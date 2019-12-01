Museums in L.A. this week: Rina Banerjee at the Fowler and more

Here is a list of museum shows in L.A. for Dec. 1-8:

Openings

Käthe Kollwitz: Prints, Process, Politics Works on paper by the celebrated graphic artist known for her depictions of war, poverty and injustice. The Getty Center, N. Sepulveda Blvd. & Getty Center Drive, L.A. Starts Tue.; ends March 29. Closed Mon. Free. (310) 440-7300. getty.edu

Walk, Don’t Run: 60 Years of the Ventures Salute to the influential rock band includes musical instruments, photos, vinyl records and more. The Grammy Museum, 800 W. Olympic Blvd., downtown L.A. Starts Sat.; ends Aug. 3. Closed Tue. $13, $15; 5 and under, free. (213) 765-6800. grammymuseum.org

Rina Banerjee: Make Me a Summary of the World Installations, assemblages, sculptures and works on paper by the Indian-born, London-bred artist. Fowler Museum, UCLA, 308 Charles E. Young Drive North, Westwood. Starts next Sun.; ends May 31. Closed Mon.-Tue. Free. (310) 825-4361. fowler.ucla.edu