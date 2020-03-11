What’s on TV Thursday, March 12: ‘Young Sheldon’ on CBS, Coronavirus TV specials and more

SERIES

Young Sheldon When George Sr. (Lance Barber) accidentally lands the school librarian (Sarah Baker) in the hospital, the family helps nurse her back to health. Also, Meemaw (Annie Potts) gives Georgie (Montana Jordan) relationship advice. Iain Armitage and Zoe Perry also star in this new episode of the spinoff comedy. 8 p.m. CBS

Katy Keene Katy (Lucy Hale) gets into a sticky situation with her clients in this new episode. 8 p.m. CW

Restaurant: Impossible In the first of two new episodes, chef Robert Irvine revisits Fort Bragg, N.C., to check in on a restaurant that, given his military background, was a personal mission for him. In the second episode he tries to help a family-run Greek restaurant before it’s too late. 9 p.m. Food Network

Outmatched After realizing they have lost most of their adult friends since having kids, Mike and Kay (Jason Biggs, Maggie Lawson) try to befriend parents from Brian and Nicole’s (Connor Kalopsis, Ashley Boettcher) school. Also, Marc (Jack Stanton) tries to develop a sense of humor in this new episode. 8:30 p.m. Fox

Everything’s Gonna Be Okay In the season finale the family is in New York City, where Matilda (Kayla Cromer) finds inspiration for her future but has to figure out the subway first. Adam Faison, Maeve Press and Josh Thomas also star. 8:30 p.m. Freeform

Mom Marjorie (Mimi Kennedy) babysits her granddaughter for the first time. Allison Janney, Anna Faris and Jaime Pressly also star in this new episode. 9 p.m. CBS

The Unicorn As Grace (Ruby Jay) prepares to attend her first dance, Wade (Walton Goggins) feels Jill’s absence. Makenzie Moss also stars in this new episode of the comedy. 8:30 p.m. CBS

Legacies Hoping to help them process their recent traumas, Emma (guest star Karen David) urges the students to participate in a group simulation that transports them into a film-noir virtual reality. Danielle Rose Russell, Kaylee Bryant, Jenny Boyd, Quincy Fouse, Peyton Alex Smith and Matthew Davis star. 9 p.m. CW

Grey’s Anatomy Meredith (Ellen Pompeo) struggles to save a woman with diabetes who has been rationing her insulin in this new episode. 9 p.m. ABC

Deputy Charlie and Joseph (Danielle Mon Truitt, Shane Paul McGhie) arrest a man who was en route to a major drug deal, which triggers a battle. Stephen Dorff and Brian Van Holt also star with guest stars Michael J. Harney and Jamie Ray Newman. 9 p.m. Fox

Project Runway Serena Williams serves as a guest judge for the final runway in the season finale. 9 p.m. Bravo

Carol’s Second Act Carol (Patricia Heaton) is selected to present a case to the entire hospital in the season finale of the medical comedy. 9:30 p.m. CBS

Tommy Tommy (Edie Falco) is pressured to quickly solve a high-profile kidnapping that has captured the attention of Los Angeles. 10 p.m. CBS

SPECIALS

Coronavirus Two new specials offer in-depth looks at the coronavirus crisis. 7 p.m. Fox; 7 and 11 p.m. CNN

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning Country singer Maren Morris. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Octavia Spencer; Padma Lakshmi. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Taylor Hickson, Jessica Sutton and Ashley Nicole Williams; Richard Blais; Lauv performs. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. Interior design expert Lauren Makk; financial advisor Winnie Sun. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Angela Bassett (9-1-1); TikTok sensation Charli D’Amerlio; Fitz and the Tantrums perform. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Regina Hall. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

Rachael Ray Chef Ronnie Woo and food writer Melissa Clark; Daymond John (“Shark Tank”). (N) 10 a.m. KTTV

The Wendy Williams Show Jason Biggs (“Outmatched”); Big Freedia performs. (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Talk Rita Moreno; Iliza Shlesinger; Lacey Chabert. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

Tamron Hall Boris Kodjoe (“Station 19") and wife Nicole Ari Parker (“Empire”) discuss marriage and family. (N) 1 p.m. KABC

The Dr. Oz Show Examining whether schools should be closed and more people confined to their homes due to the coronavirus; Ian Lipkin discusses the effectiveness of quarantines. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV

The Kelly Clarkson Show Shania Twain. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

Dr. Phil A man says his ex-wife refuses to act like a parent, and his 16-year-old daughter refuses to talk to him. 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Real Xosha Roquemore and Alano Miller (Cherish the Day). (N) 3 p.m. KTTV

The Doctors Vegan sues neighbor; a 5-inch growth on a baby; a man who speared himself through the head. 3 p.m. KCOP

Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; 1 a.m. KLCS

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Octavia Spencer. (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central

Conan Nick Offerman. (N) 11 p.m. TBS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Mandy Moore performs; Dane DeHaan. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Dixie Chicks perform; author Michael Pollan. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Pete Buttigieg; Patrick Stewart; Tony Hale; Jhené Aiko and Miguel perform. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Vin Diesel; Eiza González; Niall Horan performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Late Night With Seth Meyers John Krasinski; Regina Hall; Bones UK performs; Steve Ferrone performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

A Little Late With Lilly Singh Tan France. (N) 1:38 a.m. KNBC

SPORTS

College Basketball Big East Tournament: TBA versus Creighton, 9 a.m. FS1; Butler versus Providence, 11:30 a.m. FS1; TBA versus Villanova, 4 p.m. FS1; Marquette versus Seton Hall, 6:30 p.m. FS1. Atlantic 10 Tournament: VCU versus Massachusetts, 9 a.m. NBCSP; TBA versus St. Bonaventure, 11:30 a.m. NBCSP; La Salle versus Davidson, 3 p.m. NBCSP; TBA versus Duquesne, 5:30 p.m. NBCSP. ACC Tournament: TBA versus Florida State, 9:30 a.m. ESPN; TBA versus Duke, 11:30 a.m. ESPN; TBA versus Virginia, 4 p.m. ESPN; TBA versus Louisville, 6 p.m. ESPN. Big 12 Tournament: Texas Tech versus Texas, 9:30 a.m. ESPN2; TBA versus Kansas, 11:30 a.m. ESPN2; TBA versus Baylor, 4 p.m. ESPN2; Oklahoma versus West Virginia, 6 p.m. ESPN2. Pac-12 Tournament: TBA versus Arizona State, 8:30 p.m. FS1

NBA Basketball The Boston Celtics visit the Milwaukee Bucks, 5 p.m. TNT; the Houston Rockets visit the Lakers, 7:30 p.m. TNT

