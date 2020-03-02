What’s on TV Tuesday, March 3: ‘Empire’ on Fox; Super Tuesday primary coverage

SERIES

The Resident When Nadine’s (Shazi Raja) father visits for her birthday, Devon (Manish Dayal) tries to make a good first impression. Also, the company decides to cut the hospital’s ob-gyn department. Matt Czuchry, Emily VanCamp, Shaunette Renée Wilson and Bruce Greenwood also star in this new episode of the medical drama. 8 p.m. Fox

Empire The soapy music industry drama returns to finish out its final season with a spring premiere where the Lyons family is rocked by a loss, which forces one of them to deal with a past trauma. Also, Andre (Trai Byers) comes to an important decision about his health, family and career while Devon (Mario) confronts Tiana (Serayah McNeill) about her relationship with Hakeem (Bryshere “Yazz” Grey). Terrence Howard and Taraji P. Henson also star with guest star Leslie Uggams. 9 p.m. Fox

Project Blue Book Hynek and Quinn (Aidan Gillen, Michael Malarkey) investigate a Utah family’s claims of unexplained and dangerous phenomena in this new episode of the mystery series. 10:05 p.m. History

SUPER TUESDAY

Primary elections Coverage of voting for president and state and local offices will be covered as breaking news throughout the day, with special coverage in prime-time on major broadcast networks and cable outlets. All-day coverage begins at 6 a.m. on MSNBC. Dedicated programs air at 6, 7 and 11 a.m., noon, 2, 4 and 9 p.m. CNN; 3 p.m. FNC; 5 and 8 p.m. KABC; 6:30, 7 and 8 p.m. KCBS; 7 and 8 p.m. KNBC; 7 p.m. The CW

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning Caroline Fairchild, LinkedIn. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Carrie Underwood; Kevin Bacon; Elizabeth Heiskell. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Hillary Clinton; Ty Burrell; Kevin Kwan; Dan Abrams. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. Lisa Whelchel; Shin Lim (“America’s Got Talent”). (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan James Taylor performs; Sabrina Carpenter (Broadway’s “Mean Girls”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Dan Abrams. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

Rachael Ray Jerry Springer (“Judge Jerry”); Erica Lugo (“The Biggest Loser”). (N) 10 a.m. KTTV

The Wendy Williams Show Corey Feldman ("(My) Truth: The Rape of 2 Coreys”). (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Talk Steven Weber; guest co-hosts Brie and Nikki Bella. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

Tamron Hall Nev Schulman and Kamie Crawford (MTV’s “Catfish”). 1 p.m. KABC

The Dr. Oz Show A woman tells of being married to a cult leader at 13; two friends vanish in Oklahoma. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV

The Kelly Clarkson Show Jimmie Johnson; Leslie Odom Jr. performs. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

Dr. Phil New bail reform takes away judges’ power to set bail for misdemeanors and nonviolent felonies. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.); Khalid performs. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Real Julissa Bermudez (“Hunters”). (N) 3 p.m. KTTV

The Doctors Too many kidneys may be thrown away in the U.S.; sex educator Shannon Boodram. 3 p.m. KCOP

Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; 1 a.m. KLCS

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Trevor examines the 10th Democratic presidential debate . 11 p.m. Comedy Central

Conan (N) 11 p.m. TBS

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Ben Affleck (“The Way Back”); Justina Machado (“One Day at a Time”); Victoria Monét performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Kevin Bacon; Tan France; Taylor Tomlinson. (N) midnight KNBC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Martin Freeman; Pete Holmes; Bad Bunny performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

Late Night With Seth Meyers John Oliver; Elizabeth Debicki; Jenny Offill; Glen Sobel performs. (N) 1:02 a.m. KNBC

A Little Late With Lilly Singh Erin Moriarty. (N) 2:02 a.m. KNBC

SPORTS

College Basketball Michigan State visits Penn State, 4 p.m. ESPN; Syracuse visits Boston College, 4 p.m. ESPN2; Marquette visits DePaul, 5 p.m. FS1; Tennessee visits Kentucky, 6 p.m. ESPN; Texas visits Oklahoma, 6 p.m. ESPN2

NHL Hockey The Boston Bruins visit the Tampa Bay Lightning, 4:30 p.m. NBCSP; the Ducks visit the Chicago Blackhawks, 5:30 p.m. Fox Sports Net

NBA Basketball The Brooklyn Nets visit the Boston Celtics, 4:30 p.m. TNT; the Clippers visit the Oklahoma City Thunder, 5 p.m. FS Prime; the Philadelphia 76ers visit the Lakers, 7 p.m. SportsNet and TNT

