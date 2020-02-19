What’s on TV Thursday, Feb. 20: ‘Young Sheldon’ on CBS

SERIES

Young Sheldon George (Lance Barber) takes Sheldon (Iain Armitage) to Pasadena for his first visit to the California Institute of Technology in this new episode of the spinoff comedy. Zoe Perry, Montana Jordan, Raegan Revord and Annie Potts also star. 8 p.m. CBS

Katy Keene Things seem a little off between Katy and K.O. (Lucy Hale, Zane Holtz), so she tries to make sure everything’s perfect for Valentine’s Day. Also, Josie (Ashleigh Murray) decides she needs to change things with Alexander (Lucien Laviscount). Jonny Beauchamp also stars with guest star Bernadette Peters guest stars. 8 p.m. The CW

Last Man Standing Mike’s (Tim Allen) offer to help Jen (Krista Marie Yu) with her school bake sale goes up in smoke when he sets up a sales station outside of a marijuana dispensary. Also, Kyle (Christoph Sanders) gets some advice from Joe (guest star Jay Leno) regarding where he should enroll in college. Nancy Travis also stars. 8 p.m. Fox

Grown-ish When Aaron (Trevor Jackson) goes to a job fair, his student loan problems come to a head, leading him to ask Zoey (Yara Shahidi) to help him get hired working for her father at his agency. Halle Bailey and Ryan Destiny also star. 8 and 10 p.m. Freeform

Everything’s Gonna Be Okay On what feels like the most important night of her life, Matilda (Kayla Cromer) feels she’s at a crossroads confronting a future of either success or obscurity. Also, Nicholas (Josh Thomas) tries to juggle a houseful of different personalities in this new episode. 8:30 and 10:30 p.m. Freeform

Deputy In a case that hits close to home, an ex-Marine turns up dead and Bill (Stephen Dorff) helps Cade (Brian Van Holt) investigate in this new episode. 9 p.m. Fox

Project Runway Designers are paired with athletes who are competing to be in the 2020 Summer Olympics and Paralympic games to make their outfit for a victory night celebration in this new episode. 9 p.m. Bravo

The Bold Type Jane’s (Katie Stevens) in-depth article on millennial weddings is brought to a halt by a secret she uncovers about Jacqueline (Melora Hardin). Also , Sutton (Meghann Fahy) turns her energy to helping Carly (Kiara Groulx) challenge a uniform policy at her school, without checking with Oliver (Stephen Moore). Aisha Dee also stars in this new episode. 9 p.m. Freeform

Carol’s Second Act After one of Carol’s (Patricia Heaton) patients finally has transplant surgery, the procedure is declared a success. Afterward, the staff teases Carol about her infatuation with the handsome surgeon (recurring guest star Patrick Fabian) in this new episode of the medical comedy. Kyle MacLachlan, Ito Aghayere, Jean-Luc Bilodeau and Lucas Neff also star with guest star Eugene Cordero. 9:30 p.m. CBS

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today The cast of “West Side Story”; Alon Shaya. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Martin Freeman and Daisy Haggard (“Breeders”). (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. (N) The latest eliminated contestant from “The Masked Singer.” Suzanne Somers; Brian Van Holt (“Deputy”). 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Bob Odenkirk (“Better Call Saul”); Darby Stanchfield (“Locke & Key”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.); Nathan Fillion. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

Rachael Ray RuPaul; Emeril Lagasse. (N) 10 a.m. KTTV

The Wendy Williams Show Da’Vine Joy Randolph (“High Fidelity”). (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Talk Jeri Ryan. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

Tamron Hall Michelle Knight, who was held captive for more than 10 years; Elizabeth Smart, who was held captive for nine months. (N) 1 p.m. KABC

The Dr. Oz Show The father of a college student is charged with preying on other students; a man may have poisoned his wife with eye drops. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV

The Kelly Clarkson Show Nick Kroll; Jane Levy; chef Adam Glick. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

Dr. Phil A 16-year-old disappeared from her home with a 31-year-old man she met online. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Kate Hudson and Oliver Hudson (“Sibling Revelry”). (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Real Influential African Americans; Wayne Brady (“Wayne Brady’s Comedy IQ”) performs. (N) 3 p.m. KTTV

The Doctors A looming millennial health crisis; vaping; a pill to extend dogs’ lives; what never to do to a dog. (N) 3 p.m. KCOP

Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS

Conan Jenny Slate. 11 p.m. TBS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Will Smith; Patti Smith performs. 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Democratic presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg. 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie; Lucy Hale. 11:35 p.m. KABC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Lucy Hale; Scott Bakula; Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts with Justin Bieber; Wajatta performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Late Night With Seth Meyers Gwyneth Paltrow; Terry Crews; Philip Rucker and Carol Leonnig; Adam Marcello. 12:37 a.m. KNBC

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

A Little Late With Lilly Singh Ilana Glazer. 1:38 a.m. KNBC

SPORTS

Women’s College Basketball Louisville visits Georgia Tech, 3 p.m. FS Prime; Virginia Tech visits Notre Dame, 5 p.m. FS Prime

NHL Hockey The Montreal Canadiens visit the Washington Capitals, 4 p.m. NBCSP; the Florida Panthers visit the Kings, 7:30 p.m. Fox Sports Net

NBA Basketball The Brooklyn Nets visit the Philadelphia 76ers, 5 p.m. TNT; the Houston Rockets visit the Golden State Warriors, 7:30 p.m. TNT

For more sports on TV, see

the Sports section.