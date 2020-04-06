What’s on TV Tuesday, April 7: ‘The Last O.G.’; Coronavirus

SERIES

The Conners Bev (Estelle Parsons) is back from Arizona and wants to fund Mark’s (Ames McNamara) tuition at a coding camp, but Darlene (Sara Gilbert) tries to convince her to use her money to help Harris (Emma Kenney) instead. John Goodman, Laurie Metcalf and Alicia Goranson also star in this new episode of the family comedy. 8 p.m. ABC

The Resident Kit (Jane Leeves) worries that her son-in-law (guest star Andy Ridings) is about to become the latest victim of Cain’s (Morris Chestnut) cover-up when a complication causes his condition to plummet in the season finale of the medical drama. Also, Cain’s ex-girlfriend is admitted for surgery. Matt Czuchry also stars with recurring guest star Glenn Morshower. 8 p.m. Fox

The Gene: An Intimate History This two-part, four-hour documentary, which concludes next week, looks at recent developments in the field of genetics that offer great promise. 8 p.m. KOCE

Coyote Peterson: Brave the Wild The wildlife documentary series ends its season. 9 p.m. Animal Planet

Schitt’s Creek The Canadian sitcom that blossomed into a pop culture phenomenon over the course of six seasons ends its run with a bittersweet finale primarily set mainly at the wedding of David Rose (Daniel Levy) and his fiancé (Noah Reid). Eugene Levy, Catherine O’Hara and Annie Murphy also star. 8 p.m. Pop, Comedy Central and Logo. On Pop the series finale is followed by “Best Wishes, Warmest Regards: A Schitt’s Creek Farewell,” a behind-the-scenes special celebrating the show, featuring interviews with celebrity fans, including Carol Burnett. 8:30 p.m.

Bless This Mess Kay (Lennon Parham) asks Mike and Rio (Dax Shepard, Lake Bell) to help chaperon Jacob’s (JT Neal) after-prom event. David Koechner also stars in this new episode. 8:30 p.m. ABC

Empire Cookie and Lucious (Taraji P. Henson, Terrence Howard) have Andre (Trai Byers) admitted to a treatment center after witnessing his breakdown in the 100th episode of the music industry drama. Leslie Uggams guest stars. Bryshere “Yazz” Grey, Rhyon Nicole Brown also star. 9 p.m. Fox

Chopped Host Ted Allen’s culinary competition returns for a special season in which past winners compete for a chance to face off against one of the show’s superstar judges, starting tonight with Alex Guarnaschelli. With Maneet Chauhan, Scott Conant and Marc Murphy. 9 p.m. Food Network

Frontline The new episode “China Undercover” documents China’s Communist regime’s mass imprisonment of Muslims and testing of surveillance technology against the population in Xinjiang region. 10 p.m. KOCE

The Last O.G. The Tracy Morgan comedy returns. Mike Tyson guest stars in the season premiere. 10:30 p.m. TBS



CORONAVIRUS

Coronavirus Pandemic (N) 10 and 11 a.m. CNN

Coronavirus Update (N) Noon and 7 p.m. CW

Pandemic: What You Need to Know (N) Noon ABC

White House Coronavirus Task Force Briefing (N) 2 p.m. CSPAN

Washington Journal Primetime (N) 5 p.m. CSPAN

Coronavirus Crisis (N) 7 p.m. Fox

Special Report: Coronavirus Pandemic 7 and 10 p.m. MSNBC and 10 p.m. NBC



TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning Oprah Winfrey’s new book club selection. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Coronavirus; Tracy Morgan. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Singer Mary J. Blige; author Jason Fung; chef Samin Nosrat. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Via video chat: Tracy Morgan (“The Last O.G.”); Coronavirus: Dr. Jennifer Ashton; Jewel performs. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Rachael Ray. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

The Wendy Williams Show Bill Bellamy; Dolores Catania and Margaret Josephs. (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Talk Gayle King; Kunal Nayyar. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

Tamron Hall Capt. Patrick Amersbach, USNS Comfort; Soleil Moon Frye. (N) 1 p.m. KABC, 1:07 a.m. KABC

The Kelly Clarkson Show Sean Evans; Rita Wilson performs. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Jennifer Lopez (“Quibi: Thanks a Million”). (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Dr. Oz Show (N) 3 p.m. KTTV

Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central

Conan Stephen Colbert. (N) 11 p.m. TBS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Kerry Washington; Russell Wilson; Ciara. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Nightline Coronavirus. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Ellen Degeneres; Sam Fischer performs. (N) 12:05 a.m. KABC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Mark Wahlberg; Iliza Shlesinger; Rob Haze. 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Late Night With Seth Meyers Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.). (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC

A Little Late With Lilly Singh Adam Rodriguez; Kelsey Cook. (N) 1:38 a.m. KNBC

MOVIES

October Sky (1999) 8:30 a.m. History

Coach Carter (2005) 9 a.m. AMC

Midnight Special (2016) 9:05 a.m. HBO

Miss Firecracker (1989) 9:40 a.m. Cinemax

Fighting With My Family (2019) 10:10 a.m. Epix

Them! (1954) 10:15 a.m. TCM

Year of the Dog (2007) 10:25 a.m. TMC

District 9 (2009) 10:45 a.m. Showtime

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005) 11 a.m. Freeform

Gone Girl (2014) 11 a.m. FXX

Temple Grandin (2010) 11 a.m. HBO

Forbidden Planet (1956) Noon TCM

Atomic Blonde (2017) 12:30 p.m. FX

In the Line of Fire (1993) 12:39 and 11:21 p.m. Encore

Face/Off (1997) 12:45 p.m. IFC

Charlie’s Angels (2000) 12:45 p.m. Showtime

The China Syndrome (1979) 1:40 p.m. Epix

Interstellar (2014) 2 p.m. FXX

Thank You for Smoking (2005) 2:45 p.m. Cinemax

Rise of the Planet of the Apes (2011) 3:25 p.m. HBO

Creature From the Black Lagoon (1954) 3:30 p.m. TCM

Taken (2008) 3:45 p.m. IFC

Adventureland (2009) 3:47 p.m. Starz

Ray (2004) 4 p.m. Ovation

Analyze This (1999) 4:15 p.m. Showtime

A Few Good Men (1992) 5 p.m. Sundance

Cry of the City (1948) 5 p.m. TCM

The Untouchables (1987) 5:08 p.m. Encore

Collateral (2004) 5:30 p.m. TNT

Finding Forrester (2000) 5:40 p.m. Epix

Enemy of the State (1998) 5:45 p.m. Cinemax

The Lady From Shanghai (1948) 7 p.m. TCM

Friends With Benefits (2011) 7:09 p.m. Starz

Up in the Air (2009) 8 p.m. Epix

Hidden Figures (2016) 8 and 11 p.m. FX

Blinded by the Light (2019) 8 p.m. HBO

Training Day (2001) 8 p.m. IFC

Beverly Hills Cop (1984) 8 p.m. Paramount

The Patriot (2000) 8 and11:30 p.m. Sundance

My Best Friend’s Wedding (1997) 8:32 and 11 p.m. LOGO

He Walked by Night (1948) 8:45 p.m. TCM

Matilda (1996) 9 p.m. Freeform

Traitor (2008) 9 p.m. Showtime

The Natural (1984) 9:50 p.m. Epix

Key Largo (1948) 10:15 p.m. TCM