What’s on TV Wednesday, Jan. 29: ‘Super Bowl Greatest Commercials 2020’ on CBS

SERIES

Riverdale To prove he’s willing to give Uncle Frank (guest star Ryan Robbins) another chance, Archie (K.J. Apa) gets him a job at Andrews Construction in this new episode. Also, Betty (Lili Reinhart) tries to defeat Stonewall Prep in the Quiz Show Championship. Camila Mendes, Madelaine Petsch, Casey Cott and Cole Sprouse also star. 8 p.m. CW

Schooled Lainey (AJ Michalka) has a realization about C.B (Brett Dier). Also, Principal Glascott (Tim Meadows) uses the season’s bad football team to teach Coach Mellor (Bryan Callen) how to be both a good winner and a good loser in this new episode. 8:30 p.m. ABC

Nancy Drew Nancy (Kennedy McMann) and the Drew Crew follow up on the latest lead and also work to uncover who tried to kill Ryan (Riley Smith), leading them to a startling revelation in this new episode of the mystery series. Leah Lewis, Maddison Jaizani, Tunji Kasim and Alex Saxon also star. 9 p.m. CW

Party of Five When Baby Rafa ends up in the hospital, the family rallies to care for him. But the situation attracts the attention of a social worker, who does a surprise checkup on the family. Elle Paris Legaspi, Brandon Larracuente, Emily Tosta and Niko Guardado star in this new episode of the drama. 9 p.m. Freeform

Expedition With Steve Backshall In the new episode “Suriname: Lost World,” the naturalist visits South America’s Guiana Shield, finding wildlife that has never encountered humans. 10 p.m. KOCE

Good Trouble Callie and Jamie (Maia Mitchell, Beau Mirchoff) are on opposing sides on a difficult case, while Mariana’s (Cierra Ramirez) position at Speckulate is in jeopardy in this new episode. Zuri Adele, Emma Hunton, Tommy Martinez and Sherry Cola also star. 10 p.m. Freeform

Vikings Bjorn (Alexander Ludwig) is forced to reconsider who his true enemies are when Erik (Eric Johnson) returns from a scouting mission with some troubling information in a new episode. Bjorn soon realizes he may need to rally his allies, and he wonders whether a former foe, King Harald (Peter Franzén), is willing to join him. Alex Hogh Andersen also stars. 10 p.m. History

68 Whiskey Roback, Davis and Alvarez (Sam Keeley, Jeremy Tardy and Cristina Rodlo) go on a mission to find Qasem (Omar Maskati) in this new episode. 10 p.m. Paramount

Miz & Mrs Married WWE stars Michael “The Miz” and Maryse Mizanin return for a second season of this unscripted series. In the season premiere, Mike and Maryse celebrate daughter Monroe’s first birthday at Wrestlemania. 10 p.m. USA

SPECIALS

Super Bowl Greatest Commercials 2020 Boomer Esiason and Daniela Ruah host a countdown of the best that have aired over the years. 8 p.m. CBS

Harry & Meghan: The Royals in Crisis The recent decision by Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and his wife, the former Meghan Markle, to step away from their traditional responsibilities as senior figures in the British royal family is the focal point of this special from TMZ. 8 p.m. Fox

Royal Divide: Harry, Meghan and the Crown The events that led Harry and Meghan to embark on new lives is explored in this new special.10 p.m. ABC

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning Jeanine Poggi, Ad Age; Jon Favreau, Crooked Media; Diana Taurasi and Sue Bird. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Author Jessica Simpson. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Jude Law; chef Pati Jinich; Sofia Carson. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. Billy Bush; Harvey Levin (“Harry & Meghan: The Royals in Crisis”).(N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Antonio Banderas (“Pain and Glory”); Lance Ulanoff. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Alan Dershowitz, lawyer for President Trump; Ilana Glazer. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

Rachael Ray Aasif Mandvi (“Evil”); David Alan Grier (Broadway’s “A Soldier’s Play”). (N) 10 a.m. KTTV

The Wendy Williams Show Dr. Drew Pinsky (“A Daily Dose of Dr. Drew”). (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Talk Billy Ray Cyrus performs. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

Tamron Hall Kathy Ireland; Tommy Davidson. (N) 1 p.m. KABC

The Dr. Oz Show People say they receive messages from late loved ones; CBD for gut health; Super Bowl party foods. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV

The Kelly Clarkson Show Kirsten Dunst; Chris Sullivan. 2 p.m. KNBC

Dr. Phil A pair of siblings say their 71-year-old mom is obsessed with an online scammer, who she says is her boyfriend. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Hoda Kotb (“Today”); Alicia Keys performs; Ellen welcomes a family whose story went viral. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Real Harvey Levin, (TMZ; Kenya Moore, Moore Hair Care. (N) 3 p.m. KTTV

The Doctors Vigilante justice; Kym Whitley; dating abuse; de-cluttering; toilet spray; mayonnaise swaps. (N) 3 p.m. KCOP

Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Ezra Klein. (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central

Conan Jesse Tyler Ferguson; Ray Harrington. (N) 11 p.m. TBS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Blake Lively; Jameela Jamil; Roddy Ricch performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Steve Martin performs with the Steep Canyon Rangers. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Jessica Simpson; Lakeith Stanfield; Orville Peck performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Kumail Nanjiani; Dan Levy; Celeste performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Late Night With Seth Meyers Kristen Bell; Desus Nice and the Kid Mero (“Desus & Mero”); Little Big Town performs; Chris Coleman performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

A Little Late With Lilly Singh Tom Lennon; Aisling Bea. 1:38 a.m. KNBC

SPORTS

Women’s College Basketball Richmond visits Massachusetts, 9 a.m. NBCSP; Kansas State visits Kansas, 6 p.m. Fox Sports Net

NBA Basketball The Detroit Pistons visit the Brooklyn Nets, 4:30 p.m. ESPN; the Houston Rockets visit the Portland Trail Blazers, 7 p.m. ESPN

NHL Hockey The Nashville Predators visit the Washington Capitals, 4:30 p.m. NBCSP; the Arizona Coyotes visit the Ducks, 7 p.m. FS Prime; the Tampa Bay Lightning visit the Kings, 7 p.m. NBCSP

2020 Australian Open Tennis Women’s semifinals, 7 p.m. ESPN2; men’s semifinals, 12:30 a.m. ESPN

