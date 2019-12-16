What’s on TV Tuesday: ‘Empire’ on Fox

SERIES

NCIS Gibbs (Mark Harmon) and the team help Ziva (Cote de Pablo) with “the one thing” she said she would need to take care of before returning to see her family. David McCallum also stars in this new episode of the procedural drama. 8 p.m. CBS

The Voice Carson Daly hosts the two-episode season finale that opens with highlights, then concludes with new performances before the winner is revealed. 8 and 9 p.m. NBC

The Resident On Devon’s (Manish Dayal) last day as an intern, he and Conrad (Matt Czuchry) treat a suicidal patient who is in need of a liver transplant. Also, Bell (Bruce Greenwood) discovers that Cain (Morris Chestnut) is keeping brain-dead patients alive to boost his survival rates. 8 p.m. Fox



Empire Cookie (Taraji P. Henson) gets frustrated that Lucious (Terrence Howard) is still struggling to accept that their relationship is over in this new episode. 9 p.m. Fox

The Real Housewives of Orange County The cast celebrates Vicki’s engagement with a farmhouse chic party in the season finale of the unscripted series. 9 p.m. Bravo

Advertisement

Chopped As the clock counts down on New Year’s Eve, four chefs offer their takes on foods for the celebration. In a second episode, contestants work with low-cost ingredients to make flavorful dishes. 9 and 10 p.m. Food Network

The Purge As Purge Night rages on, Esme, Ryan, Marcus and Ben (Paola Nez, Max Martini, Derek Luke and Joel Allen) fight to stay alive with this year’s event entering its final moments in the season finale. 9 p.m. USA

Running Wild With Bear Grylls Channing Tatum’s survival skills are tested in the wilds of Norway in this new episode. 10 p.m. National Geographic

Treadstone Bentley’s (Jeremy Irvine) sanity is pushed to the brink while Tara (Tracy Ifeachor) takes decisive action and Edwards (Omar Metwally) is stymied by complications. Brian J. Smith, Tess Haubrich and Hyo-Joo Han also star in the season finale of the action series set in the world of the Jason Bourne movie franchise. 10 p.m. USA

SPECIALS

Dogs of the Year Nischelle Turner and Kevin Frazier anchor this holiday special from the American Kennel Club’s Museum of the Dog in New York. The program counts down 2019’s top 10 stories of dogs that went above and beyond the call of duty to accomplish the nearly impossible. 8 p.m. CW

Advertisement

The Ornament of the World This two-hour special documents an era of medieval Spain when Muslims, Christians and Jews forged a common cultural identity that transcended religious differences. La Convivencia lasted for nearly 800 years and produced a shared culture of arts, architecture, science, music and letters. 8 p.m. KOCE and KPBS

Shrek the Halls Shrek (voice of Mike Myers) isn’t a Christmas kind of guy, but Princess Fiona (voice of Cameron Diaz) loves the holiday, so he goes along — with a little help from Donkey (voice of Eddie Murphy) in this animated holiday special. 9:30 p.m. ABC

2019: What E! Year! This new special takes a look back at some of the biggest pop culture fails that shook up Hollywood in 2019 10 p.m. E!

MOVIES

Thoroughly Modern Millie Director George Roy Hill takes a potshot at just about every cheesy movie genre in this 1967 musical comedy starring Julie Andrews as a naive young woman during the Roaring ’20s. Mary Tyler Moore, James Fox, John Gavin, Beatrice Lillie and Carol Channing, who died in January at age 97, also star. 8:15 p.m. TCM

Well Groomed This new documentary from Rebecca Stern explores competitive dog grooming, following a group of determined professionals over the course of a year in which they face a series of challenges in their personal and business lives. 9 p.m. HBO

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning Nick Thompson, Wired. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Taylor Swift; Jennifer Hudson; Rebel Wilson; Francesca Hayward; the Philadelphia Boys Choir. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Joel Osteen; Jamie Foxx; Guy Pearce; Joe Alwyn. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Advertisement

Good Day L.A. Elizabeth Wagmeister, Variety; Cedric the Entertainer (“The Neighborhood”) Karolyn Grimes (“It’s a Wonderful Life”); Harley Pasternak. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Brie Larson (“Just Mercy”); Jason Derulo (“Cats”); Andrea Bocelli performs. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Charlize Theron (“Bombshell”). (N) 10 a.m. KABC

Rachael Ray Peter Walsh. (N) 10 a.m. KTTV

The Wendy Williams Show Carla Hall (“Crazy Delicious”). (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Talk Cote de Pablo (“NCIS”). (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

Tamron Hall Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi, Miss USA Cheslie Kryst and Miss Teen USA Kaliegh Garris. (N) 1 p.m. KABC

The Dr. Oz Show A young woman is the victim of a serial killer; John Grisham helps to free a wrongfully convicted man. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV

Advertisement

The Kelly Clarkson Show Jameela Jamil; Blake Shelton performs. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

Dr. Phil A 15-year-old girl has quit school to avoid seeing the boy who broke up with her. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Kim Kardashian West; Chrissy Teigen. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Real The Game (“Born to Rap”). (N) 3 p.m. KTTV

The Doctors Kelly Dodd and Emily Simpson (“The Real Housewives of Orange County”); treatment for chronic pain. (N) 3 p.m. KCOP

Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central

Conan “Weird Al” Yankovic; Stuart Goldsmith. (N) 11 p.m. TBS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon John Lithgow; Liam Payne talks and performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Jamie Foxx. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Adam Sandler; Kevin Garnett; Karen Gillan. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Ken Jeong guest hosts; Jenny Slate; Kristen Schaal. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Late Night With Seth Meyers Robert De Niro; Guy Pearce; Joe Pera. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

A Little Late With Lilly Singh Leslie Odom Jr. (N) 1:38 a.m. KNBC

SPORTS

College Basketball Maryland-Baltimore County visits Georgetown, 3:30 p.m. FS1; Air Force Reserve Basketball Hall of Fame Invitational: Florida versus Providence, 4 p.m. ESPN2; Oklahoma visits Creighton, 5:30 p.m. FS1; Purdue visits Ohio, 6 p.m. ESPN2

NHL Hockey The Kings visit the Boston Bruins, 4 p.m. Fox Sports Net; the Ducks visit the Philadelphia Flyers, 4 p.m. FS Prime; the Buffalo Sabres visit the Toronto Maple Leafs, 4 p.m. NBCSP

NBA Basketball The Lakers visit the Indiana Pacers, 4 p.m. SportsNet; the Phoenix Suns visit the Clippers, 7:30 p.m. FS Prime

For more sports on TV, see the Sports section.