8 of California’s 21 biggest museums have closed because of coronavirus. Here’s the list

For the first time since the Broad museum opened five years ago, the long line outside — typically thick with selfie-snapping millennials and bubbly tourists — had disappeared on Friday but for a few stragglers who were turned away at the door. The museum had announced a day earlier that it would be closed until March 31, joining theaters, music venues and other cultural institutions and events in efforts to contain the spread of coronavirus.
A day after California Gov. Gavin Newsom recommended canceling public gatherings of 250 or more people, culture in California began crawling into hibernation. Here’s a list of who’s open and who’s not in the state’s museum landscape. Check back for updates as the pandemic unfolds.
Closed
The Broad, downtown L.A.: Closed through at least March 31
Getty Museum (Getty Center in Brentwood and Getty Villa in Malibu): Closing Saturday until further notice
Museum of Contemporary Art (Grand Avenue and Geffen Contemporary), downtown L.A.: Closed until further notice
Griffith Observatory, L.A.: Closed until further notice
San Francisco Museum of Modern Art: Closing Saturday until March 28
Asian Art Museum, San Francisco: Closing Saturday through March 28
Fine Arts Museums of San Francisco (De Young and Legion of Honor): Closed until March 31
Monterey Bay Aquarium: Closed through at least March 27
No closure announced as of midday Friday:
Los Angeles County Museum of Art, L.A.
Hammer Museum, Westwood
Huntington Library, Art Museum and Botanical Gardens, San Marino
California Science Center, L.A.
Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County, L.A.
La Brea Tar Pits & Page Museum, L.A.
Norton Simon Museum, Pasadena
USC Pacific Asia Museum, Pasadena
Orange County Museum of Art, Santa Ana
Bowers Museum, Orange County
San Diego Museum of Art
Palm Springs Art Museum
Skirball Cultural Center, West L.A.