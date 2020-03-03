Hollywood stars align for their presidential picks on Super Tuesday

Happy Super Tuesday from the super famous!

The Democratic primary election takes place today in 14 states, including California, and several celebrities have taken to social media to campaign for their preferred presidential candidate.

Sen. Bernie Sanders has attracted a number of high-profile supporters — including Ariana Grande, Susan Sarandon and Dick Van Dyke — as has Sen. Elizabeth Warren, backed by Constance Wu, Janelle Monáe, Sally Field and more.

Former Vice President Joe Biden has collected endorsements from the likes of Cher and Debra Messing, while former New York Mayor Mike Bloomberg has Ted Danson and Tim Gunn in his corner.

Among the top four contenders, here’s a sampling of who stars are rooting for today.

Team Biden

If we want to protect our Democracy, if we want to protect our Environment, if we want to rid our Republic of the Criminal in the White House, cast your vote today for the next President of the United States, Joe Biden. — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) March 3, 2020

ONE THING I KNOW ABOUT JOE..HE WILL LISTEN TO EVERYONE….& HE WILL”HEAR THEM” — Cher (@cher) March 2, 2020

Im supporting @JoeBiden but if Bernie is the nominee, ill vote for him and i hope all the Bernie supporters will do the same if Joe wins We MUST oust Trump. — Mia Farrow (@MiaFarrow) March 3, 2020

i want trump out - still love warren - but will be supporting #BIDEN — ROSIE (@Rosie) March 2, 2020

AWESOME NEWS! Great run Amy and we appreciate ya support for @JoeBiden Klobuchar is ending her presidential bid, will endorse Bidenhttps://t.co/KbOpQCom7W #WEKNOWJOE 🤗🙆🏾‍♀️🇺🇸 — Vivica A. Fox (@MsVivicaFox) March 2, 2020

I refuse to underestimate the power of intelligence, kindness and decency.



My friend, @JoeBiden has all of that and so much more.



Joe already has the respect of world leaders. He has the experience to effectively lead on day one.



I’m endorsing Joe Biden for President. pic.twitter.com/uW9vY9Vj6b — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) March 2, 2020

Team Bloomberg

Climate change is a crisis, and our future hangs in the balance. I trust @MikeBloomberg to lead this fight and #GetItDone. https://t.co/Vy6kIoxcmB. #DemDebate — Ted Danson (@TedDanson) February 20, 2020

For as long as I’ve known him, @MikeBloomberg has been a champion for the LGBTQ+ community. Unlike others, Mike listens carefully to the concerns of his constituents - and gets things done.

I’m voting for Mike because he will Make it Work for the LGBTQ+ community & all Americans. pic.twitter.com/z7ZITpvvo2 — Tim Gunn (@TimGunn) January 29, 2020

Team Sanders

MY GUY. thank you Senator Sanders for coming to my show, making my whole night and for all that you stand for ! @headcountorg and i are doing our best to make you proud. we’ve already registered 20k+ young voters at my shows alone. also i will never smile this hard again promise. pic.twitter.com/7UYqkXR0g1 — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) November 20, 2019

So much respect for these volunteers, not only in Charleston but nationwide, who are putting in the work to spread @BernieSanders’ message door-to-door and getting people out to vote. https://t.co/OioGGytlDe — Susan Sarandon (@SusanSarandon) February 24, 2020

The American people want democracy, not oligarchy. @BernieSanders is funded by the people, and he will be a president for the people. #DemDebate — Shailene Woodley (@shailenewoodley) February 26, 2020

I’m 94 and I will be there supporting @BernieSanders https://t.co/oX7LkUWpK1 — Dick Van Dyke (@iammrvandy) February 28, 2020

GO BERNIE! Ayah New Hampshah! This is the leader we need Babees https://t.co/WgdHTeLndI — Sarah Silverman (@SarahKSilverman) February 12, 2020

Bernie’s what’s happening!😁 — Danny DeVito (@DannyDeVito) February 11, 2020

Come on people Super Tuesday - watch this - you know what to do - tomorrow you are the law - act with justice -vote @BernieSanders

Final summation : I believe we have justice in our hearts -



The Verdict - Paul Newman - Courtroom Summation https://t.co/MM14sYEUO6 via @YouTube — John Cusack (@johncusack) March 3, 2020

Team Warren

Elizabeth Warren . — Janelle Monáe, Cindi (@JanelleMonae) March 3, 2020

I’m so excited for #PresidentWarren — Sally Field (@sally_field) February 18, 2020

I’m attending California for Warren’s event, “Los Angeles Speech with Elizabeth Warren” – sign up now to join me! #WinWithWarren https://t.co/ML0bmeH9dm — Constance Wu (@ConstanceWu) March 1, 2020

The future of our democracy is at stake. @JohnLegend and I are ready to fight—join us. pic.twitter.com/VmVBCtFLd4 — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) February 29, 2020

Because I love her and think she has ALL the qualities of a great leader, as well as a healing way of communicating that this country so desperately needs, I’m voting for @ewarren. Do with this info what you will. I’m not a perfect person & I once lied about seeing Wicked. — billy eichner (@billyeichner) February 25, 2020

Today is primary day in California where you can same day register! Make the time to vote, whomever you support. It does matter. But if you’re looking for a candidate, Elizabeth Warren is a great choice. I am so excited about her candidacy. — roxane gay (@rgay) March 3, 2020

I’m with @SenWarren. I trust her judgment and I believe in her love for this country. Where she goes, I go. — Jenny Han (@jennyhan) March 2, 2020