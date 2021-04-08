What’s on TV Friday: ‘MacGyver’ on CBS; Masters Tournament
SERIES
MacGyver While embedded in the competitive world of Italian car culture in pursuit of a crime boss, Mac (Lucas Till) seems to be losing the ability to control his hands and needs Desi’s (Levy Tran) help. Tristin Mays and Meredith Eaton also star. 8 p.m. CBS
Shark Tank Hopefuls pitch a product for slicing cheese and a beauty product that combines luxury and glamour with safety and quality. There’s also an update on FitFighter. 8 p.m. ABC
Magnum P.I. Magnum and Higgins (Jay Hernandez, Perdita Weeks) find a baby abandoned at the gates of the estate in this new episode. Zachary Knighton, Stephen Hill and Tim Kang also star. 9 p.m. CBS
Dateline NBC (N) 9 p.m. NBC
Penn & Teller: Fool Us Featured magicians include Moritz Mueller, Michael Feldman, Magical Bones and Seth Raphael. 9 p.m. The CW
20/20 This new episode follows up on the tip that led investigators to the arrest of a killer who left five Florida college students dead over four days in 1990. (N) 9 p.m. ABC
American Masters The new two-hour documentary “Oliver Sacks: His Own Life” profiles the celebrated neurologist whose work redefined people’s understanding of the brain. Filmmaker Ric Burns interviewed him in 2015, just weeks after Sacks received a terminal cancer diagnosis. 9 p.m. KOCE
Diners, Drive-ins and Dives Guy and Hunter Fieri are cooking recipes sent by chefs who have appeared in the series, including gorditas from Phoenix, Korean chicken from Denver and a steak specialty from a Jewish deli in Houston. 9 p.m. Food Network
Blue Bloods (N) 10 p.m. CBS
Wynonna Earp A new witch makes herself known in Purgatory in the finale of the series revolving around the great-great-granddaughter (Melanie Scrofano) of Wild West icon Wyatt Earp. Tim Rozon and Varun Saranga also star. 10 p.m. Syfy
The Graham Norton Show Octavia Spencer, Melissa McCarthy, David Schwimmer, Nick Mohammed and Frank Skinner are guests. 11 p.m. BBC America
SPECIALS
Day 10 of Trial for Derek Chauvin Accused in Death of George Floyd (N) 7 a.m. CSPAN2 and HLN. Additional coverage, 3 p.m. CSPAN2
SPORTS
2021 Masters Tournament Second round, Noon ESPN. Highlights, 11:35 p.m. CBS
Baseball Regional coverage, 1 p.m. MLB; the Washington Nationals visit the Dodgers, 1 p.m. SportsNetLA; the Angels visit the Toronto Blue Jays, 4 p.m. Fox Sports Net; regional coverage, 4 p.m. MLB; regional coverage, 7:30 p.m. MLB
NBA Basketball The Houston Rockets visit the Clippers, 7 p.m. FS Prime
NHL Hockey The Kings visit the San Jose Sharks, 7:30 p.m. Fox Sports Net
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning Brian Kelly, the Points Guy. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Radhi Devlukia-Shetty; America recovers. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Luke Bryan performs; chef Millie Peartree. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Topher Grace (“Home Economics”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View (N) 10 a.m. KABC
The Drew Barrymore Show Bobby Flay; Lily-Rose Depp (“Voyagers”). (N) 2 p.m. KCBS
Dr. Phil A woman arrested for public intoxication and her husband return with an update. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Susan Kelechi Watson (“This Is Us”); guest host tWitch. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Real Guest cohost Ryan Michelle Bathe. (N) 3 p.m. KCOP
Washington Week The corporate world’s reaction to Georgia’s voting law; Texas legislature’s push to enact similar legislation. Federal voting reform bill: Errin Haines, the 19th; Eamon Javers, CNBC; Jane Mayer, the New Yorker. Moderator Amy Walter, Cook Political Report. (N) 7 p.m. and 1:30 a.m. KOCE
Real Time With Bill Maher Sen. Alex Padilla (D-Calif.). Author Heather McGhee (“The Sum of Us: What Racism Costs Everyone and How We Can Prosper Together”); Reihan Salam, the Atlantic. (N) 10 p.m. and midnight HBO
The Issue Is ... With Elex Michaelson (N) 10:30 p.m. and 1:30 a.m. KTTV
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Demi Lovato performs; Alan Kim (“Minari”). (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
Jimmy Kimmel Live! Jamie Foxx; Lauren Graham; AJR performs. 11:35 p.m. KABC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert 11:50 p.m. KCBS
Amanpour and Company (N) 12:30 a.m. KCET; 1 a.m. KLCS
Late Night With Seth Meyers Ken Jeong; Eddie Izzard; Griff performs; Ash Soan. 12:36 a.m. KNBC
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
MOVIES
Acrimony Tyler Perry wrote, directed and produced this 2018 psychological thriller starring Taraji P. Henson (“Empire”) as a devoted wife who supports her husband (Lyriq Bent) as he struggles to find a buyer for an invention, until she realizes that he is using her as a human ATM and finds romance elsewhere. Crystle Stewart, Ptosha Storey, Jazmyn Simon and Ajiona Alexus also are featured. 8 p.m. Lifetime
The Wolf of Snow Hollow Jim Cummings received widespread praise from critics for this 2020 horror comedy, which he wrote and directed. He also stars as a lawman in a rural Utah town where women are being murdered by what seems to be a werewolf. Robert Forster costars, in his final film role, with Riki Lindhome. 9:35 p.m. Epix
Men in Black (1997) 8:14 a.m. Encore
The Bad News Bears (1976) 8:15 a.m. IFC
Doubt (2008) 9 a.m. HBO
A Hard Day’s Night (1964) 9:30 a.m. TCM
Harvey (1950) 11 a.m. TCM
The Fault in Our Stars (2014) Noon E!
Eighth Grade (2018) 12:05 and 8 p.m. TMC
Black Rain (1989) 12:48 p.m. Cinemax
The Harvey Girls (1946) 1 p.m. TCM
X-Men: First Class (2011) 1:10 p.m. HBO
Far and Away (1992) 1:16 p.m. Encore
Hustlers (2019) 1:30 p.m. Showtime
Beetlejuice (1988) 2 p.m. Freeform
Sausage Party (2016) 2 p.m. FX
The Heart Is a Lonely Hunter (1968) 2:45 p.m. TCM
The Score (2001) 2:55 p.m. Cinemax
Baby Boy (2001) 3 p.m. BET
The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge Out of Water (2015) 3 p.m. Nickelodeon
The Blues Brothers (1980) 3:30 p.m. IFC
The Fifth Element (1997) 4 p.m. BBC America
The Simpsons Movie (2007) 4 p.m. FXX
Rudy (1993) 4 p.m. TMC
Forrest Gump (1994) 4:30 and 10 p.m. VH1
Overlord (2018) 4:35 p.m. Epix
The Heiress (1949) 5 p.m. TCM
Bridesmaids (2011) 6 p.m. USA
Anna and the Apocalypse (2017) 6:25 p.m. Epix
Twins (1988) 6:30 p.m. IFC
Charlie’s Angels (2000) 6:30 p.m. Ovation
Paranormal Activity (2007) 6:31 p.m. Starz
Trading Places (1983) 7 p.m. Encore
Hell’s Angels (1930) 7:15 p.m. TCM
Salt (2010) 8 p.m. AMC
Die Hard 2 (1990) 8 p.m. Cinemax
The Cabin in the Woods (2011) 8 p.m. Epix
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World (2019) 8 and 10 p.m. FX
42 (2013) 8 p.m. POP
Despicable Me (2010) 8 p.m. TNT
Eight Men Out (1988) 8:02 p.m. KCET
Rush Hour (1998) 8:30 p.m. BET
48 HRS. (1982) 9 p.m. IFC
The Spectacular Now (2013) 9:35 p.m. TMC
Henry V (1945) 9:45 p.m. TCM
Despicable Me 2 (2013) 10 p.m. TNT
Yentl (1983) 10:10 p.m. KCET
Crawl (2019) 11 p.m. Epix
Dazed and Confused (1993) 11 p.m. Paramount
Captain Phillips (2013) 11 p.m. POP
Crash (2004) 11:40 p.m. Cinemax
