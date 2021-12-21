What’s on TV Tuesday: ‘The Last O.G.’ on TBS; ‘In Performance at the White House’ on PBS
The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print. You can find more TV coverage at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.
SERIES
The Bachelorette Michelle’s parents and sister join her in Mexico to get to know the men who may be joining their family in the season finale, 8 p.m. ABC. The season’s wrap-up episode, “After the Final Rose,” follows at 10.
House of Payne (N) 8 p.m. BET
Assisted Living (N) 8:30 p.m. BET
The Oval (N) 9 p.m. BET
Siwas Dance Pop Revolution (N) 9 p.m. E!
I Am Jazz In this new episode, Jazz plans a rally for Black Trans Lives, with singer-songwriter Peppermint as the headliner. 9 p.m. TLC
“The ban made me feel excluded, had no merit and negatively affected me and my family,” recalled Jazz Jennings, star of “I Am Jazz” on TLC.
Games People Play 10 p.m. BET
Real Sports With Bryant Gumbel DeMaurice Smith, NFL Players Association, discusses the emails sent by former Las Vegas Raiders head coach Jon Gruden. Also covered in this new episode are the long-term effects of COVID-19 on athletes. Raiders owner Mark Davis is profiled. 10 p.m. HBO
Great Escapes With Morgan Freeman This new episode revisits the case of convicted murderers Timothy Vail and Timothy Morgan, who planned an elaborate escape from Elmira state prison in N.Y. 10 p.m. History
A female prison employee befriended and may have helped two killers with power tools escape a maximum-security New York facility last weekend, officials said Wednesday.
The Last O.G. As Tray (Tracy Morgan) prepares for his kids’ (Dante Hoagland and Taylor Mosby) graduation, he is interrupted by someone from his past who tries to lure him with a shady request in this new episode. Ryan Gaul also stars. 10:30 p.m. TBS
SPECIALS
Beebo Saves Christmas 8 p.m. The CW
In Performance at the White House President Joseph Biden and Dr. Jill Biden celebrate the holiday by welcoming a diverse array of artists to perform at the White House in this new holiday special. 8 p.m. KOCE
SPORTS
College Football Famous Idaho Potato Bowl: Kent State versus Wyoming, 12:30 p.m. ESPN; Tropical Smoothie Cafe Frisco Bowl: Texas-San Antonio versus San Diego State, 4:30 p.m. ESPN
NFL Football The Seattle Seahawks visit the Rams in a game delayed due to COVID-19, 4 p.m. Fox
College Basketball North Florida visits Florida State, 4 p.m. BSW; Xavier visits Villanova, 4 p.m. FS1; Georgia State versus Georgia Tech, 6 p.m. BSW; Kansas visits Colorado, 6 p.m. ESPN2; Connecticut visits Marquette, 6 p.m. FS1
Women’s College Basketball Stanford at South Carolina, 4 p.m. ESPN2
NBA Basketball The Phoenix Suns visit the Lakers, 7 p.m. TNT
TALK SHOWS
CBS Mornings Berry Gordy. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Home security tips; everything one needs to know about holiday get-togethers; holiday travel. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Neil Patrick Harris; Reba McEntire performs; Amy Robach. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Fred Savage (“The Wonder Years”); Steve Patterson asks New Yorkers questions about the holidays. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Guest co-host Michele Tafoya; Tamron Hall. 10 a.m. KABC
Rachael Ray Dr. Phil. (N) 10 a.m. KTTV
The Talk Deborah Norville. 1 p.m. KCBS
The Dr. Oz Show How ATMs can be rigged to steal money; medical breakthroughs to stop chronic back pain. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV
The Drew Barrymore Show Keanu Reeves (“The Matrix Resurrections”). (N) 2 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Max Greenfield (“The Neighborhood”); Cheyenne Jackson (“Call Me Kat”); Amanda Shires performs. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
Amanpour & Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Nicole Kidman; Úrsula Corberó; Stromae performs. 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Lady Gaga performs with Tony Bennett. 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live! Jon Bernthal; Michelle Young; Parker McCollum performs. 11:35 p.m. KABC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Bill Burr; Glenn Howerton; Meghan Trainor performs. 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Late Night With Seth Meyers Kumail Nanjiani; Jonathan Majors; Roy Mayorga. 12:37 a.m. KNBC
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
MOVIES
The Christmas Ball A ballerina (Deirdre Mullins) is let go from her usual role in “The Nutcracker,” so she accepts her Aunt Bridget’s (Caroline Langrishe) invitation to spend the holidays with her in England. There, she meets a local historian (Nick Hendrix) who is helping her aunt preserve the family manor in this new holiday romance. Richard Lintern co-stars. 8 p.m. Lifetime
Song & Story: Amazing Grace Airing as part of a new “Song & Story” movie series of dramas inspired by songs, this first entry draws from the hymn “Amazing Grace.” Bresha Webb stars as a gifted artist struggling with some formidable personal obstacles who forms an unlikely friendship with a store owner (Getenesh Berhe). 9 p.m. OWN
Julie & Julia (2009) 8:20 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. Starz
Young Adult (2011) 8:35 a.m. TMC
Room for One More (1952) 10:30 a.m. TCM
Dumb and Dumber (1994) 11 a.m. and 9 p.m. Paramount
The Italian Job (2003) 11:40 a.m. HBO
Say Anything ... (1989) 11:42 a.m. Cinemax
The Patriot (2000) Noon BBC America
United 93 (2006) Noon TMC
Lee Daniels’ The Butler (2013) 12:45 p.m. Showtime
Curious George: A Very Monkey Christmas (2009) 1 p.m. KOCE; 1 p.m. KPBS
Scrooged (1988) 1:15 p.m. AMC
Superbad (2007) 1:45 p.m. TNT
Close Encounters of the Third Kind: The Director’s Cut (1977) 2 p.m. TMC
The Lego Batman Movie (2017) 2 p.m. Cartoon Network
Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues (2013) 2:30 p.m. MTV
The Lion in Winter (1968) 2:30 p.m. TCM
The Last of the Mohicans (1992) 3 p.m. Showtime
Limbo (2020) 3:25 p.m. HBO
Big Fish (2003) 3:28 p.m. Starz
First Blood (1982) 3:30 and 11 p.m. BBC America
A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood (2019) 3:30 p.m. FX
Judy (2019) 3:40 p.m. Epix
A Beautiful Mind (2001) 4:20 p.m. Encore
Twister (1996) 4:30 p.m. Syfy
Revolver (2005) 4:30 p.m. TMC
Meet Me in St. Louis (1944) 5 p.m. TCM
The Other Guys (2010) 5:30 p.m. MTV
Flight (2012) 5:40 p.m. Epix
Home Alone (1990) 6 p.m. Freeform
The Santa Clause (1994) 6 p.m. FX
Field of Dreams (1989) 6 p.m. MLB
Scream (1996) 6 p.m. Pop
The Guard (2011) 6:15 p.m. TMC
Platoon (1986) 6:30 p.m. Ovation
Backdraft (1991) 6:39 p.m. Encore
Salt (2010) 7 p.m. Syfy
In the Good Old Summertime (1949) 7 p.m. TCM
The Polar Express (2004) 8 p.m. AMC
The Fighter (2010) 8 p.m. Epix
The Wolf of Wall Street (2013) 8 p.m. MTV
Scream 2 (1997) 8:30 p.m. Pop
American Hustle (2013) 8:37 p.m. Starz
The Shop Around the Corner (1940) 9 p.m. TCM
Winter’s Bone (2010) 9:30 p.m. Ovation
Bug (2006) 9:35 p.m. TMC
National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation (1989) 10 p.m. AMC
Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story (2004) 10:15 p.m. IFC
What’s on TV This Week: ‘A Charlie Brown Christmas,’ the Lakers and a ‘Matrix’ sequel
TV highlights for Dec. 19-25 include ‘A Charlie Brown Christmas,’ the Lakers versus the Nets, and a new entry in ‘The Matrix’ sci-fi/action franchise.
Movies on TV this week: ‘A Christmas Story’; ‘White Christmas’ and ‘It’s a Wonderful Life’
Movies on TV this week: December 19: ‘A Christmas Story’ on TNT and TBS; ‘White Christmas’ on AMC and Sundance; ‘It’s a Wonderful Life’ on NBC and E
Movies on TV for the entire week, Dec. 19 - 25 in interactive PDF format for easy downloading and printing
TV Grids for the entire week of Dec. 19 - 25 as PDF files you can download and print
Looking for what to watch on TV? Here are the television listings from the Los Angeles Times in printable PDF files.
The complete guide to home viewing
Get Screen Gab for weekly recommendations, analysis, interviews and irreverent discussion of the TV and streaming movies everyone’s talking about.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.