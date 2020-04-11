Adlon, Menzel and Porter: ‘Saturday Night Seder’ is the weekend quarantine must-watch

Live from ... well, all over the place, it’s “Saturday Night Seder”!

A galaxy of socially distanced stars tells the story of Passover in this livestream event featuring (deep breath) Pamela Adlon, Jason Alexander, Mayim Bialik, Rachel Brosnahan, Andy Cohen, Darren Criss, Fran Drescher, Cynthia Erivo, Harvey Fierstein, Josh Groban, Judith Light, Alan Menken, Idina Menzel, Debra Messing, Isaac Mizrahi, Billy Porter and Henry Winkler.

It begins at 5 p.m. Saturday at SaturdayNightSeder.com and youtube.com/buzzfeedtasty. The show is a benefit for the CDC Foundation’s Coronavirus Emergency Response Fund, so donations will be greatly appreciated.

There are other ways to engage with a little culture during your coronavirus quarantine. We’ll keep sharing picks for streaming concerts, online musicals, virtual art exhibitions and more. Here’s this weekend’s list, all times Pacific.

“The Last Supper”

L.A.-based company Luminario Ballet puts an irreverent Coachella-style spin on the biblical tale in this 2017 work choreographed by Judith FLEX Helle and Jamal Story and built around songs by the likes of Radiohead, Nirvana, Weezer, Garbage, Violent Femmes and Talking Heads. Available anytime. Free. vimeo.com

“Andrea Bocelli: Music for Hope”

The superstar Italian tenor, accompanied by organist Emanuele Vianelli, will perform a live Easter Sunday concert in the empty Duomo in Milan. 10 a.m. Sunday. Free. youtube.com

“Godspell”

The company of the 2011 Broadway revival of Stephen Schwartz’s musical fable reunites for a benefit performance for the Actors Fund. 5 p.m. Sunday. Free; donations accepted. facebook.com/KenDavenport and youtube.com

NHMLAC Connects

This new online portal from the Natural History Museums of Los Angeles County lets users explore exhibits at Exposition Park’s Natural History Museum, the La Brea Tar Pits and the William S. Hart Museum in Santa Clarita. Available anytime. Free. nhmlac.org

“Lost in Yonkers”

L.A. Theatre Works streams its 2002 audio recording of Neil Simon’s Pulitzer Prize-winning comedy-drama about two teens in the 1940s forced to move in with their grandmother. With Barbara Bain, Dan Castellaneta, Arye Gross and Roxanne Hart. Available anytime starting Saturday. Free. latw.org

Concerts at Home

Cellist Ani Aznavoorian, percussionist Ji Hye Jung and others perform in this free streaming series from Santa Barbara-based chamber music group Camerata Pacifica. 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. Sunday at youtube.com. Also at 11.30 a.m. Sunday at facebook.com/cameratasb/

#ConcertsForKids

Educator and performer Elena Moon Park explores folk songs and children’s music from east Asia. 8 a.m. Sunday. Free. lincolncenter.org

“Stars in the House”

A new installment of this online series hosted by Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley reunites former “Desperate Housewives” cast members Marcia Cross, Dana Delaney, Eva Longoria, Brenda Strong and Vanessa Williams. 5 p.m. Sunday. Free; donations appreciated. starsinthehouse.com and youtube.com

