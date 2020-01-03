What’s on TV This Week: The Golden Globes, Dave Chappelle, ‘John Wick’ and more

SUNDAY

He’s baaack! The cheeky yet charming Ricky Gervais returns as host for “The 77th Golden Globe Awards.” The drama “Marriage Story” leads the movie categories with six nominations. 5 and 8 p.m. NBC

The name’s Tolkien, J.R.R. “Tolkien.” Nicholas Hoult portrays the “Lord of the Rings” author in this 2019 bio-pic. 8 p.m. HBO

That’s one way to get a scoop: A TV news reporter gets “Abducted on Air” in this new thriller. With Kim Shaw. 8 p.m. Lifetime

Chefs Anne Burrell and Alton Brown wrangle a fresh batch of the “Worst Cooks in America” as this culinary competition serves up a new season. 9 p.m. Food Network

All the non-single ladies: “Sister Wives” is back for a 10th season. 9 p.m. TLC

MONDAY

Past winners from around the globe compete on a new season of “America’s Got Talent: The Champions.” Terry Crews returns as host. 8 p.m. NBC

Airline pilot Peter Weber tries to find a lovely lady to fly the friendly skies with in a new season of “The Bachelor.” 8 p.m. ABC

The treasure-seeking series “Antiques Roadshow” returns with a three-part season premiere. 8 p.m. KOCE

Sen. Joseph McCarthy, who led a witch hunt to root out suspected communists and subversives in the U.S. government during the 1950s, is profiled on “American Experience.” 9 p.m. KOCE

The mystery of Flight 828 deepens as the drama “Manifest” launches a second season. 10 p.m. NBC

TUESDAY

Three contestants enter, one contestant leaves with a cool 1 million bucks when past champions compete in the multi-night tournament “Jeopardy! The Greatest of All Time.” Alex Trebek hosts. 8 p.m. ABC; also Wed.-Thu.

This is them: Sterling K. Brown, bandleader Jon Batiste and former “SNL” cast member Sasheer Zamata explore their family histories on a new installment of “Finding Your Roots With Henry Louis Gates, Jr.” 8 p.m. KOCE

Plus-sized dancer Whitney Thore is back on her feet in new episodes of “My Big Fat Fabulous Life.” 8 p.m. TLC

The season premiere of “Gordon Ramsay’s 24 Hours to Hell and Back” finds the celebrity chef doing what he can to save a floundering seafood restaurant. 9 p.m. Fox

The new special “Dave Chappelle: The Mark Twain Prize” on PBS. (Jati Lindsay)

Jon Stewart, Kevin Hart, Tiffany Haddish, et al., sing the praises of a fellow comic as he receives a major honor in the new special “Dave Chappelle: The Mark Twain Prize.” 9 p.m. KOCE

The Tyler Perry drama “The Haves and the Have Nots” returns for a seventh season. 9 p.m. OWN

The sitcom “Schitt’s Creek” sails back in for its sixth and final season. With Eugene Levy and Catherine O’Hara. 9 p.m. Pop TV

Where’s Efrem Zimbalist Jr. when you need him? “Nip/Tuck’s” Julian McMahon heads the cast of the new spinoff “FBI: Most Wanted.” 10 p.m. CBS

A Bay Area techie (Jane Levy) hears music wherever she goes, even without headphones, in the new fantasy sitcom “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist.” 10 p.m. NBC

Rock climber Alex Honnold of “Free Solo” fame goes “Running Wild With Bear Grylls” through the Swiss Alps in a new episode. 10 p.m. National Geographic Channel

Big, beautiful women and the men who love them share their stories in the new reality series “Hot & Heavy.” 10 p.m. TLC

“Frontline” considers where the tragic mass shooting by a white supremacist at a Walmart in Texas last August fits in the overall immigration debate in “Targeting El Paso.” 10:30 p.m. KOCE

WEDNESDAY

Have pompoms, will travel: The docu-series “Cheer” follows the cheerleading squad at a community college in a small Texas town as they chase the national title. Anytime, Netflix

Thar she blows! “The Whale Detective” reopens the case of his own close encounter with a massive humpback whale in 2015 in this new episode of “Nature.” 8 p.m. KOCE

“Criminal Minds” begins its 15th season. With Joe Mantegna. 9 p.m. CBS

Cameo alert! “Friends’” Courtney Cox and soccer star David Beckham guest star as themselves on a new episode of “Modern Family.” 9 p.m. ABC

Where’s McGruff when you need him? Police canines vie for the title of “America’s Top Dog” in this new series. 9 p.m. A&E

The parents aren’t dead, just deported, in a reboot of the 1990s-era family drama “Party of Five.” With Brandon Larracuente and Emily Tosta. 9 and 10 p.m. Freeform

THURSDAY

Pop music’s Demi Lovato guest stars as a potential surrogate mother on a new “Will & Grace.” 9 p.m. NBC

“Truth and Lies: Jeffrey Epstein” probes the sex-trafficking charges against the well-connected financier who committed suicide in August. 9 p.m. ABC

Cyndi Lauper just wants to have fun, so the pop star will be a guest judge on a new “Project Runway.” 9 p.m. Bravo

There’s gold in them that hills, prospectors hope, in the new series “Reclaimed.” 9 p.m. Discovery Channel

“The Hills’” Kristin Cavallari is back in new episodes of her latest reality series, “Very Cavallari.” 9 p.m. E!

FRIDAY

Work it, girl! RuPaul plays a drag queen on a cross-country road trip with a smart-aleck tween in the new comedy series “AJ and the Queen.” Anytime, Netflix

A paraplegic detective (Russell Hornsby) tracks a serial killer in “Lincoln Rhyme: Hunt for the Bone Collector,” a new series based on the novel previously adapted for a 1999 Denzel Washington-Angelina Jolie thriller. 8 p.m. NBC

The tragic romance between rapper Chris Wallace, a.k.a. the Notorious B.I.G., and singer Faith Evans is retraced on a new “Hopelessly in Love.” 9 p.m. Lifetime

The joke’s are on them in “Bill Burr Presents: The Ringers,” a new stand-up showcase curated by the veteran comic. 11 p.m. Comedy Central

SATURDAY

Keanu Reeves shoots first, doesn’t bother to ask questions later in the 2019 franchise entry “John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum.” With Halle Berry, Asia Kate Dillon, Laurence Fishburne and Ian McShane. 8 p.m. HBO

Keanu Reeves stars in the 2019 action flick “John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum.” ( Niko Tavernise)

A home healthcare provider’s bedside manner leaves a lot to be desired in the thriller “Psycho Nurse.” With Lyndon Smith and Abbie Cobb. 8 p.m. Lifetime

A dating-show contestant goes off-script while visiting her hometown in the TV movie “Love in Winterland.” With Italia Ricci and Chad Michael Murray. 9 p.m. Hallmark Channel

The Jack White side-project the Raconteurs and the funk-soul duo Black Pumas perform on “Austin City Limits.” 11:30 p.m. KOCE



