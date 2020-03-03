2020 Super Tuesday Democratic Primary: Live updates

The biggest day of the Democratic presidential primary calendar has arrived. From Maine to California, 14 states will hold primaries on this Super Tuesday, with 1,357 delegates at stake, just over a third of the votes at this summer’s nominating convention.

With the withdrawal of Pete Buttigieg and Sen. Amy Klobuchar from the race, today’s balloting is shaping up primarily as a battle between Sen. Bernie Sanders and former Vice President Joe Biden, with party leaders rapidly consolidating behind Biden.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren and former New York Mayor Michael R. Bloomberg are also still in the race, hoping to pick up delegates that would give them leverage if neither of the leaders achieves a delegate majority.

Our reporters in California and other key Super Tuesday states will keep you up to date on the day’s developments.