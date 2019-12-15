Classic movies in L.A.: ‘Bad Santa,’ ‘Love, Actually’ and more

Here is a list of classic movies playing in L.A. for Dec. 15-22:

Gone With the Wind Secret Movie Club screens Victor Fleming’s epic 1939 historical drama based on the Margaret Mitchell novel about the romance between a Southern belle (Vivien Leigh) and a dashing rogue (Clark Gable) before, during and after the Civil War. With Olivia de Havilland, Leslie Howard, Hattie McDaniel, Butterfly McQueen. The Palace Theatre, 630. S. Broadway, downtown L.A. Sun., 4 p.m. $15-$25. eventbrite.com

Bad Santa Billy Bob Thornton plays a foul-mouthed, alcoholic, lecherous and larcenous department-store Santa in Terry Zwigoff’s raunchy 2003 holiday comedy. With Tony Cox, Brett Kelly, Lauren Graham, Lauren Tom, Bernie Mac, John Ritter. New Beverly Cinema, 7165 Beverly Blvd., L.A. Mon., 2 p.m. $6. thenewbev.com

Fanny and Alexander Ingmar Bergman’s Oscar-winning, semiautobiographical 1982 period drama about young siblings in turn-of-the-last-century Sweden; in Swedish, German, Yiddish, French and English with English subtitles. New Beverly Cinema, 7165 Beverly Blvd., L.A. Mon., 7:30 p.m. $10. thenewbev.com

They Shall Not Grow Old Peter Jackson’s acclaimed 2018 film uses previously unseen, digitally restored and colorized footage to document the lives of British soldiers on the battlefields of Europe during World War I; presented in 2D and 3D. Various theaters. Tue., 7 p.m.; Wed., 4 and 7 p.m. $14, 17. fathomevents.com

Grand Illusion Secret Movie Club screens Jean Renoir’s classic 1937 drama about French officers in a German POW camp during WWI; in French, German, Russian and English with English subtitles. With Jean Gabin, Erich von Stroheim. The Vista Theatre, 4473 Sunset Drive, L.A. Wed., 8:15 p.m. $11-$20. eventbrite.com

Love, Actually Rooftop screening of Richard Curtis’ star-studded and veddy British 2003 rom-com. With Hugh Grant, Emma Thompson, Liam Neeson, Keira Knightley, Colin Firth, Bill Nighy, et al. The Montalbán, 1615 Vine St., Hollywood. Sat., 8 p.m. $18; two-person love seat, $50. themontalban.com