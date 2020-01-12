What’s on TV Monday: ‘The New Pope’ on HBO

SERIES

America’s Got Talent The competition continues as 10 acts perform for judges Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, Alesha Dixon and Howie Mandel. 8 p.m. NBC

The Bachelor Eight of the women walk the runway as models in a fashion show, where they are judged by Carson Kressley and Janice Dickinson. Also, Peter and Hannah continue their conversation in this new episode. 8 p.m. ABC

Frontline Filmmaker Michael Kirk explores polarization in American politics with “America’s Great Divide,” a new two-part documentary concluding Tuesday. 9 p.m. KOCE and KPBS

The New Pope Following the success of “The Young Pope,” Jude Law and John Malkovich are among the returning cast members for this new, limited series set in the world of the modern papacy. As the story opens, Pope Pius XIII (Law) lies in a coma and Secretary of State Voiello (Silvio Orlando) succeeds in having Sir John Brannox (Malkovich), a moderate British aristocrat, installed on the papal throne. Henry Goodman and Ulrich Thomsen join the cast in the season premiere. 9 p.m. HBO

Advertisement

Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted The globetrotting food series returns with two new episodes. 9 and 10 p.m. National Geographic

Manifest Ben (Josh Dallas) forms an alliance with a college student from Flight 828 whose callings either exposed a violent crime or helped him commit one. Also, Saanvi (Parveen Kaur) continues pushing her research into the Death Date, while Grace (Athena Karkanis) is startled to find out something about her pregnancy. Luna Blaise also stars, with guest stars Garrett Wareing and Ellen Tamaki. 10 p.m. NBC

The Good Doctor Still trying to process his feelings about the death of his father, Shaun (Freddie Highmore) also worries about how his intimacy with Lea (Paige Spara) may affect his relationship with Carly (Jasika Nicole). Nicholas Gonzalez, Hill Harper and Fiona Gubelmann also star and Milauna Jemai Jackson guest stars. 10 p.m. ABC

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Advertisement

Today Tyler Perry; Oscar nominations. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. Elizabeth Wagmeister; Rachael Ray; Tammi Mac. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Selena Gomez (“Rare”); Jay Hernandez. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Adam Glassman. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

Rachael Ray Supermodel Emme; Jim Gaffigan and Mckenna Grace (“Troop Zero”). (N) 10 a.m. KTTV

The Wendy Williams Show (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

Advertisement

The Talk Rob Lowe; Brigitte Nielsen. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

Tamron Hall Oprah Winfrey. (N) 1 p.m. KABC

The Dr. Oz Show Clever microwave hacks; ways to get better sleep and bust stress with the System 20 plan. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV

The Kelly Clarkson Show Howie Mandel; Kandi Burruss. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

Dr. Phil Former students raise awareness about a Christian boarding school where they say they were abused. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Steve Harvey (“Steve”); Zoë Kravitz (“High Fidelity”); Ray Romano (“The Irishman”). (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Real Paola Nuñez (“Bad Boys for Life”). (N) 3 p.m. KTTV

The Doctors Parents of late TV star Cameron Boyce; strangers create a wedding; snacks to ease muscle cramps. (N) 3 p.m. KCOP

Advertisement

To the Contrary With Bonnie Erbé Rep. Barbara Lee (D-Oakland). (N) 6 p.m. KVCR

Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central

Conan Jim Gaffigan. (N) 11 p.m. TBS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Selena Gomez; Charlie Hunnam; Stormzy performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski; the cast of “Tina: The Tina Turner Musical” performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! 11:35 p.m. KABC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Rachel Brosnahan; RuPaul Charles. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Late Night With Seth Meyers Bobby Cannavale; Amber Tamblyn; Christian Siriano. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

A Little Late With Lilly Singh Madelaine Petsch; Mena Massoud. (N) 1:38 a.m. KNBC

SPORTS

NHL Hockey The Ducks visit the St. Louis Blues, 5 p.m. FS Prime

NBA Basketball The Cleveland Cavaliers visit the Lakers, 7:30 p.m. SportsNet

For more sports on TV, see

the Sports section.