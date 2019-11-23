Museums in L.A. this week: ‘Arte, Mujer y Memoria: Arpilleras from Chile’ and more

Here is a list of museums shows in L.A. for Nov. 24-Dec. 1:

Alternating Currents: The Fall and Rise of Electric Vehicles 13 classic and contemporary electric cars, including one dating to 1915. Also on display: “Shifting Paradigms,” a small exhibit featuring electric performance vehicles and models manufactured by Volkswagen. Petersen Automotive Museum, 6060 Wilshire Blvd., L.A. Now through October. Open 7 days. $8-$16; active military, caregivers and under 3, free. (323) 930-2277. Petersen.org

Arte, Mujer y Memoria: Arpilleras from Chile Embroidered textiles created by Chilean artisans as a response to the Pinochet regime’s brutal crackdown on political dissent. Museum of Latin American Art, 628 Alamitos Ave., Long Beach. Starts Sun.; ends March 29. Closed Mon.-Tue. $7, $10; under 12, free; Sundays, free. (562) 437-1689. molaa.org

L.A. Murals Photographs by Carol M. Highsmith and Camilo José Vergara document street art in Los Angeles. Walt Disney Concert Hall, Library of Congress Ira Gershwin Gallery, 111 S. Grand Ave., downtown L.A. Now through September. Free; on view during concerts and tours. (323) 850-2000. laphil.com

Latin American Bazaar Craft fair features works for sale including Oaxacan folk art, Mata Ortiz pottery and Zapotec rugs. Autry Museum of the American West, Griffith Park, 4700 Western Heritage Way, L.A. Sun., 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free. (323) 667-2000. theautry.org