What’s on TV Wednesday, March 18: ‘Motherland: Fort Salem’ on Freeform; coronavirus TV specials and more

SERIES

Chicago Med Dr. Charles (Oliver Platt) and Dr. Manning (Torrey DeVitto) assist with the complicated case of a 4-year-old who is no stranger to the hospital’s emergency department. Also, Dr. Marcel (Dominic Rains) and Dr. Choi (Brian Tee) treat a police officer with a mysterious gunshot wound. S. Epatha Merkerson and Yaya DaCosta also star. 8 p.m. NBC

The Goldbergs Adam (Sean Giambrone) and Murray (Jeff Garlin) don’t want to go on a camping trip, so they make a film that fakes it. Wendi McLendon-Covey, Troy Gentile and Hayley Orrantia also star in this new episode of the family comedy. 8 p.m. ABC

Schooled While preparing students for the school’s show choir Lainey (AJ Michalka) realizes Wilma (Haneefah Wood) might be a better singer than she is and gets competitive. Tim Meadows also stars in this new episode. 8:30 p.m. ABC

Modern Family Claire (Julie Bowen) lands an interview for her dream job but is thwarted on her way to the interview by Phil’s (Ty Burrell) trick staircase. Also, Cam (Eric Stonestreet) and Mitch ( Jesse Tyler Ferguson) consider the pros and cons of adopting a new baby. 9 p.m. ABC

Motherland: Fort Salem Will Ferrell and Adam McKay are executive producers of this offbeat new fantasy series, set in an alternate version of contemporary America where witches successfully ended their persecution in the U.S. by making a deal with the government to use their supernatural powers for the country’s good. Taylor Hickson (“Deadly Class”), Jessica Sutton, Ashley Nicole Williams and Amalia Holm star as young recruits in basic training for this witches’ army in preparation for deployment to dangerous hot spots. Demetria McKinney and Lyne Renee also are featured. 9 and 10 p.m. Freeform

American Housewife Katie (Katy Mixon) decides to play matchmaker for Greg’s (Diedrich Bader) half brother, a.k.a. “British Greg” (guest star Ed Weeks), as this hit sitcom returns on a new night. Meanwhile, Oliver (Daniel DiMaggio) declines to discourage a school rumor about his sexual orientation, hoping to help a closeted gay classmate feel better about himself. Leslie Bibb also guest stars. 9:30 p.m. ABC

S.W.A.T. As the team searches for an abducted teenager, the trail leads them to someone who is in the witness protection program and a group of political extremists. Also, Hondo (Shemar Moore) clashes with his girlfriend (recurring guest star Rochelle Aytes) over a guest speaker at her community center, and Luca (Kenny Johnson) frets that he’s not ready to return to the field. Doug Savant also guest stars. 10 p.m. CBS

Dave Seeking relief from his exhausting job, Mike (Andrew Santino) takes a special interest in Dave’s (Dave Burd) creative process. Travis Bennett also stars. 10 and 10:35 p.m. FXX

Brockmire Hank Azaria returns for his fourth and final season playing the famous and brilliant major league baseball announcer who hit a career slump after a notorious public breakdown. His story resumes 15 years into a dystopian future where he is back on top as the commissioner of baseball. His major challenges are trying to reconnect with his daughter (Reina Hardesty) and rekindle his relationship with the love of his life (Amanda Peet). Tyrel Jackson Williams and Katie Finneran also return. 10 p.m. IFC

True Terror With Robert Englund Actor and horror-movie icon Robert Englund (“A Nightmare on Elm Street”) hosts this new anthology miniseries. Each episode features three chilling stories taken from actual events, augmented by newspaper accounts and commentary from historians and experts. 10 p.m. Travel

Awkwafina Is Nora From Queens Nora (Awkwafina) and Edmund (Bowen Yang) prepare to launch their app. Also, Wally’s (BD Wong) dinner date goes awry in this new episode of the comedy. 10:30 p.m. Comedy Central

The Funny Dance Show Comedians Mary Lynn Rajskub and Matt Richards face off against Parvesh Cheena and Hana Mae Lee in this new episode. 10:30 p.m. E!

SPECIALS

Coronavirus coverage 10 a.m. ABC; 10 a.m. and 10 p.m. Fox News; 3 p.m. Univision; 7 p.m. CW and Fox; 11:35 p.m. Univision

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Best apps for home workouts. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Chef Dan Souza. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. Family physician Noelle Reid; Wendy Walsh; director Barry Sonnenfeld (“Call Your Mother”). (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Selena Gomez; RuPaul (“RuPaul’s Drag Race”); Matt Bomer (“The Sinner”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Dan Abrams guest co-hosts; author Dana Loesch. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

Rachael Ray Bellamy Young (“Prodigal Son”); Harlan Coben (“The Stranger”). (N) 10 a.m. KTTV

The Talk Singer-songwriter Garth Brooks. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

The Dr. Oz Show New York City’s response to the coronavirus: Mayor Bill de Blasio. Recognizing the early symptoms of COVID-19; a man working on development of a rapid coronavirus test with results in under an hour. (N) 1 p.m. Fox

The Kelly Clarkson Show Steven Weber; Tichina Arnold; Danielle Kartes; Air Force Thunderbirds pilot. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

Dr. Phil A woman says she wants her own fashion empire and is willing to ruin relationships to get it. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Kendall Jenner (“Keeping Up With the Kardashians”); an 8-year-old periodic table expert. 3 p.m. KNBC

The Real Rapsody performs “Afeni.” (N) 3 p.m. KTTV

The Doctors Will Yun Lee and his wife discuss their son’s moyamoya disease; replacing sweets with fruit. 3 p.m. KCOP

Amanpour and Company 11 p.m. KCET

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Los Angeles Sparks forward Nneka Ogwumike. 11 p.m. Comedy Central

Conan Fred Armisen. 11 p.m. TBS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon J.J. Watt; Louis Tomlinson talks and performs. 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie; Nathaniel Rateliff performs. 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Nightline Coronavirus. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Actress Amy Poehler; author David Sedaris; SuperM performs. 12:05 a.m. KABC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Actor Patrick Stewart; actress June Diane Raphael. 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Late Night With Seth Meyers Elisabeth Moss; Richard E. Grant; Mt. Joy performs; Michel’Le Baptiste performs. 12:37 a.m. KNBC

A Little Late With Lilly Singh Madelaine Petsch; actor Mena Massoud. 1:38 a.m. KNBC

DAYTIME MOVIES

Juliet, Naked (2018) 8:50 a.m. Epix

Coach Carter (2005) 9 a.m. AMC

War for the Planet of the Apes (2017) 9 a.m. FXX

Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire (2005) 10 a.m. USA

A League of Their Own (1992) 10:30 a.m. Epix; 11:30 p.m. CMT

The Crow (1994) 10:55 a.m. Cinemax

Darkest Hour (2017) 11:01 a.m. History

The Great Garrick (1937) 11:30 a.m. TCM

Spotlight (2015) 11:30 a.m. TMC

House Party (1990) 11:30 a.m. VH1

Clear and Present Danger (1994) Noon Sundance

Rocketman (2019) 12:40 p.m. Epix

Les Misérables (2012) 1:20 p.m. HBO

Born on the Fourth of July (1989) 1:21 p.m. Encore

Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix (2007) 1:30 p.m. USA

Noah (2014) 2 p.m. FXX

Wide Open (1930) 2:15 p.m. TCM

Elysium (2013) 2:30 p.m. AMC

The Babadook (2014) 3:25 p.m. TMC

Boyz N the Hood (1991) 3:45 p.m. Showtime

La Bamba (1987) 4 p.m. Ovation

Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince (2009) 4:30 p.m. USA

Star Trek (2009) 5 p.m. AMC

X-Men 2 (2003) 5 p.m. BBC America

Spider-Man (2002) 5 p.m. FXX

The Doors (1991) 6:30 p.m. Ovation

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle (2017) 7:30 p.m. FXX

Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade (1989) 7:30 and 11 p.m. Paramount

I am Legend (2007) 7:45 and 11:03 p.m. IFC