What’s on TV Tuesday: ‘Empire’ on Fox

SERIES
NCIS Gibbs (Mark Harmon) and the team help Ziva (Cote de Pablo) with “the one thing” she said she would need to take care of before returning to see her family. David McCallum also stars in this new episode of the procedural drama. 8 p.m. CBS
The Voice Carson Daly hosts the two-episode season finale that opens with highlights, then concludes with new performances before the winner is revealed. 8 and 9 p.m. NBC
The Resident On Devon’s (Manish Dayal) last day as an intern, he and Conrad (Matt Czuchry) treat a suicidal patient who is in need of a liver transplant. Also, Bell (Bruce Greenwood) discovers that Cain (Morris Chestnut) is keeping brain-dead patients alive to boost his survival rates. 8 p.m. Fox
Empire Cookie (Taraji P. Henson) gets frustrated that Lucious (Terrence Howard) is still struggling to accept that their relationship is over in this new episode. 9 p.m. Fox
The Real Housewives of Orange County The cast celebrates Vicki’s engagement with a farmhouse chic party in the season finale of the unscripted series. 9 p.m. Bravo
Chopped As the clock counts down on New Year’s Eve, four chefs offer their takes on foods for the celebration. In a second episode, contestants work with low-cost ingredients to make flavorful dishes. 9 and 10 p.m. Food Network
The Purge As Purge Night rages on, Esme, Ryan, Marcus and Ben (Paola Nez, Max Martini, Derek Luke and Joel Allen) fight to stay alive with this year’s event entering its final moments in the season finale. 9 p.m. USA
Running Wild With Bear Grylls Channing Tatum’s survival skills are tested in the wilds of Norway in this new episode. 10 p.m. National Geographic
Treadstone Bentley’s (Jeremy Irvine) sanity is pushed to the brink while Tara (Tracy Ifeachor) takes decisive action and Edwards (Omar Metwally) is stymied by complications. Brian J. Smith, Tess Haubrich and Hyo-Joo Han also star in the season finale of the action series set in the world of the Jason Bourne movie franchise. 10 p.m. USA
SPECIALS
Dogs of the Year Nischelle Turner and Kevin Frazier anchor this holiday special from the American Kennel Club’s Museum of the Dog in New York. The program counts down 2019’s top 10 stories of dogs that went above and beyond the call of duty to accomplish the nearly impossible. 8 p.m. CW
The Ornament of the World This two-hour special documents an era of medieval Spain when Muslims, Christians and Jews forged a common cultural identity that transcended religious differences. La Convivencia lasted for nearly 800 years and produced a shared culture of arts, architecture, science, music and letters. 8 p.m. KOCE and KPBS
Shrek the Halls Shrek (voice of Mike Myers) isn’t a Christmas kind of guy, but Princess Fiona (voice of Cameron Diaz) loves the holiday, so he goes along — with a little help from Donkey (voice of Eddie Murphy) in this animated holiday special. 9:30 p.m. ABC
2019: What E! Year! This new special takes a look back at some of the biggest pop culture fails that shook up Hollywood in 2019 10 p.m. E!
MOVIES
Thoroughly Modern Millie Director George Roy Hill takes a potshot at just about every cheesy movie genre in this 1967 musical comedy starring Julie Andrews as a naive young woman during the Roaring ’20s. Mary Tyler Moore, James Fox, John Gavin, Beatrice Lillie and Carol Channing, who died in January at age 97, also star. 8:15 p.m. TCM
Well Groomed This new documentary from Rebecca Stern explores competitive dog grooming, following a group of determined professionals over the course of a year in which they face a series of challenges in their personal and business lives. 9 p.m. HBO
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning Nick Thompson, Wired. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Taylor Swift; Jennifer Hudson; Rebel Wilson; Francesca Hayward; the Philadelphia Boys Choir. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Joel Osteen; Jamie Foxx; Guy Pearce; Joe Alwyn. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. Elizabeth Wagmeister, Variety; Cedric the Entertainer (“The Neighborhood”) Karolyn Grimes (“It’s a Wonderful Life”); Harley Pasternak. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Brie Larson (“Just Mercy”); Jason Derulo (“Cats”); Andrea Bocelli performs. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Charlize Theron (“Bombshell”). (N) 10 a.m. KABC
Rachael Ray Peter Walsh. (N) 10 a.m. KTTV
The Wendy Williams Show Carla Hall (“Crazy Delicious”). (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
The Talk Cote de Pablo (“NCIS”). (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
Tamron Hall Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi, Miss USA Cheslie Kryst and Miss Teen USA Kaliegh Garris. (N) 1 p.m. KABC
The Dr. Oz Show A young woman is the victim of a serial killer; John Grisham helps to free a wrongfully convicted man. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV
The Kelly Clarkson Show Jameela Jamil; Blake Shelton performs. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
Dr. Phil A 15-year-old girl has quit school to avoid seeing the boy who broke up with her. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Kim Kardashian West; Chrissy Teigen. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Real The Game (“Born to Rap”). (N) 3 p.m. KTTV
The Doctors Kelly Dodd and Emily Simpson (“The Real Housewives of Orange County”); treatment for chronic pain. (N) 3 p.m. KCOP
Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
Conan “Weird Al” Yankovic; Stuart Goldsmith. (N) 11 p.m. TBS
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon John Lithgow; Liam Payne talks and performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Jamie Foxx. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live! Adam Sandler; Kevin Garnett; Karen Gillan. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Ken Jeong guest hosts; Jenny Slate; Kristen Schaal. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Late Night With Seth Meyers Robert De Niro; Guy Pearce; Joe Pera. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
A Little Late With Lilly Singh Leslie Odom Jr. (N) 1:38 a.m. KNBC
SPORTS
College Basketball Maryland-Baltimore County visits Georgetown, 3:30 p.m. FS1; Air Force Reserve Basketball Hall of Fame Invitational: Florida versus Providence, 4 p.m. ESPN2; Oklahoma visits Creighton, 5:30 p.m. FS1; Purdue visits Ohio, 6 p.m. ESPN2
NHL Hockey The Kings visit the Boston Bruins, 4 p.m. Fox Sports Net; the Ducks visit the Philadelphia Flyers, 4 p.m. FS Prime; the Buffalo Sabres visit the Toronto Maple Leafs, 4 p.m. NBCSP
NBA Basketball The Lakers visit the Indiana Pacers, 4 p.m. SportsNet; the Phoenix Suns visit the Clippers, 7:30 p.m. FS Prime
For more sports on TV, see the Sports section.