What’s on TV Tuesday: ‘FBI’ CBS

SERIES
NCIS The team investigates the murder of a musician in an elite Navy band in this new episode of the hit procedural drama. Mark Harmon and David McCallum star. 8 p.m. CBS
The Voice In the live results show, 10 artists are revealed as safe by America’s votes and the other three battle to stay in the competition. 8 p.m. NBC
The Conners Dan (John Goodman) gets the entire family together for Thanksgiving dinner, but Jackie and Becky’s (Laurie Metcalf, Alicia Goranson) disagreement with Darleen (Sara Gilbert) continues to escalate. 8 p.m. ABC
Chopped Junior The kid cooks give new life to Thanksgiving leftovers in this new episode. 8 p.m. Food Network
Bless This Mess Mike and Rio (Dax Shepard, Lake Bell) take care of the little piglets in this new episode of the fish-out-of-water comedy. 8:30 p.m. ABC
Lost LA The new episode “Shindana Toy Company: Changing The American Doll Industry” explores the lasting impact of the company created out of the need for community empowerment. 8:30 p.m. KCET
FBI After a photographer dies in a car crash Maggie (Missy Peregrym) sympathizes with his widow and notices similarities with her own husband’s death. Zeeko Zaki also stars in this new episode. 9 p.m. CBS
This Is Us The Pearson family gathers for its first Thanksgiving at Randall’s (Sterling K. Brown) Philadelphia townhouse. Mandy Moore, Chrissy Metz and Justin Hartley also star. 9 p.m. NBC
Arrow The Monitor (guest star LaMonica Garrett), Oliver (Stephen Amell) and his team return to Russia on a mission to gather all the materials they need. Elsewhere, Diggle (David Ramsey) reconnects with a figure from out of his past. Joseph David-Jones, Rick Gonzalez and Katherine McNamara also star in this new episode of the superhero series. 9 p.m. CW
Mixed-ish Rainbow’s (Arica Himmel) passion for science deflates when her peers convince her that science isn’t cool. 9 p.m. ABC
Empire After realizing that music is her real first love, Cookie (Taraji P. Henson) tries to get back into the music world while Lucious (Terrence Howard) sabotages Andre’s (Trai Byers) vision for Empire in an attempt to regain control of the company. 9 p.m. Fox
Chopped Four amateur chefs compete to give the judges an unforgettable Thanksgiving meal. 9 p.m. Food Network
The Purge Marcus (Derek Luke) sinks even more deeply into darkness, while Esme (Paola Nunez) continues on the run. Also, Ben (Joel Allen) returns home, and Ryan (Max Martini) gets an unexpected visitor. Rochelle Aytes also stars. 9 p.m. USA
NCIS: New Orleans Sebastian (Ron Kerkovich) asks the team to help with what may be a kidnapping after a dignitary’s son he was protecting disappears from a concert. Scott Bakula, Lucas Black and Vanessa Ferlito also star. 10 p.m. CBS
Emergence Jo and Chris (Allison Tolman, Robert Bailey Jr.) race to find Emily (guest star Maria Dizzia) before she can harm Piper (Alexa Swinton). Donald Faison, Clancy Brown and Owain Yeoman also star, and Terry O’Quinn continues his guest role. 10 p.m. ABC
Frontline Filmmaker and young mother Waad al-Kateab sends a love letter to her daughter in the new documentary “For Sama,” which chronicles Waad’s life through five years of the uprising in Aleppo, Syria. 10 p.m. KOCE and KPBS
Running Wild With Bear Grylls Bear Grylls leads Cara Delevingne (“Carnival Row”) into the mountains of Sardinia, where she pulls herself across a horizontal line suspended 200 feet in the air and rappels down a waterfall. 10 p.m. National Geographic
SPECIALS
Impeachment Inquiry Scheduled to testify: Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman; Jennifer Williams, an aide to Vice President Pence, 5 a.m. CSPN-3; Kurt Volker, former U.S. special envoy to Ukraine; Tim Morrison, National Security Council, 11:30 a.m. CSPN-3. Both sessions: 5 p.m. CSPN-2
MOVIES
Ernie & Joe: Crisis Cops This new documentary from filmmaker Jenifer McShane follows two members of the San Antonio Police Department’s Mental Health Unit, a 10-person team dedicated to changing how police respond to mental health calls. 9 p.m. HBO
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning Screenwriter Lena Waithe. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Tom Hanks; Lin-Manuel Miranda; Katharine McPhee performs. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Cara Dumaplin; Garth Brooks; Vashti Harrison; “Dancing With the Stars” eliminated couple. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. Elizabeth Wagmeister, Variety; Rapper Chamillionaire; Angie Fitzsimmons and Tom Hurley,Go Country 105. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan 9 a.m. KABC
The View (N) 10 a.m. KABC
Rachael Ray Oprah’s favorite things: Gayle King and Adam Glassman; Kristin Davis (“Sex and the City”). (N) 10 a.m. KTTV
The Wendy Williams Show Kristin Chenoweth (“A Christmas Love Story”). (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
The Talk Bruno Tonioli. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
Tamron Hall Award-winning director/producer Ava DuVernay; Shan Boodram. (N) 1 p.m. KABC
The Dr. Oz Show A woman who was tortured and raped for 19 years by her stepfather; a realtor is lured to her death. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV
The Kelly Clarkson Show Chrissy Teigen; James Wolk; Chicago double Dutch. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
Dr. Phil Amanda Knox fights to save the life of Texas death-row inmate Rodney Reed. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Helen Hunt and Paul Reiser (“Mad About You”); “The Bachelor Live on Stage” stars. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Real Cheryl Hines and Olivia Holt (“Turkey Drop”); guest co-host Tisha Campbell. (N) 3 p.m. KTTV
The Doctors YouTube star GloZell talks about hoarding; medical excuses for sale; bad teachers; hair banks. (N) 3 p.m. KCOP
Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Lin-Manuel Miranda. (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
Conan Thomas Middleditch. (N) 11 p.m. TBS
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Chadwick Boseman; Evan Rachel Wood; David Byrne; a performance from David Byrne’s American Utopia. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Helena Bonham Carter; Lena Waithe; Lady Antebellum performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live! Michael Douglas; Victoria Beckham; DJ Shadow; De La Soul. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Josh Gad; Anna Camp; Adam Lambert performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Late Night With Seth Meyers Robert Pattinson; Al Gore; Nicole Rucker; Jon Theodore performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
A Little Late With Lilly Singh Rainn Wilson; Matteo Lane. (N) 1:38 a.m. KNBC
SPORTS
College Basketball Merrimack visits Providence, 4 p.m. Fox Sports Net; Vermont visits Virginia, 4 p.m. FS Prime
CONCACAF Nations League Soccer Cuba versus the United States, from Cayman Islands, 4:30 p.m. FS1
NHL Hockey The Tampa Bay Lightning visits the St. Louis Blues, 5 p.m. NBCSP; the Edmonton Oilers visit the San Jose Sharks, 7:30 p.m. NBCSP
NBA Basketball The Oklahoma City Thunder visits the Lakers, 7:30 p.m. SportsNet
