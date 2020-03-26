What’s on TV Friday, March 27: ‘MacGyver’ on CBS; Coronavirus specials and more

SERIES

MacGyver While double-dating, Desi and Mac (Levy Tran and Lucas Till) witness a murder in the back of the restaurant. Tristin Mays also stars in this new episode, with cast members from “Impractical Jokers” (Brian Quinn, Joe Gatto, James Murray and Sal Vulcano) guest starring as restaurant employees. 8 p.m. CBS

Charmed The charmed ones (Melonie Diaz, Madeleine Mantock and Sarah Jeffery) must face their worst fears in order to reclaim the power of three in this new episode. 8 p.m. KTLA

Hawaii Five-0 After Steve (Alex O’Loughlin) gets a posthumous letter from his mother, Danny (Scott Caan) is attacked by someone willing to kill to steal it in this new episode. 9 p.m. CBS

Dynasty When Liam (Adam Huber) gets a lead on the whereabouts of his baby’s mother, Fallon (Elizabeth Gillies) offers to watch Connor (guest star John Jackson Harper) in this new episode. Michael Michele, Daniella Alonso, Geovanni Gopradi, Elaine Hendrix, Rafael de la Fuente and Robert Christopher Riley also star with guest star Jade Payton. 9 p.m. KTLA

Advertisement

Somewhere South In this new six-part series, chef Vivian Howard explores some of the lesser-known roots of Southern food, cooking and life. Tonight’s premiere features a trip to West Virginia that includes pepperoni rolls and a look at the empanada. 9 p.m. KOCE

Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives Host Guy Fieri and his son, Hunter, visit an Italian restaurant in Boston that serves double portions. 9 p.m. Food Network

Vagrant Queen This new live-action series adaptation of a Vault Comics title stars Adriyan Rae (“Brockmire”) as Elida, who grew up as a child queen before a reversal of fortune led her to become an outcast, scavenger and outlaw. Tim Rozon and Paul du Toit also star.10 p.m. Syfy

This Week at the Comedy Cellar The performance series ends its season. 11 p.m. Comedy Central



Advertisement

CORONAVIRUS TV SPECIALS

Pandemic: What You Need to Know (N) Noon and 9 p.m. ABC

Diario del coronavirus (N) 3 p.m. Univision

Washington Journal Primetime (N) 5 p.m. CSPAN

Coronavirus Crisis (N) 7 p.m. Fox

Coronavirus Pandemic Coverage (N) 10 p.m. Fox News Channel

SPECIALS

The Inn at Little Washington: A Delicious Documentary This documentary follows hotelier and chef Patrick O’Connell and his staff over the course of a year to gain insights into how O’Connell transformed an inn in a sleepy Virginia mountain town into an establishment with a restaurant that holds three Michelin stars. Tasting menus of the chef’s haute American cuisine start at $248 but the experience is meant to rival a stay in a European castle. 10 p.m. KOCE

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Coronavirus. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

Advertisement

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Tory Johnson. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Nicole Richie; Goo Goo Dolls singer Johnny Rzeznik performs. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Sara Haines. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

The Dr. Oz Show Coronavirus: Mortality rates from COVID-19 are significantly higher in people who have heart disease. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV

The Kelly Clarkson Show Kelly covers the Pretenders’ “I’ll Stand by You”; Amy Poehler; Rebecca Romijn. 2 p.m. KNBC

Dr. Phil People who have never given thought to purchasing guns are buying them during the coronavirus epidemic; Sheriff Alex Villanueva tells how the largest sheriff’s department in the country is handling this pandemic. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

Advertisement

The Ellen DeGeneres Show John Krasinski (“A Quiet Place: Part II”); chefs Curtis Stone, Cat Cora and Susan Feniger. 3 p.m. KNBC

The Real Garcelle Beauvais (“The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills”). (N) 3 p.m. KTTV

The Doctors Laser therapy for pain; a motorcycle club delivers breast milk; Michael Jordan’s health clinic. 3 p.m. KCOP

Washington Week Coronavirus rescue bill; the spread of the viurs in the US; President Donald Trump’s hope to get the economy restarted by mid-April: Yasmeen Abutaleb, the Washington Post; Yamiche Alcindor, PBS NewsHour; Eamon Javers, CNBC; Susan Page, USA Today; Manu Raju, CNN. (N) 7 p.m. and 1 a.m. KOCE

The Issue Is ... With Elex Michaelson Rep. Karen Bass (D-Los Angeles). Attorney Gloria Alfred. Carla Marinucci. (N) 10:30 p.m. and 1:30 a.m. KTTV

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Jim Gaffigan; Tom Steyer. 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Nightline Coronavirus. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC

Amanpour and Company (N)11:40 p.m. KCET; 1 a.m. KLCS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Actress Tina Fey; chef José Andrés; best of Fallon. (N) midnight KNBC

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Bob Odenkirk; Iliza Shlesinger; Soccer Mommy performs. 12:04 a.m. KABC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Kate Beckinsale; Josh Lucas; comic Andy Haynes. 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Late Night With Seth Meyers Glenn Howerton; Andrew Yang; Margaret Atwood. 1:03 a.m. KNBC

A Little Late With Lilly Singh Cameron Monaghan; Noel Fisher. 2:04 a.m. KNBC

MOVIES

Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood Brad Pitt stars as the stunt double of a Hollywood superstar (Leonardo DiCaprio), both of whom are nostalgic for the rapidly vanishing golden age of Hollywood, in writer-director Quentin Tarantino’s 2019 comedy-drama. Margot Robbie, Emile Hirsch, Margaret Qualley, Timothy Olyphant, Dakota Fanning, Bruce Dern and Damian Lewis also star in what was Luke Perry’s final film. 8 p.m. Starz

DAYTIME MOVIES

Stardust (2007) 8:30 a.m. TMC

Young Frankenstein (1974) 8:38 a.m. & 3:35 p.m. Encore

Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone (2001) 9:22 a.m. USA

A League of Their Own (1992) 10:10 a.m. EPIX

Twelve Monkeys (1995) 10:15 a.m. Showtime

Slap Shot (1977) 10:26 a.m. Encore

Juliet of the Spirits (1965) 10:30 a.m. TCM

Scrooged (1988) 10:45 a.m. & 8 p.m. TMC

Rush Hour (1998) 11 a.m. & 3:30 p.m. MTV

Blood Father (2016) 11 a.m. Syfy

Under Siege (1992) 11:30 a.m. AMC

The Karate Kid (1984) 11:30 a.m. & 5 p.m. BBC America

Ice Age (2002) 12 p.m. Freeform

The Natural (1984) 12:20 p.m. EPIX

Dances With Wolves (1990) 12:31 p.m. Encore

Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets (2002) 12:51 p.m. USA

The Spanish Prisoner (1998) 2 p.m. TMC

Total Recall (1990) 2:30 p.m. Showtime

The Haunting (1963) 3 p.m. TCM

Shanghai Knights (2003) 3:15 p.m. Cinemax

Zombieland (2009) 3:15 p.m. Syfy





American Gangster (2007) 3:40 p.m. Starz

Gran Torino (2008) 4:30 p.m. AMC; 10:05 p.m. AMC

Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban (2004) 4:34 p.m. USA

Anna and the Apocalypse (2017) 4:35 p.m. EPIX



Hercules (1997) 6 p.m. Freeform

Fighting With My Family (2019) 6:10 p.m. EPIX

Dinner at Eight (1933) 6:15 p.m. TCM

Hacksaw Ridge (2016) 7 p.m. AMC

Kong: Skull Island (2017) 7:30 p.m. TBS

Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire (2005) 7:35 p.m. USA

John Wick: Chapter 2 (2017) 7:36 p.m. Syfy





Gran Torino (2008) 10:05 p.m. AMC