Museums in L.A. this week: Recent acquisitions at the Getty and more

Here is a list of new museum shows in L.A. for Dec. 8-15:

Openings

Rina Banerjee: Make Me a Summary of the World Installations, assemblages, sculptures and works on paper by the Indian-born, London-bred artist. Fowler Museum, UCLA, 308 Charles E. Young Drive North, Westwood. Starts Sun.; ends May 31. Closed Mon.-Tue. Free. (310) 825-4361. fowler.ucla.edu

Museum Acquisitions 2019: Director’s Choice Inaugural exhibition showcases important works added to the collection in the current year and includes a recently discovered masterpiece by Renaissance master Agnolo Bronzino, a collection of ancient gems, medieval manuscripts, old master French and Dutch drawings, early 20th-century photographs by Japanese-American artists, and more. The Getty Center, N. Sepulveda Blvd. & Getty Center Drive, L.A. Starts Tue.; ends March 1. Closed Mon. Free. (310) 440-7300. getty.edu

Fiji: Art & Life in the Pacific Large-scale exhibition of works from the South Pacific island nation include figurative sculpture, ritual and decorative pieces, weapons, watercolors, paintings, historic photographs and more, plus a traditional double-hull sailing canoe. Los Angeles County Museum of Art, 5905 Wilshire Blvd., L.A. Starts next Sun.; ends July 19. Closed Wed. $10-$25; 17 and under, free. (323) 857-6010. lacma.org

