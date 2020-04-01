Comedians improvise around coronavirus, going from the stage to the web

No building, no stage, no audience.

No problem.

Chris Garcia is a stand-up comedian. He’s been featured on “The Late Late Show With James Corden,” Comedy Central, NPR, “WTF With Marc Maron” and has released a stand-up album that has yet to result in a lawsuit from Paul McCartney.

He says he has walked on a stage to tell jokes almost every week for 15 years, but he hasn’t been able to for the last two weeks. The coronavirus pandemic and mandatory stay-at-home measures have closed comedy clubs, leaving him without a stage.

But instead of performing at a club, he’s in his apartment, online. While online comedy isn’t new, it’s grown during this lockdown, giving comics a place to do what they love: Tell jokes.

