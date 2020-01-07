What’s on TV Wednesday: ‘Undercover Boss’ on CBS

SERIES

Undercover Boss Brandon Landry, the founder and chief executive of the sports bar and restaurant chain Walk-On’s Bistreaux & Bar, and co-owner Drew Brees disguise themselves to learn about their business on the front lines in the season premiere of the unscripted series. 8 p.m. CBS

Chicago Med Dr. Will Halstead’s (Nick Gehlfuss) world is thrown into turmoil when a former patient resurfaces. Yaya DaCosta, Brian Tee, Oliver Platt and S. Epatha Merkerson also star in a new episode of this medical drama. 8 p.m. NBC

Jeopardy! The Greatest of All Time The tournament continues. Alex Trebek hosts. 8 p.m. ABC

Nature Inspired by a 2015 incident in which a 30-ton humpback whale breached and landed on his sea kayak, filmmaker Tom Mustill returns to California to investigate whales. 8 p.m. KOCE and KPBS

Criminal Minds This gripping crime procedural opens its final season with a two-episode premiere. Joe Mantegna, Paget Brewster and Matthew Gray Gubler star, with guest stars Michael Mosley and Jane Lynch. 9 p.m. CBS

Modern Family Alex’s (Ariel Winter) company puts her up at a new luxury apartment building with a number of high-profile residents. Ty Burrell, Julie Bowen and Sarah Hyland also star, and Stephen Merchant guest stars in this new episode. 9 p.m. ABC

America’s Top Dog Veteran sports broadcaster Curt Menefee hosts this new competition series, in which K9 police teams compete with civilian canines and their handlers in an obstacle course designed for dogs. Expert dog trainer Nick White is featured. 9 p.m. A&E

Party of Five In this reboot of the family drama that aired on Fox from 1994-2000, the “party” is the five Acosta children, who are left struggling to survive as a family unit after their parents abruptly are deported back to Mexico. Brandon Larracuente, Emily Tosta, Niko Guardado and Elle Paris Legaspi star. 9 p.m. Freeform

Supernanny Nanny Jo Frost helps a military family struggling with its four daughters in this new episode. 10 p.m. Lifetime

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning Author Kelly McGonigal. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Dr. Mehmet Oz. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Tiffany Haddish. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. Issa Rae; hosts of “The Real.” (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Penn Badgley (“You”); Jennifer Coolidge (“Like a Boss”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Andrew Yang; Evelyn Yang; chef Jamie Oliver. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

Rachael Ray Jesse Palmer; Jeremy Sisto (“FBI”). (N) 10 a.m. KTTV

The Wendy Williams Show Author Suzanne Somers (“A New Way to Age”). (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Talk Paget Brewster; AJ Cook; Matthew Gray Gubler; Joe Mantegna; Adam Rodriguez; Aisha Tyler. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

Tamron Hall Are new meatless fast-food menu options healthful?; weight loss; being fit over age 50. (N) 1 p.m. KABC

The Dr. Oz Show Bacon and bacon alternatives; whether CBD can help with pain; carb-free, keto-approved recipes. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV

The Kelly Clarkson Show Jenna Fischer and Angela Kinsey; Eric Winter; chef Scott Conant. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

Dr. Phil A homeless woman says no one is willing to help her; her kids say she refuses any treatment. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Michael B. Jordan and Bryan Stevenson (“Just Mercy”); Charlize Theron (“Bombshell”). (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Real Christine Lahti (“Evil”). (N) 3 p.m. KTTV

The Doctors Women’s wellness retreat; women’s libido; stress during pregnancy; blemishes; 911 misuse. (N) 3 p.m. KCOP

Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Mo Rocca. (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central

Conan Matt Damon. 11 p.m. TBS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Quentin Tarantino; Jodie Whittaker; Nathaniel Rateliff. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Larry David. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! John Cena; RuPaul; Dermot Kennedy performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Hailee Steinfeld; Gugu Mbatha-Raw; Mallrat performs. 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Late Night With Seth Meyers Tiffany Haddish; M. Night Shyamalan; Shaed performs; Caitlin Kalafus performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

A Little Late With Lilly Singh YouTubers Rhett & Link. (N) 1:38 a.m. KNBC

SPORTS

College Basketball St. John’s visits Georgetown, 3:30 p.m. FS1; Notre Dame visits North Carolina State, 4 p.m. ESPN2; Florida State visits Wake Forest, 4:30 p.m. FS Prime; Seton Hall visits Xavier, 5:30 p.m. FS1; Oklahoma visits Texas, 6 p.m. ESPN2

NBA Basketball The Denver Nuggets visit the Dallas Mavericks, 4:30 p.m. ESPN; the Milwaukee Bucks visit the Golden State Warriors, 7 p.m. ESPN

NHL Hockey The Washington Capitals visit the Philadelphia Flyers, 4:30 p.m. NBCSP; the Dallas Stars visit the Kings, 7 p.m. NBCSP

For more sports on TV, see the Sports section.