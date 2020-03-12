What’s on TV Friday, March 13: ‘Lincoln Rhyme: Hunt for the Bone Collector’on NBC; coronavirus special

SERIES

MacGyver When Russ’ (Henry Ian Cusick) first love (Amanda Schull) is kidnapped by the same rebels he fought during his military contract days, he takes the team to a small, impoverished town to rescue her and rid the town of the rebels for good. Lucas Till, Tristin Mays and Justin Hires also star in this new episode. 8 p.m. CBS

Lincoln Rhyme: Hunt for the Bone Collector The Bone Collector’s (Brían F. O’Byrne) name and face are all over the news, but he stays one step ahead of the team while targeting those closest to Lincoln (Russell Hornsby), including Amelia (Arielle Kebbel), in the first of two new episodes. Then, in the season finale, Lincoln must put himself at risk to save someone close to him in deadly face-off. Michael Imperioli and Jaidon Walls also star. 8 and 9 p.m. NBC

RuPaul’s Drag Race The contestants show off their comedy improv skills when they audition for a new TV show. Olivia Munn (“X-Men: Apocalypse”) is a guest judge. 8 p.m. VH1

Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives Host Guy Fieri takes a culinary trip around the world without leaving the United States. In Boston, he visits an Italian restaurant specializing in dishes from the old country, and another eatery just down the street has customers lining up for major-league hamburgers. In El Paso, a ramen restaurant is so good he returns for more the next day. 9 p.m. Food Network

20/20 Cortney Shegerian, who acted as bait in a sting to arrest her husband in a kidnapping and torture case in Southern California, shares her story in this new episode of the news magazine series. Interviews include Matt Murphy, the prosecutor in the case, and the convicted kidnapper, Hossein Nayeri. 9 p.m. ABC

Blue Bloods Frank and Garrett (Tom Selleck, Gregory Jbara) try to persuade Mayor Chase (Dylan Walsh) to work well with others to better run the city. Also, Danny and Baez (Donnie Wahlberg, Marisa Ramirez) try to track down the suspect who vandalized several NYPD vehicles with anti-cop graffiti. 10 p.m. CBS

The Weekly A young woman shares her story of being kidnapped as a teenager by Boko Haram fighters, her refusal to carry out a suicide bombing and her escape. 10 p.m. FX

SPECIALS

Coronavirus Crisis The latest on the outbreak of COVID-19. (N) 7 p.m. Fox



MOVIES

First Man Ryan Gosling and Claire Foy star as astronaut Neil A. Armstrong and his first wife in director Damien Chazelle’s 2018 biographical drama. Jason Clarke, Kyle Chandler, Corey Stoll, Pablo Schreiber and Christopher Abbott also star. 7:35 p.m. Cinemax

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning Chris and Rich Robinson, the Black Crowes. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Female CEOs; getting better sleep. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Emily Blunt; Grace VanderWaal; Matthew Morrison performs. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. Grae Drake. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Ariel Winter (“Modern Family”); David Lil Dicky Burd. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Author Martha MacCallum; Adam Glassman. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

Rachael Ray Chef Andrew Zimmern; Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt (“The Gift of Forgiveness”). (N) 10 a.m. KTTV

The Talk Peter Gallagher; J.R. Ramirez; Rumer Willis; Taye Diggs. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

Tamron Hall Angela Bassett; cast members from Broadway’s “Frozen,” “The Lion King” and “Aladdin.” (N) 1 p.m. KABC

The Dr. Oz Show Coronavirus scams; why some people die from coronavirus and others recover. (N) 1 p.m. Fox

The Kelly Clarkson Show Jane Lynch; Nick and Vanessa Lachey; Keith Sweat. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Annette Bening (“Hope Gap”); guest host Sean Hayes. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Real 2 Chainz with Tru; Ed Gordon (“Conversations in Black: On Power, Politics and Leadership”). (N) 3 p.m. KTTV

The Doctors A woman’s fiancé locks all of their sweets in a safe inside the refrigerator. 3 p.m. KCOP

Washington Week Coronavirus and the Trump administration’s response: Kimberly Atkins, WBUR; Toluse Olorunnipa, the Washington Post; Susan Page, USA Today; Heidi Przybyla, NBC. (N) 7 p.m. and 1 a.m. KOCE

Real Time With Bill Maher Author David Ropeik; Andrew Zimmern (“What’s Eating America”); Tim Miller, the Financial Times; Edward Luce, the Financial Times; former Pete Buttigieg advisor Lis Smith. (N) 10 and 11:30 p.m. HBO

The Issue Is: Elex Michaelson (N) 10:30 p.m. 1 a.m. KTTV

Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; 1 a.m. KLCS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Ice Cube; Andrew Rannells; Brittany Howard performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Julia Louis-Dreyfus; Moses Sumney performs. 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Ben Affleck (“The Way Back”); Justina Machado (“One Day at a Time”); Victoria Monét performs. 11:35 p.m. KABC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Cynthia Erivo; Ashton Kutcher; BTS performs. 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Late Night With Seth Meyers John Oliver; Elizabeth Debicki; Jenny Offill; Glen Sobel performs. 12:37 a.m. KNBC

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

A Little Late With Lilly Singh 1:38 a.m. KNBC