What’s on TV Tuesday: ‘A Christmas Story Live’ on Fox

SPECIALS

Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town A lanky mailman with the voice of Fred Astaire explains Santa’s origins in this animated 1970 special. 8 p.m. ABC and 9:55 p.m. Freeform

A Christmas Story Live! Originally broadcast in 2017, this special is a musical remake of the 1983 film (see below). Andy Walken stars as Ralphie, with Maya Rudolph and Chris Diamantopoulos as his parents and Jane Krakowski as schoolteacher Miss Shields. Ana Gasteyer also stars, and Matthew Broderick narrates. 8 p.m. Fox

Christmas Eve Mass 11:34 p.m. NBC

The Marvel of This Night: Christmas at Duke University Chapel The Rev. Dr. Luke A. Powery, dean of Duke University Chapel, delivers a Christmas reflection during this one-hour religious special. 11:35 p.m. CBS

MOVIES

White Christmas Bing Crosby, Danny Kaye, Rosemary Clooney and Vera-Ellen star in this 1954 holiday musical treat featuring several memorable Irving Berlin songs. 8 and 10:45 a.m.; 1:30, 4:15 , 7 and 9:45 p.m. Sundance

It’s a Wonderful Life Small-town guy George Bailey (James Stewart) defers one big dream after another to stay home, marry a local girl (Donna Reed) and run the family business. Facing financial ruin, he’s pulled from suicidal despair by angel Clarence (Henry Travers), who shows him how terrible the world would have been if he’d never lived. Lionel Barrymore also stars in director Frank Capra’s 1946 classic. 8 p.m. NBC

A Christmas Story This holiday favorite from 1983 stars Peter Billingsley as the little boy who yearns to find a Red Ryder BB gun under the Christmas tree. Darren McGavin and Melinda Dillon also star, narrated by Jean Shepherd. A 24-hour marathon begins at 8 p.m. TBS and 9 p.m. TNT.

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Bode and Morgan Miller; LaChanze and Celia Rose Gooding; Tracie Franklin. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Margot Robbie; Rick Martinez; Lori Bergamotto. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. Elizabeth Wagmeister; Kim Kardashian; Annie Bosko performs. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Ryan Reynolds (“6 Underground”); Lacey Chabert (“Winter in Vail”); Radio City Rockettes. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Chris Christie; Lupita Nyong’o; Clay Aiken; Ruben Studdard. 10 a.m. KABC

Rachael Ray (N) 10 a.m. KTTV

The Wendy Williams Show Aldis Hodge (“Clemency”); Dave Koz and Jonathan Butler perform. 11 a.m. KTTV

The Talk Marie Osmond’s brothers, Alan, Wayne, Merrill and Jay, perform in honor of her 60th birthday. 1 p.m. KCBS

Tamron Hall Cynthia Garrett addresses the accusations that led to the postponement of the movie “The Banker.” 1 p.m. KABC

The Dr. Oz Show Natalie Wood’s boat captain and friend talks about what he witnessed the night she died. 1 p.m. KTTV

The Kelly Clarkson Show Henry Golding; Lea Michele and Kelly Clarkson perform; Christie Brinkley and Sailor Brinkley-Cook. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

Dr. Phil After a breakup, a man lost all coping skills and has been lying in bed at his mother’s home. 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Brad Pitt (“Ad Astra”); Sean Hayes; tennis player Naomi Osaka. 3 p.m. KNBC

The Real Yandy Smith-Harris (“Love & Hip Hop: New York”); Fantasia (“Sketchbook”). 3 p.m. KTTV

The Doctors Home viewers have a chance to win products on the show; Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez give back. 3 p.m. KCOP

Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Jack Black; Michelle Wolf; Allen Stone performs. 11:35 p.m. KABC

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

SPORTS

College Football SoFi Hawaii Bowl: Hawaii versus BYU, 5 p.m. ESPN

