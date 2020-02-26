What’s on TV Thursday, Feb. 27: ‘Will & Grace’ on NBC

SERIES

Superstore Amy (America Ferrera) organizes a community service event, but it’s jeopardized by Jeff’s (Michael Bunin) return and Glenn’s (Mark McKinney) desire to help his co-workers. Ben Feldman and Kaliko Kauahi also star. 8 p.m. NBC

Katy Keene Katy (Lucy Hale) tries to put all her energy into work to avoid issues in her personal life in this new episode. 8 p.m. CW

Station 19 A blizzard hits Seattle, forcing Travis (Jay Hayden) to make a difficult call in this new episode. Jason George, Jaina Lee Ortiz, Boris Kodjoe and Barrett Doss also star with guest star Jonathan Bennett. 8 p.m. ABC

Last Man Standing Mike (Tim Allen) sets Joe (Jay Leno) up on a date in this new episode. 8 p.m. Fox

Grown-ish Almost as soon as she returns to the track, Sky (Halle Bailey) confronts a new complication, while Jazz (Chloe Bailey) works hard to balance her track time and her personal life. Yara Shahidi, Henri Esteve and Francia Raisa also star in this new episode. 8 p.m. Freeform

Brooklyn Nine-Nine When cocaine and weapons are stolen from the evidence lockup, the squad must investigate its own precinct in this new episode of the police comedy. Andy Samberg, Andre Braugher, Terry Crews, Vanessa Bayer, Stephanie Beatriz, Melissa Fumero, Joe Lo Truglio, Dirk Blocker and Joel McKinnon Miller star. 8:30 p.m. NBC

Outmatched Mike and Kay (Jason Biggs, Maggie Lawson) look into a charter school for Marc (Jack Stanton) after he is brought into the principal’s office for bullying a teacher. 8:30 p.m. Fox

Everything’s Gonna Be Okay Alex (Adam Faison) and Nicholas (Josh Thomas) work through their relationship issues at home while Genevieve and Matilda (Maeve Press, Kayla Cromer) confront sexuality at school in very different ways in this new episode. 8:30 p.m. Freeform

Will & Grace Karen (Megan Mullally) has a new love in her life (guest star Joel McHale) but Will and Grace (Eric McCormack and Debra Messing) become suspicious about his intentions in this new episode. 9 p.m. NBC

Deputy While investigating a rash of home invasions in West Hollywood, Bill (Stephen Dorff) and his team discover a burglary ring. Also, Paula and Maggie (Yara Martinez, guest star Valeria Jauregui) continue planning Maggie’s quinceañera, with help from Paula’s mother (guest star Jenny Gago). Bex Taylor-Klaus also stars with guest star Karrueche Tran. 9 p.m. Fox

Project Runway The designers must think big to make an avant-garde look that is extraordinary in this new episode. 9 p.m. Bravo

Restaurant: Impossible Chef Robert Irvine helps a couple who opened their family-run restaurant, Blue Orleans, in Chattanooga, after losing everything in Hurricane Katrina. 9 p.m. Food Network

The Bold Type A wild night with a new fling prompts Kat (Aisha Dee) to consider flipping the script when it comes to preconceived gender roles. Also, Jane (Katie Stevens) is invited to speak at a wellness seminar. Meghann Fahy, Sam Page and Matt Ward also stars. 9 p.m. Freeform

Tommy When a climate change protest sparks rioting and a bomb threat at the same time that a huge mudslide shuts down a major freeway, Tommy (Edie Falco) is forced to decide the best way to deploy the finite resources of her department. Michael Chernus, Adelaide Clemens and Thomas Sadoski also star with guest stars Evan Castellanos, Josh Liveright, Tonye Patano and Alexander Hodge. 10 p.m. CBS

CBS This Morning Academy of Country Music Awards nominations announcement. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Jason Segel; Kane Brown performs. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Deals and steals with Tory Johnson. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. Paula Abdul; Soccer analyst Stu Holden, Fox Sports. A performance from “Escape to Margaritaville.” (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Kyle MacLachlan (“Carol’s Second Act”); Andrew Rea (“Binging With Babish”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Edie Falco. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

Rachael Ray Giuliana and Bill Rancic. (N) 10 a.m. KTTV

The Wendy Williams Show Eva Marcille (“The Real Housewives of Atlanta”). (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Talk Oprah Winfrey. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

Tamron Hall Blair Underwood. (N) 1 p.m. KABC

The Dr. Oz Show A covert team works to stop the sale of women and children for sex; filthy dishwashers and vacuums. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV

The Kelly Clarkson Show Elisabeth Moss; Thomas Sadoski. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

Dr. Phil Family members of the mother of two children who have disappeared. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Kris Jenner (“Keeping Up With the Kardashians”). (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Real Tisha Campbell (“Outmatched”). (N) 3 p.m. KTTV

The Doctors DIY lash tinting and micro-needling; whether Ozzy Osbourne is a genetic mutant; genes and alcohol. 3 p.m. KCOP

Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Singer-songwriter Jessie Reyez. (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central

Conan Steve Coogan. (N) 11 p.m. TBS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon John Mulaney; Bad Bunny and Sech perform. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert John Turturro; Kaleo performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Mark Wahlberg; Storm Reid; Goody Grace; Blink-182. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Alison Brie; Will Forte; Doug Smith. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Late Night With Seth Meyers Elisabeth Moss; Richard E. Grant; Mt. Joy performs; Michel’Le Baptiste performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

A Little Late With Lilly Singh Retta. (N) 1:38 a.m. KNBC

College Basketball Wisconsin visits Michigan, 4 p.m. ESPN2; Indiana visits Purdue, 4 p.m. FS1; Temple visits Wichita State, 5 p.m. ESPN; Ohio State visits Nebraska, 6 p.m. ESPN2; Arizona visits USC, 7 p.m. ESPN; Oregon State visits Oregon, 8 p.m. ESPN2

NHL Hockey The Dallas Stars visit the Boston Bruins, 4:30 p.m. NBCSP

NBA Basketball The Portland Trail Blazers visit the Indiana Pacers, 5 p.m. TNT; the Lakers visit the Golden State Warriors, 7:30 p.m. SportsNet and TNT

