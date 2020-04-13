What’s on TV Tuesday, April 14: ‘Elmo’s Playdate’; Coronavirus

During the coronavirus crisis, the Los Angeles Times is making some temporary changes to our print sections. The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print but available online here: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SERIES

NCIS In a new episode Gibbs (Mark Harmon) and his team try to verify the true identity of an elderly man (guest star Christopher Lloyd), who claims he used his older brother’s ID to serve on the USS Arizona during the attack on Pearl Harbor. Now, it’s his wish to be buried there upon his death. Sean Murray, Emily Wickersham and Wilmer Valderrama also star. 8 p.m. CBS

The Conners Dan (John Goodman) is finally ready to share his feelings with Louise (Katey Sagal), but it might be too late. Also, Darlene (Sara Gilbert) suddenly realizes she really wants a baby in this new episode. 8 p.m. ABC

The Gene: An Intimate History Geneticists wrestle with moral implications of new technologies that offer both promise and peril. Also, a young scientist with spinal muscular atrophy researches a treatment for her condition. 8 p.m. KOCE

Deadliest Catch For the first time in the history of the dangerous-profession series, the Alaskan crab fleet directly competes with the Russians, their biggest commercial rivals, in the three-hour season premiere. 8 p.m. Discovery

Nick Cannon Presents: Wild ’n Out Nick Cannon, Kirk Medas, Codi Butts, Nilsa Prowant, Aimee Hall and Spoken Reasons battle it out in in the season finale. Hoodrich Pablo Juan performs. (N) 8 p.m. VH1

Bless This Mess Mike’s (Dax Shepard) family comes to Bucksnort to surprise him for his birthday. Lake Bell, Ed Begley Jr., Pam Grier and Lisa Linke also star in this new episode. 8:30 p.m. ABC

New Amsterdam In the season finale, Sharpe and Bloom (Freema Agyeman, Janet Montgomery) scramble to figure out what’s causing multiple patients throughout the hospital to display similar alarming symptoms. Also, Iggy (Tyler Labine) tries to restore peace to a divorced couple in a dangerous situation. Anupam Kher and Ryan Eggold also star. 9 p.m. NBC

Mixed-ish When she learns that climate scientists predict the planet’s ozone layer will run out in 20 years, Rainbow (Arica Himmel) freaks out and immediately tries to stage an Earth Day event at her school to change some hearts and minds. Mark-Paul Gosselaar and Tika Sumpter also star in this new episode. 9 p.m. ABC

Empire Lucious (Terrence Howard) continues to run Empire and discovers some of Andre’s (Trai Byers) business missteps by way of Kelly Patel (Pej Vahdat). Taraji P. Henson, Bryshere Y. Gray and Rhyon Nicole Brown also star. 9 p.m. Fox

Chopped Three past winners compete against Scott Conant in this new episode. 9 p.m. Food Network

black-ish Dre (Anthony Anderson) realizes he needs to intervene when Pops (Laurence Fishburne) starts gambling and partying to mask his heartbreak. Tracee Ellis Ross, Marcus Scribner, Miles Brown and Marsai Martin also star in this new episode of the family comedy. 9:30 p.m. ABC

The Last O.G. Tray (Tracy Morgan) meets his neighbors as he settles into his new apartment. Tiffany Haddish also stars. 10:30 p.m. TBS



SPECIALS

Sesame Street: Elmo’s Playdate Dancing, laughing and singing while social distancing, Elmo and his friends enjoy a virtual playdate with celebrity guests Lin-Manuel Miranda, Anne Hathaway and Tracee Ellis Ross in this new family special. 7 p.m. HBO TBS, TNT, TOON, TruTV; 8 p.m. KVCR

The Definition of Insanity Gabriel London’s new documentary profiles the Miami-Dade Criminal Mental Health Project, which works with the court system to steer mentally ill defendants on a path from incarceration to recovery. Rob Reiner narrates. 10 p.m. KOCE



CORONAVIRUS

Coronavirus Update (N) Noon and 7 p.m. CW

Pandemic: What You Need to Know (N) Noon ABC

White House Coronavirus Task Force Briefing 2 and 6 p.m. CSPAN

Diario del Coronavirus (N) 3 p.m. Univision

Washington Journal Primetime 5 p.m. CSPAN

Coronavirus Crisis (N) 7 p.m. Fox

NBC News Special Report: Coronavirus Pandemic Correspondents report on COVID-19 from around the world. (N) 7 and 10 p.m. MSNBC; 10:10 p.m. NBC



TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning Madeleine Albright. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Drew Barrymore; designer Victoria Beckham. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Peggy Rowe and Mike Rowe; Sonoya Mizuno; Chase Rice performs; Tory Johnson. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Dove Cameron; Denise Richards (“The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills”); Sebastian Maniscalco. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Chris Christie; Cookie Monster. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

Rachael Ray Tim Tebow; Jerome Bettis. 10 a.m. KTTV

The Wendy Williams Show Kenya Moore (“The Real Housewives of Atlanta”). (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Talk Olivia Munn; Laura Prepon. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

Tamron Hall Rapper DJ Jazzy Jeff discusses having the coronavirus; pastor Tony Spell, who was arrested for holding church services despite Louisiana’s statewide stay-at-home order; the daughter of 71-year-old travelers who were stranded on a cruise ship with COVID-19. (N) 1 p.m. KABC

The Real Ron Funches (“The Funny Dance Show”). (N) 1 p.m. KTTV

The Kelly Clarkson Show Grant Harrold, the royal butler; Lesley Nicol (“Downton Abbey”). (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

Dr. Phil Fear and anxiety stemming from the coronavirus pandemic cause some people to lash out. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Jimmy Kimmel (“Who Wants to Be a Millionaire”). (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Dr. Oz Show (N) 3 p.m. KTTV

The Doctors YouTube star Trisha Paytas. 3 p.m. KCOP

Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central

Conan Keegan-Michael Key. (N) 11 p.m. TBS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Michael Shannon; JJ Watt; Rita Ora performs; best of Fallon. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Dr. Jon LaPook; Cate Blanchett. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Journalist George Stephanopoulos. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC

Nightline Coronavirus. (N) 12:06 a.m. KABC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Dan Levy; Meghan Trainor. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Late Night With Seth Meyers Billy Eichner. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC

A Little Late With Lilly Singh Nikki Glaser. (N) 1:38 a.m. KNBC

Casino (1995) 9:24 a.m. Encore

A Few Good Men (1992) 9:30 a.m. AMC

Empire of the Sun (1987) 9:30 a.m. HBO

At Eternity’s Gate (2018) 9:30 a.m. TMC

Point Break (1991) 11 a.m. Freeform

The Terminator (1984) Noon Showtime

Grindhouse Presents: Death Proof (2007) 12:15 p.m. IFC

Saving Private Ryan (1998) 12:30 p.m. AMC

Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone (2001) 1:15 p.m. Syfy

Thor (2011) 1:35 and 8 p.m. Epix

Cloverfield (2008) 2:45 p.m. IFC

Captain America: The First Avenger (2011) 3:30 and 10 p.m. Epix

American Made (2017) 3:30 p.m. FXX

Something’s Gotta Give (2003) 3:30 p.m. POP

Spider-Man (2002) 3:56 p.m. Starz

Good Will Hunting (1997) 4 p.m. Showtime

Captain Phillips (2013) 4 and 7 p.m. WGN America

Gran Torino (2008) 4:30 p.m. AMC

Baby Driver (2017) 4:30 p.m. FX

The Wizard of Oz (1939) 4:45 and 7:30 p.m. TNT

Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets (2002) 4:46 p.m. Syfy

Bull Durham (1988) 5 p.m. MLB

Cheaper by the Dozen (1950) 5 p.m. TCM

The Hurricane (1999) 5:30 p.m. Cinemax

The Avengers (2012) 5:35 p.m. Epix

Selena (1997) 6:30 and 10 p.m. POP

The Man Who Never Was (1956) 6:45 p.m. TCM

Top Gun (1986) 7 p.m. AMC

Shazam! (2019) 7:30 p.m. HBO

Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade (1989) 7:30 p.m. Paramount

The Patriot (2000) 8 and 11:30 p.m. BBC America

Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban (2004) 8:30 p.m. Syfy

Laura (1944) 8:45 p.m. TCM

Swimming in Auschwitz (2007) 9 p.m. KLCS

Searching for Bobby Fischer (1993) 9 p.m. Ovation

Speed (1994) 9:30 p.m. AMC

The Rundown (2003) 9:40 p.m. Cinemax

District 9 (2009) 10 p.m. TMC

Once Upon a Time... In Hollywood (2019) 10:05 p.m. Starz

Sitting Pretty (1948) 10:30 p.m. TCM

Clueless (1995) 11 p.m. CMT

X-Men (2000) 11 p.m. HBO

Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981) 11 p.m. Paramount