society where social media and dating apps have changed many of the old rules. Comic Nikki Glaser hosts. 11:30 p.m.

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning Tobias Menzies. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. Jeff Garlin; Darlene Love; Marla Tellez. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Chrissy Metz (“This Is Us”) performs; Mat Franco (“America’s Got Talent”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Helena Bonham Carter. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

Rachael Ray Wilmer Valderrama (“NCIS”). (N) 10 a.m. KTTV

The Wendy Williams Show (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Talk In Las Vegas for the final “Donny & Marie” show. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

Tamron Hall (N) 1 p.m. KABC

The Dr. Oz Show A decade-long gag order lifted, Jon Gosselin (“Jon & Kate Plus 8”) tells his side of the story. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV

The Kelly Clarkson Show Dr. Phil McGraw; Lacey Chabert. Survival skills: Combat veteran Hakim Isler. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

Dr. Phil A 15-year-old who told her parents she is expecting a baby takes a pregnancy test. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Chadwick Boseman (“21 Bridges”); Cold War Kids perform. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Real Akon. (N) 3 p.m. KTTV

The Doctors Cases of fertility doctors being patients’ sperm donors; how to drop a junk-food habit for good. (N) 3 p.m. KCOP

To the Contrary With Bonnie Erbé Republican strategist Kimberly Klacik. (N) 6 p.m. KVCR

Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central

Conan Nicole Byer. (N) 11 p.m. TBS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Seth Meyers; Cobie Smulders; Tones & I performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Adam Driver; Adrienne Warren; the 1975 performs; Stephen Colbert: The Newest Zealander. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! 11:35 p.m. KABC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Helen Hunt; Dave East performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Late Night With Seth Meyers Sienna Miller; Matthew Rhys; Jacqueline Woodson; Jon Theodore performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

A Little Late With Lilly Singh Constance Wu. (N) 1:38 a.m. KNBC

SPORTS

College Basketball Utah Valley visits Kentucky, 4 p.m. ESPN2

NHL Hockey The Anaheim Ducks visit the Washington Capitals, 4 p.m. FS Prime; the Kings visit the Arizona Coyotes, 6 p.m. Fox Sports Net

NFL Football Kansas City Chiefs versus Los Angeles Chargers, 5 p.m. ESPN and ABC

NBA Basketball The Oklahoma City Thunder visit the Clippers, 7:30 p.m. FS Prime

For more sports on TV, see the Sports section.