What’s on TV Tuesday: ‘The Last O.G.’ on TBS; ‘In Performance at the White House’ on PBS

By Ed Stockly
The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print. You can find more TV coverage at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SERIES

The Bachelorette Michelle’s parents and sister join her in Mexico to get to know the men who may be joining their family in the season finale, 8 p.m. ABC. The season’s wrap-up episode, “After the Final Rose,” follows at 10.

House of Payne (N) 8 p.m. BET

Assisted Living (N) 8:30 p.m. BET

The Oval (N) 9 p.m. BET

Siwas Dance Pop Revolution (N) 9 p.m. E!

I Am Jazz In this new episode, Jazz plans a rally for Black Trans Lives, with singer-songwriter Peppermint as the headliner. 9 p.m. TLC
Games People Play 10 p.m. BET

Real Sports With Bryant Gumbel DeMaurice Smith, NFL Players Association, discusses the emails sent by former Las Vegas Raiders head coach Jon Gruden. Also covered in this new episode are the long-term effects of COVID-19 on athletes. Raiders owner Mark Davis is profiled. 10 p.m. HBO

Great Escapes With Morgan Freeman This new episode revisits the case of convicted murderers Timothy Vail and Timothy Morgan, who planned an elaborate escape from Elmira state prison in N.Y. 10 p.m. History

The Last O.G. As Tray (Tracy Morgan) prepares for his kids’ (Dante Hoagland and Taylor Mosby) graduation, he is interrupted by someone from his past who tries to lure him with a shady request in this new episode. Ryan Gaul also stars. 10:30 p.m. TBS

SPECIALS

Beebo Saves Christmas 8 p.m. The CW

In Performance at the White House President Joseph Biden and Dr. Jill Biden celebrate the holiday by welcoming a diverse array of artists to perform at the White House in this new holiday special. 8 p.m. KOCE

SPORTS

College Football Famous Idaho Potato Bowl: Kent State versus Wyoming, 12:30 p.m. ESPN; Tropical Smoothie Cafe Frisco Bowl: Texas-San Antonio versus San Diego State, 4:30 p.m. ESPN

NFL Football The Seattle Seahawks visit the Rams in a game delayed due to COVID-19, 4 p.m. Fox

College Basketball North Florida visits Florida State, 4 p.m. BSW; Xavier visits Villanova, 4 p.m. FS1; Georgia State versus Georgia Tech, 6 p.m. BSW; Kansas visits Colorado, 6 p.m. ESPN2; Connecticut visits Marquette, 6 p.m. FS1

Women’s College Basketball Stanford at South Carolina, 4 p.m. ESPN2

NBA Basketball The Phoenix Suns visit the Lakers, 7 p.m. TNT

TALK SHOWS

CBS Mornings Berry Gordy. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Home security tips; everything one needs to know about holiday get-togethers; holiday travel. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Neil Patrick Harris; Reba McEntire performs; Amy Robach. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Fred Savage (“The Wonder Years”); Steve Patterson asks New Yorkers questions about the holidays. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Guest co-host Michele Tafoya; Tamron Hall. 10 a.m. KABC

Rachael Ray Dr. Phil. (N) 10 a.m. KTTV

The Talk Deborah Norville. 1 p.m. KCBS

The Dr. Oz Show How ATMs can be rigged to steal money; medical breakthroughs to stop chronic back pain. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV

The Drew Barrymore Show Keanu Reeves (“The Matrix Resurrections”). (N) 2 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Max Greenfield (“The Neighborhood”); Cheyenne Jackson (“Call Me Kat”); Amanda Shires performs. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

Amanpour & Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Nicole Kidman; Úrsula Corberó; Stromae performs. 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Lady Gaga performs with Tony Bennett. 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Jon Bernthal; Michelle Young; Parker McCollum performs. 11:35 p.m. KABC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Bill Burr; Glenn Howerton; Meghan Trainor performs. 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Late Night With Seth Meyers Kumail Nanjiani; Jonathan Majors; Roy Mayorga. 12:37 a.m. KNBC

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

MOVIES

The Christmas Ball A ballerina (Deirdre Mullins) is let go from her usual role in “The Nutcracker,” so she accepts her Aunt Bridget’s (Caroline Langrishe) invitation to spend the holidays with her in England. There, she meets a local historian (Nick Hendrix) who is helping her aunt preserve the family manor in this new holiday romance. Richard Lintern co-stars. 8 p.m. Lifetime

Song & Story: Amazing Grace Airing as part of a new “Song & Story” movie series of dramas inspired by songs, this first entry draws from the hymn “Amazing Grace.” Bresha Webb stars as a gifted artist struggling with some formidable personal obstacles who forms an unlikely friendship with a store owner (Getenesh Berhe). 9 p.m. OWN

Julie & Julia (2009) 8:20 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. Starz

Young Adult (2011) 8:35 a.m. TMC

Room for One More (1952) 10:30 a.m. TCM

Dumb and Dumber (1994) 11 a.m. and 9 p.m. Paramount

The Italian Job (2003) 11:40 a.m. HBO

Say Anything ... (1989) 11:42 a.m. Cinemax

The Patriot (2000) Noon BBC America

United 93 (2006) Noon TMC

Lee Daniels’ The Butler (2013) 12:45 p.m. Showtime

Curious George: A Very Monkey Christmas (2009) 1 p.m. KOCE; 1 p.m. KPBS

Scrooged (1988) 1:15 p.m. AMC

Superbad (2007) 1:45 p.m. TNT

Close Encounters of the Third Kind: The Director’s Cut (1977) 2 p.m. TMC

The Lego Batman Movie (2017) 2 p.m. Cartoon Network

Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues (2013) 2:30 p.m. MTV

The Lion in Winter (1968) 2:30 p.m. TCM

The Last of the Mohicans (1992) 3 p.m. Showtime

Limbo (2020) 3:25 p.m. HBO

Big Fish (2003) 3:28 p.m. Starz

First Blood (1982) 3:30 and 11 p.m. BBC America

A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood (2019) 3:30 p.m. FX

Judy (2019) 3:40 p.m. Epix

A Beautiful Mind (2001) 4:20 p.m. Encore

Twister (1996) 4:30 p.m. Syfy

Revolver (2005) 4:30 p.m. TMC

Meet Me in St. Louis (1944) 5 p.m. TCM

The Other Guys (2010) 5:30 p.m. MTV

Flight (2012) 5:40 p.m. Epix

Home Alone (1990) 6 p.m. Freeform

The Santa Clause (1994) 6 p.m. FX

Field of Dreams (1989) 6 p.m. MLB

Scream (1996) 6 p.m. Pop

The Guard (2011) 6:15 p.m. TMC

Platoon (1986) 6:30 p.m. Ovation

Backdraft (1991) 6:39 p.m. Encore

Salt (2010) 7 p.m. Syfy

In the Good Old Summertime (1949) 7 p.m. TCM

The Polar Express (2004) 8 p.m. AMC

The Fighter (2010) 8 p.m. Epix

The Wolf of Wall Street (2013) 8 p.m. MTV

Scream 2 (1997) 8:30 p.m. Pop

American Hustle (2013) 8:37 p.m. Starz

The Shop Around the Corner (1940) 9 p.m. TCM

Winter’s Bone (2010) 9:30 p.m. Ovation

Bug (2006) 9:35 p.m. TMC

National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation (1989) 10 p.m. AMC

Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story (2004) 10:15 p.m. IFC

A CHARLIE BROWN CHRISTMAS - When Charlie Brown complains about the overwhelming materialism he sees amongst everyone during the Christmas season, Lucy suggests he become director of the school Christmas pageant. Charlie Brown accepts, but it proves to be a frustrating struggle; and when an attempt to restore the proper spirit with a forlorn little fir Christmas tree fails, he needs Linus' help to learn what the real meaning of Christmas is. "A Charlie Brown Christmas" airs on TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 27 (8:00-9:00 p.m., ET), on the ABC Television Network. (© 1965 United Feature Syndicate Inc.)

