What’s on TV Thursday, March 5: ‘Better Things’ on FX

SERIES

Young Sheldon Dr. Sturgis (Wallace Shawn) is furious when Sheldon (Iain Armitage) accuses him of plagiarism. Zoe Perry, Raegan Revord and Montana Jordan also star in this new episode of the smart spinoff comedy. 8 p.m. CBS

Katy Keene Trying to get into fashion school, Katy (Lucy Hale) turns to Gloria (Katherine LaNasa) for help. Ashleigh Murray and Julia Chan also star in this new episode. 8 p.m. CW

Last Man Standing When Mandy (Molly Ephraim) worries about Kyle (Christoph Sanders) passing his first college exam, she secretly enlists Vanessa, Jen and Ryan (Nancy Travis, Krista Marie Yu and Jordan Masterson) in this new episode of the family comedy. Tim Allen also stars. 8 p.m. Fox

Outmatched After Mike and Kay (Jason Biggs, Maggie Lawson) realize that Nicole (Ashley Boettcher) has never failed at anything she’s attempted, they decide on a strategy that will introduce her to not succeeding at something, to prepare her for later disappointments in life. Also, Brian (Connor Kalopsis) decides to spend playtime with Leila (Oakley Bull) after Marc (Jack Stanton) beats him at chess in the new episode. 8:30 p.m. Fox

Will & Grace When Karen’s (Megan Mullally) new boyfriend (Joel McHale) takes her to a cabin in the woods, Will and Grace (Eric McCormack, Debra Messing) fear she’s in danger and try to save her in the conclusion of this two-episode story arc. Sean Hayes also stars. 9 p.m. NBC

Deputy “10-8 School Ties” When one of Charlie’s mentees from the local library gets mixed up with a gang, Charlie ropes in the whole team to help save her life; Cade and Teresa struggle to deal with an unforeseen situation with their foster children. 9 p.m. Fox

The Busch Family Brewed Premiering with two episodes, this unscripted comedy revolves around Adolphus Busch’s great grandson, Billy Busch Sr., his wife Christi and their seven children — ages 14 to 28 — descendants of the founders of the Busch beer brand. 9 and 9:30 p.m. CMT and MTV

Carol’s Second Act The other interns warn Carol (Patricia Heaton) that her relationship with Dr. Lewis (Patrick Fabian) might be moving too fast. Ito Aghayere and Lucas Neff also star in this new episode of the medical comedy. 9:30 p.m. CBS

Indebted Dave and Rebecca (Adam Palley, Abby Elliott) worry that with grandparents in the house, the kids will wind up spoiled — especially when Asher (Anders Garrett) loses his first tooth and Debbie and Stew (Fran Drescher, Steven Weber) interfere with the tooth fairy protocol. Jessy Hodges also stars. 9:30 p.m. NBC

Vegas Chef Prizefight Anne Burrell is host of this new six-episode cooking competition in which six chiefs embark seek to be named head chef of a new restaurant in the Flamingo in Las Vegas. 10 p.m. Food Network

Better Things The offbeat family comedy returns for a new season with an hour-long premiere. Pamela Adlon, Mikey Madison, Hannah Alligood and Olivia Edward star. 10 p.m. FX

MOVIES

Kirk Douglas films TCM is devoting the day to the movies of the late actor. Up first, “Along the Great Divide” (1951), 9:15 a.m.; “Out of the Past " (1947), 11 a.m.; “Young Man With a Horn"(1950), 12:45 p.m.; “Lust for Life” (1956), 2:45 p.m. ; “Paths of Glory” (1957), 5 p.m. , “Spartacus” (1960), 6:45 p.m. “The Bad and the Beautiful (1952), 11:30 p.m.

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning Alexis McGill, Planned Parenthood. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Women CEOs; best things to buy in March; colon cancer. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Lori Bergamotto; Ryan Scott; Tory Johnson. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. Katie Couric, Stand Up to Cancer; eliminated contestant from “The Masked Singer”; Doug Shupe, AAA; Mark Wahlberg (“Spenser Confidential”). (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan NeNe Leakes (“The Real Housewives of Atlanta”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Andrew Yang guest co-hosts; Pamela Adlon (“Better Things”). (N) 10 a.m. KABC

The Wendy Williams Show Sadie Murray. (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Talk Nia Long; guest co-hosts Paris and Nicky Hilton. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

The Dr. Oz Show A woman confronts her husband’s mistress during a high-speed car chase that leads to his death. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV

The Kelly Clarkson Show Ben Affleck and the cast of the movie “The Way Back.” (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

Dr. Phil 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Demi Lovato; Justin Bieber performs. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Real Jeff Friday (American Black Film Festival); Keyshia Cole. (N) 3 p.m. KTTV

The Doctors A mother discusses raising a nonverbal autistic son; another shares her experience with MERT. 3 p.m. KCOP

Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; 1 a.m. KLCS

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Nneka Ogwumike, Los Angeles Sparks. (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central

Conan NFL running back Marshawn Lynch. (N) 11 p.m. TBS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Daniel Craig; Whitney Cummings; Puss N Boots perform. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Keith Urban performs; Casey Wilson. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Eric Andre (“Bad Trip”); Phantogram performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Liv Tyler; Norman Reedus; Blackbear performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Late Night With Seth Meyers Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.); James Taylor performs; Glen Sobel performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

A Little Late With Lilly Singh Jameela Jamil. (N) 1:38 a.m. KNBC

SPORTS

Women’s College Basketball ACC Tournament: TBA versus Virginia Tech, 8 a.m. FS Prime; Virginia versus Syracuse, 11 a.m. FS Prime

Women’s Soccer SheBelieves Cup: United States versus England, 4 p.m. ESPN2

NHL Hockey The Carolina Hurricanes visit the Philadelphia Flyers, 4 p.m. NBCSP; the Toronto Maple Leafs visit the Kings, 7:30 p.m. Fox Sports Net

NBA Basketball The Clippers visit the Houston Rockets, 5 p.m. FS Prime and TNT; the Toronto Raptors visit the Golden State Warriors, 7:30 p.m. TNT

For more sports on TV, see the Sports section.