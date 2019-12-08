What’s on TV Monday: ‘Batwoman: Crisis on Infinite Earths’ on The CW

SERIES

The Voice The top eight artists perform. 8 p.m. NBC

Batwoman: Crisis on Infinite Earths In the second installment of this massive crossover event where the CW’s superheroes join forces to save the universe, Iris, Clark and Lois (Candice Patton, Tyler Hoechlin and Elizabeth Tulloch) search for a mysterious Kryptonian while Kate and Kara (Ruby Rose, Melissa Benoist) try to find Bruce Wayne (Kevin Conroy). Also, Lex Luthor (Jon Cryer) returns. 8 p.m. CW

The Great Christmas Light Fight This new episode features a man-made mega tree, a whimsical Germany-meets-California display, a replica of the Golden Gate Bridge, a display using Chinese lanterns and a snowman built from tires. 8 p.m. ABC

Beat Shazam This holiday episode adds seasonal classics to the mix. Jamie Foxx hosts. 8 p.m. Fox

Bob Hearts Abishola After Bob (Billy Gardell) learns that Abishola (Folake Olowofoyeku) is giving a former flame (guest star Toni Tambo) another chance to woo her, he tries to gain the confidence to fight for her. Shola Adewusi, Barry Shabaka Henley and Christine Ebersole also star. 8:30 p.m. CBS

All Rise Lola (Lola Carmichael) fires a lawyer for failing to provide a robust defense for his client in this new episode. 9 p.m. CBS

The Moodys An unexpected guest shows up and caroling takes an embarrassing turn in this new episode of the edgy holiday miniseries. Denis Leary, Elizabeth Perkins, François Arnaud, Chelsea Frei and Jay Baruchel star. 9 p.m. Fox

Holiday Baking Championship Host Jesse Palmer challenges the bakers to create desserts that are inspired by and look like Santa Claus. 9 p.m. Food Network

Wrap Battle The short first season of this unscripted gift-wrapping competition reaches its finale with two new episodes. Sheryl Underwood is the host. 9 and 10 p.m. Freeform

His Dark Materials Lyra (Dafne Keen) finds what she is looking for in the far North, then must struggle to survive. 9 p.m. HBO

Christmas Cookie Challenge Eddie Jackson challenges the bakers to create Christmas character masks made of cookies. Vivian Chan, Ree Drummond and Dan Langan are judges. 10 p.m. Food Network

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning Earth, Wind & Fire; author Peter Bergen (“Trump and His Generals: The Cost of Chaos”). (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Golden Globe announcements; Mario Carbone. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. Elizabeth Wagmeister, Variety; David Arquette; Marla Tellez; a performance from “Love Actually.” (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Brandon Routh. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View A 21-year-old raises her five siblings after the death of both parents. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

Rachael Ray Ian Somerhalder (“V Wars”). (N) 10 a.m. KTTV

The Wendy Williams Show (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Talk Kennedy McMann; Scott Wolf; Vanessa Williams. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

Tamron Hall (N) 1 p.m. KABC

The Dr. Oz Show Videos of violent, out-of-control drivers: road-rage survivors speak out; ancestry test surprises. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV

The Kelly Clarkson Show Jane Lynch; Jo Koy. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

Dr. Phil (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Director Clint Eastwood (“Richard Jewell”); Sean Hayes. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Real Romeo Miller (“Ex on the Beach: Peak of Love”). (N) 3 p.m. KTTV

The Doctors (N) 3 p.m. KCOP

Amanpour and Company (N)11 p.m. KCET; 1 a.m. KLCS

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central

Conan Laurence Fishburne. (N) 11 p.m. TBS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Timothée Chalamet; Ashley Graham; Summer Walker performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Saoirse Ronan; Tom Brokaw. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! 11:35 p.m. KABC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Alicia Keys guest hosts; Billie Eilish; Ali Wong. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Late Night With Seth Meyers Quentin Tarantino; Aisling Bea; Michael Lewis; Coady Willis performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

A Little Late With Lilly Singh Tony Shalhoub; Ne-Yo. (N) 1:38 a.m. KNBC

SPORTS

NBA Basketball The Clippers visit the Indiana Pacers, 4 p.m. FS Prime

NFL Football The New York Giants visit the Philadelphia Eagles, 5 p.m. ESPN

