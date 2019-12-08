Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Entertainment & Arts

Museums in L.A. this week: Recent acquisitions at the Getty and more

“Virgin and Child with Saint Elizabeth and Saint John the Baptist” by Agnolo Bronzino
A detail from Agnolo Bronzino’s 16th-century painting “Virgin and Child with Saint Elizabeth and Saint John the Baptist,” among the pieces on display in the new exhibit “Museum Acquisitions 2019: Director’s Choice” at the Getty.
(The J. Paul Getty Museum, Los Angeles)
By Matt CooperListings Coordinator 
Dec. 8, 2019
6 AM
Here is a list of new museum shows in L.A. for Dec. 8-15:

Openings

Rina Banerjee: Make Me a Summary of the World Installations, assemblages, sculptures and works on paper by the Indian-born, London-bred artist. Fowler Museum, UCLA, 308 Charles E. Young Drive North, Westwood. Starts Sun.; ends May 31. Closed Mon.-Tue. Free. (310) 825-4361. fowler.ucla.edu

Museum Acquisitions 2019: Director’s Choice Inaugural exhibition showcases important works added to the collection in the current year and includes a recently discovered masterpiece by Renaissance master Agnolo Bronzino, a collection of ancient gems, medieval manuscripts, old master French and Dutch drawings, early 20th-century photographs by Japanese-American artists, and more. The Getty Center, N. Sepulveda Blvd. & Getty Center Drive, L.A. Starts Tue.; ends March 1. Closed Mon. Free. (310) 440-7300. getty.edu

Fiji: Art & Life in the Pacific Large-scale exhibition of works from the South Pacific island nation include figurative sculpture, ritual and decorative pieces, weapons, watercolors, paintings, historic photographs and more, plus a traditional double-hull sailing canoe. Los Angeles County Museum of Art, 5905 Wilshire Blvd., L.A. Starts next Sun.; ends July 19. Closed Wed. $10-$25; 17 and under, free. (323) 857-6010. lacma.org

Matt Cooper
Matt Cooper compiles the Los Angeles Times’ theater, classical music, dance, museum and gallery listings, and the movie openings and events & revivals listings, in addition to writing the TV This Week column and Weekend Picks. In his spare time, he enjoys seeing live theater, classical music and dance, visiting museums and galleries, going to the movies and watching TV.
