What’s on TV Saturday, April 4: ‘Line of Duty’; plus, Sunday talk shows

SERIES
The Kitchen In a new “Quarantine edition,” the hosts use ingredients from their own pantries. 11 a.m. Food Network
California Cooking With Jessica Holmes Jessica and chef Felix Trattoria prepare pasta with prosciutto and peas. A visit to Sonoratown in downtown L.A. Also, Jessica and her son Levi make homemade chocolate snacks. 8 p.m. CW
The Zoo Max the Camel faces new challenges as he ages. Also, Willow the Red Panda gives birth to two baby cubs in the first of two new episodes of the documentary series. 9 and 10 p.m. Animal Planet
Line of Duty The superintendent of an anti-corruption police unit recruits a disgraced officer (Martin Compston) for an investigation into the department’s most capable detective (Lennie James) in this imported police drama. Vicky McClure also stars. 10 p.m. AMC
Oprah and Alicia Keys: The Interview Oprah Winfrey interviews 15-time Grammy-winning music superstar Alicia Keys over video. 10 p.m. OWN
CORONAVIRUS TV COVERAGE
NewsHour Weekend: Coronavirus (N) 5:30 p.m. KOCE
Coronavirus: Facts and Fears: Global Town Hall 7 p.m. CNN
MOVIES
The Last Picture Show Peter Bogdanovich directed this 1971 drama of despair and deviance in a small Texas town in the early 1950s. Ben Johnson and Cloris Leachman won Oscars for their performances as the town patriarch and a neglected housewife romanced and rejected by a local teen (Timothy Bottoms). Cybill Shepherd made her acting debut as a rich girl who comes between Bottoms’ character and his best friend (Jeff Bridges). 6:45 p.m. TCM
The Ten Commandments Charlton Heston, Yul Brynner and Anne Baxter star in director Cecil B. DeMille’s final film, the 1956 biblical epic about the life of Moses. Yvonne De Carlo, Nina Foch, John Derek and Vincent Price costar, with little Fraser Heston as the infant Moses. 7 p.m. ABC
Good Boys Co-screenwriter Gene Stupnitsky also made his well-received directorial debut with this charming 2019 coming-of-age comedy about three close-knit sixth-graders (Jacob Tremblay, Keith L. Williams and Brady Noon) who resort to desperate measures to sneak out and go a party hosted by one of their classmates. Will Forte, Molly Gordon, Lil Rel Howery, Retta, Michaela Watkins and Sam Richardson also star. 8 p.m. HBO
A Dog’s Journey W. Bruce Cameron co-adapted his own novel of the same title for director Gail Mancuso’s sentimental 2019 sequel to the 2017’s “A Dog’s Purpose.” Josh Gad lends his voice to the multiple incarnations of a canine spirit. Dennis Quaid, Marg Helgenberger, Betty Gilpin, Kathryn Prescott, Henry Lau and Johnny Galecki also star. 8 p.m. Showtime
You’re Bacon Me Crazy A chef (Natalie Hall) is doing well with Portland foodies who enjoy the fresh sandwiches she serves at her busy food truck, but is alarmed when her handsome new friend (Michael Rady) parks his food truck across the street from her spot. Michael Karl Richards and Casey Manderson also star in this new romantic comedy. 9 p.m. Hallmark
WEEKEND TALK
SATURDAY
Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Frank Buckley Interviews American biographer and historian Doris Kearns Goodwin. 8:30 p.m. KTLA
SUNDAY
CBS News Sunday Morning Harrison Ford. (N) 6 a.m. KCBS
Good Morning America (N) 6 a.m. KABC
State of the Union With Jake Tapper (N) 6 and 9 a.m. CNN
Fareed Zakaria GPS COVID-19 economy: Author Ian Bremmer (“Us vs. Them: the Failure of Globalism”); author Paul Krugman (“Arguing with Zombies: Economics, Politics and the Fight for a Better Future”); Zanny Minton Beddoes, the Economist. COVID-19 and autocratic rule in Hungary: Valerie Hopkins, Southeast Europe Financial Times; Michael Ignatieff, Central European University. How India is coping with the pandemic: Barkha Dutt, the Washington Post. (N) 7 and 10 a.m. CNN
Sunday Morning Futures With Maria Bartiromo Sen. Joshua Hawley (R-Mo.). FDA Commissioner Dr. Stephen Hahn, Rudy Giuliani, personal attorney for President Trump. Steve Bannon. Rep. Doug Collins (R-Ga.). (N) 7 a.m. FNC
Face the Nation Dr. Anthony S. Fauci, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. Former FDA Commissioner Dr. Scott Gottlieb. Michael Dowling, Northwell Health. Dr. Luana Marques, Anxiety and Depression Assn. of America. James Bullard, Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis. (N) 7:30 a.m. KCBS
Meet the Press Surgeon General Jerome Adams. Gov. Jay Inslee (D-Wash.); Gov. Asa Hutchinson (R-Ark.). Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte, Italy. Michael Lewis, Bloomberg. Panel: Helene Cooper, the New York Times; Kasie Hunt, NBC; former Gov. Pat McCrory (R-N.C.) (N) 8 a.m. and 1:30 a.m. KNBC; 3 p.m. and 1 a.m. MSNBC
This Week With George Stephanopoulos Zoom application: Eric Yuan, Zoom. Covering the coronavirus pandemic: Marty Baron, the Washington Post. How doctors and nurses tell their stories: Gregg Gonsalves, Yale School of Medicine; Dr. Nisha Mehta. Covering pandemic missteps: Susan Glasser, the New Yorker; Oliver Darc. Staying inspired while covering a global crisis: Maria Shriver. (N) 8 a.m. KABC
Fox News Sunday With Chris Wallace Surgeon General Jerome Adams. Bill Gates, Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D-Mich.). Panel: Jason Chaffetz; Jane Harman; Guy Benson. (N) 8 a.m. KTTV; 11 a.m., 4 and 11 p.m. FNC
Reliable Sources with Brian Stelter (N) 8 a.m. CNN
MediaBuzz Kristen Soltis Anderson; Gayle Trotter; Ray Suarez; Kat Timpf; Liz Claman; Cathy Areu. (N) 8 a.m. and midnight FNC
America Together Coping in difficult times: Host Pete Hegseth is joined by other Fox News personalities, including Martha MacCallum, Shannon Bream, Tucker Carlson, Sean Hannity, Laura Ingraham and others. (N) 6 p.m. Fox News
60 Minutes The effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on companies, small businesses, workers and the world’s economy. (N) 7 p.m. KCBS
MOVIES
Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome (1985) 8 a.m. AMC
Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981) 8 a.m. Paramount
Analyze This (1999) 8:20 a.m. Showtime
The Amazing Spider-Man (2012) 9 a.m. FX
Kong: Skull Island (2017) 9:30 a.m. TBS
The Set-Up (1949) 10:30 a.m. TCM
Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade (1989) 10:35 a.m. Paramount
Born on the Fourth of July (1989) 10:48 a.m. Encore
Mission: Impossible — Fallout (2018) 11:10 a.m. Epix
Twister (1996) Noon and 5:30 p.m. CMT
Spider-Man 2 (2004) Noon FX
Casino Royale (2006) Noon HBO
Blades of Glory (2007) Noon and 11:30 p.m. TBS
Winchester ’73 (1950) Noon TCM
Clear and Present Danger (1994) 12:20 p.m. Showtime
Z for Zachariah (2015) 12:45 p.m. Cinemax
Like Crazy (2011) 1 p.m. KDOC
Sleepy Hollow (1999) 1 p.m. IFC
Batman Begins (2005) 1:30 and 7:30 p.m. Paramount
Fiddler on the Roof (1971) 1:45 p.m. TCM
Margot at the Wedding (2007) 2 p.m. KCOP
The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford (2007) 2:25 p.m. Cinemax
Dirty Dancing (1987) 3:30 p.m. Freeform
The Brothers (2001) 3:30 p.m. TMC
Days of Heaven (1978) 4 p.m. KCOP
The Natural (1984) 4 p.m. KCET; 5 p.m. MLB
Rush Hour (1998) 4:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. Comedy Central
The Dark Knight (2008) 4:30 and 10:30 p.m. Paramount
Hellboy (2004) 4:40 p.m. Encore
Top Gun (1986) 5 p.m. AMC
The Secret Life of Pets (2016) 5 and 9 p.m. FX
Targets (1968) 5 p.m. TCM
Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith (2005) 5 p.m. TNT
Hanna (2011) 5:05 p.m. Cinemax
Once Upon a Time... In Hollywood (2019) 5:12 p.m. Starz
Shazam! (2019) 5:45 p.m. HBO
Terminator 2: Judgment Day (1991) 6 p.m. Sundance
Pretty Woman (1990) 6:05 p.m. Freeform
The Last Picture Show (1971) 6:45 p.m. TCM
The Ten Commandments (1956) 7 p.m. ABC
The First Wives Club (1996) 7 p.m. Ovation
District 9 (2009) 7 p.m. TMC
Gran Torino (2008) 7:30 and 11:25 p.m. AMC
Deadpool 2 (2018) 7:50 p.m. Cinemax
Good Boys (2019) 8 p.m. HBO
A Dog’s Journey (2019) 8 p.m. Showtime
You’re Bacon Me Crazy (2020) 9 p.m. Hallmark