What’s on TV Monday: ‘Good Trouble’ on Freeform

SERIES

The Neighborhood When the Johnsons’ Christmas present for Grover (Hank Greenspan) is stolen, Calvin and Dave (Cedric the Entertainer, Max Greenfield) team up to recover the gift in time for the holiday. Also Tina (Tichina Arnold) tries to get into the Christmas spirit by reviving traditions from when Malcolm and Marty (Sheaun McKinney, Marcel Spears) were kids. 8 p.m. CBS

The Voice The final four artists perform live as the finals begin. 8 p.m. NBC

The Great Christmas Light Fight The season finale of the unscripted series features holiday displays in Edmond, Okla.; Milton, Fla.; Moreno Valley, Calif.; Rossville, Ind.; Mechanicsville, Va.; Novato, Calif.; Boerne, Texas; and Las Vegas. 8 p.m. ABC

Bob Hearts Abishola Bob, Douglas and Christina (Billy Gardell, Matt Jones and Maribeth Monroe) try to get Dottie (Christine Ebersole) to make a will. Also, Abishola and Kemi’s (Folake Olowofoyeku, Gina Yashere) friendship is tested by a lie in this new episode of the romantic comedy. 8:30 p.m. CBS

All Rise With her schedule packed with holiday parties, Lola (Simone Missick) is called to appear before the Commission on Judicial Performance and defend herself against a formal bias complaint. Also, Judge Benner (Marg Helgenberger) recruits Sara, Emily and Luke (Lindsay Mendez, Jessica Camacho, J. Alex Brinson) to stage a “Wizard of Oz”-themed mock trial in which Dorothy is accused of killing the Wicked Witch of the West in this new episode of the courtroom drama. 9 p.m. CBS

Holiday Baking Championship Host Jesse Palmer challenges the four remaining bakers to give gold-covered chocolate coins, a Hanukkah classic, a new twist. 9 p.m. Food Network

Good Trouble When the Fosters visit the Coterie for Christmas, Callie (Maia Mitchell) struggles to tell her moms (Sherri Saum and Teri Polo) about quitting her clerkship. Also, Mariana (Cierra Ramirez) agrees to volunteer for a festival for the underprivileged in this two-hour holiday episode of the spinoff drama. 9 p.m. Freeform

His Dark Materials Lyra (Dafne Keen) must use her methods of deception to outwit a formidable foe in this new episode of the fantasy drama. 9 p.m. HBO

Bull Bull (Michael Weatherly) and the team take a difficult pro bono murder case before the holidays and soon realize it will take a Christmas miracle to win. Geneva Carr and MacKenzie Meehan also star. 10 p.m. CBS

Independent Lens The new episode “Attla” profiles Alaskan native and dogsled champion George Attla, focusing on his ability to identify and train exceptional dogs. 10 p.m. KOCE

Christmas Cookie Challenge Host Eddie Jackson challenges bakers to use classic cookie cutters to create dazzling designs that have nothing to do with the cutters’ original shapes. 10 p.m. Food Network

SPECIALS

Christmas With the Tabernacle Choir Featuring Kristin Chenoweth Chenoweth is the featured soloist for this musical special that has become a seasonal tradition. Highlights include “We Need a Little Christmas,” “O Holy Night,” “Angels Among Us,” “What Child Is This?” and “Somewhere in My Memory.” 9 p.m. KOCE

Greatest Holiday Commercials Countdown 2019 Kevin Frazier and Keltie Knight (“Entertainment Tonight”) anchor this annual special, which counts down the 12 best holiday TV commercials. 9 p.m. The CW

Holidays With the Houghs Choreographers Derek and Julianne Hough team up for their first holiday special, a festive hour that will spotlight the pair together and individually in a series of elaborate show-stoppers, as they put their own spin on beloved Christmas classics and share their family’s favorite holiday tradition. 10 p.m. NBC

Jimmy Kimmel Live After Darth: A Star Wars Special This new special features the director and cast members of “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.” Guests include J.J. Abrams, Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Billy Dee Williams, Anthony Daniels, Naomi Ackie, Kelly Marie Tran and Keri Russell. 10 p.m. ABC

A Very Brady Renovation In this festive new “Holiday Edition” of the home makeover series, Ree Drummond (“Pioneer Woman”) and Jasmine Roth (“Hidden Potential”) team up with “The Brady Bunch” cast members — Barry Williams (Greg), Maureen McCormick (Marcia), Christopher Knight (Peter), Eve Plumb (Jan), Mike Lookinland (Bobby) and Susan Olsen (Cindy) — to whip up ’70s-era treats and retro Christmas decorations. 10 p.m. HGTV

MOVIES

This Changes Everything Oscar winner Geena Davis is an executive producer on this critically acclaimed documentary, which examines the under-representation of women in many facets of the entertainment industry. The film includes interviews with a number of Hollywood power players including Davis, Meryl Streep, Cate Blanchett, Rashida Jones, Natalie Portman, Reese Witherspoon, Sandra Oh, Jessica Chastain, Tiffany Haddish, Taraji P. Henson and Shonda Rhimes. 9 p.m. Starz

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning Sally Field; Sam Mendes; George MacKay; Gretchen Rubin. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Jennifer Hudson (“Cats”); Helen Hunt and Paul Reiser (“Mad About You”); Charlotte Nebres; Brett Eldredge performs. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Charlize Theron; Brie Larson. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. Sheriff Alex Villanueva; Maria Menounos; David Kessler. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Jennifer Hudson (“Cats”); author Thomas Schumacher. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Robert De Niro (“The Irishman”). (N) 10 a.m. KABC

Rachael Ray Lea Michele; chef Andrew Zimmern and Adeev and Ezra Potash. (N) 10 a.m. KTTV

The Wendy Williams Show (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Talk Sebastian Maniscalco; Paul Wesley. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

Tamron Hall (N) 1 p.m. KABC

The Dr. Oz Show Romaine lettuce recalls; a lettuce substitute; the cheese wars. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV

The Kelly Clarkson Show Julianne and Derek Hough; Christian Siriano. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

Dr. Phil An 11-month-old girl suffocates while sleeping in the same bed with her parents. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Adam Sandler (“Uncut Gems”); Billy Crudup. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Real Kristin Chenoweth (“Christmas With the Tabernacle Choir”). (N) 3 p.m. KTTV

The Doctors (N) 3 p.m. KCOP

To the Contrary With Bonnie Erbé “The Jessicas Are Turning 30.” (N) 6 p.m. KVCR

Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central

Conan Ron Funches. (N) 11 p.m. TBS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Michael B. Jordan; Sam Heughan; Lea Michele; Jonathan Groff. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! 11:35 p.m. KABC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Chance the Rapper guest hosts; Taraji P. Henson; Lil Nas X. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Late Night With Seth Meyers Adam Schiff; Bowen Yang; Tyler Childers performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

A Little Late With Lilly Singh Daisy Ridley. (N) 1:38 a.m. KNBC

SPORTS

College Basketball Southern Mississippi visits Texas Tech, 4 p.m. ESPN2

NFL Football The Indianapolis Colts visit the New Orleans Saints, 5 p.m. ESPN

For more sports on TV, see the Sports section.