What’s on TV Saturday and Sunday Talk: Matchmaker Mysteries

During the coronavirus crisis, the Los Angeles Times is making some temporary changes to our print sections. The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print but available online here: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.
SERIES
California Cooking With Jessica Holmes This new episode shows viewers how to make restaurant-style pizza at home. Then Martha Stewart participates remotely to discuss quarantine, cooking and cocktails with Holmes. 8 p.m. CW
The Zoo (N) 8 and 9 p.m. Animal Planet
Say Yes to the Dress: Atlanta (Season finale) 8 p.m. TLC
Saturday Night Live The cast of the late-night comedy variety series is back with a second “SNL At Home.” 8:29 p.m. NBC
Life Story (N) 9 p.m. BBC America
Saved by the Barn (N) 10 p.m. Animal Planet
The UnXplained (N) 10 p.m. History
Dr. Havoc’s Diary (Series premiere) (N) 12:52 a.m. Syfy
SPECIALS
The Road to Change: America’s Climate Crisis Bill Weir interviews the nation’s top climate change experts and leaders including former Vice President Al Gore who help explain the wide-ranging threats communities will increasingly face as climate change continues unabated. (N) 7 p.m. CNN
CORONAVIRUS
The ABC’s of Covid-19: A CNN/Sesame Street Town Hall for Kids and Parents CNN experts and Sesame Street characters tackle issues including education, anxiety, screen time and playdates as they relate to COVID-19 (N) 6 a.m. CNN
Coronavirus Briefings & Events 7, 7:39, 8:07 a.m. and 4, 5, 7 and 9 p.m. CSPAN
Coronavirus: Tech Responds (N) 8 and 11 a.m. and 10 p.m. Bloomberg
The Color of COVID Don Lemon and Van Jones discuss the unique challenges faced by black and brown communities during the coronavirus pandemic. With Sean “Diddy” Combs, W. Kamau Bell, America Ferrara, Snoop Dogg and Charles Barkley. 10 p.m. CNN
WEEKEND TALK
SATURDAY
Good Morning America Makeup artist Mally Roncal; chef Michael Symon. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Frank Buckley Interviews Pauley Perrette (“COVID-19: How to Help, How to Get Help”). (N) 8:30 p.m. KTLA
SUNDAY
Inside Politics Coronavirus: Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-La.). Coronavirus: Mayor Hardie Davis (D-Augusta, Ga.). Panel: Dr. Ashish Jha; Dr. Megan Ranney; Maggie Haberman, the New York Times. (N) 5 a.m. CNN
CBS News Sunday Morning (N) 6 a.m. KCBS
Good Morning America (N) 6 a.m. KABC
State of the Union With Jake Tapper Coronavirus: House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-San Francisco). Coronavirus: Dr. Deborah Birx. Coronavirus: Gov. Jared Polis (D-Colo.). Coronavirus; 2020 elections: Stacey Abrams. (N) 6 and 9 a.m. CNN
Fareed Zakaria GPS The COVID-19 pandemic: Bill Gates. Denmark begins re-opening its economy: Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, Denmark. (N) 7 and 10 a.m. and 8 p.m. CNN
Sunday Morning Futures With Maria Bartiromo White House Coronavirus Response Coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx. Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.); Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Bakersfield); Rep. Devin Nunes (R-Tulare); Mayor Bill De Blasio (D-N.Y.). (N) 7 a.m. FNC
Face the Nation Gov. Larry Hogan (R-Md.). Mayor London Breed (D-San Francisco); CEO Brian Moynihan, Bank of America. Barry Diller, IAC and Expedia. Former FDA commissioner Dr. Scott Gottlieb. (N) 7:30 a.m. KCBS
Meet the Press White House Coronavirus Response Coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx. Gov. Phil Murphy (D-N.J.). Author Dr. Michael Osterholm (“Deadliest Enemy: Our War Against Killer Germs”). Stacey Abrams. Panel: Dr. Vin Gupta; Andrea Mitchell; Stephanie Ruhle. (N) 8 a.m. and 1:30 a.m. KNBC; 3 p.m. and 1 a.m. MSNBC
This Week With George Stephanopoulos COVID-19: Gov. Larry Hogan (R-Md.); Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D-Mich.); former Trump White House advisor Kevin Hassett; Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.). Panel: Mary Bruce; Jonathan Karl; Matthew Dowd; Patrick Gaspard. (N) 8 a.m. KABC
Fox News Sunday With Chris Wallace Gov. Kevin Stitt (R-Okla.). Secretary of the Treasury Steven Mnuchin. Dr. Thomas Inglesby, Johns Hopkins. Brian Stokes Mitchell, the Actor’s Fund. Panel: Ben Domenech, the Federalist; Katie Pavlich; Mo Elleithee. (N) 8 a.m. KTTV; 11 a.m. and 4 and 11 p.m. FNC
Reliable Sources with Brian Stelter White House press briefings: Author Jonathan Karl (“Front Row at the Trump Show”). Misinformation in the age of coronavirus: Dr. Seema Yasmin; Oliver Darcy. Brooke Baldwin on her Covid-19 diagnosis: Brooke Baldwin. The COVID-19 pandemic and local news: Nikki Vargas; Amy Brothers; Mary Spicuzza. Should news outlets accept federal loans? Alan Fisco, the Seattle Times Co. (N) 8 a.m. and 10 p.m. CNN
MediaBuzz Kristen Soltis Anderson; Mollie Hemingway; Ray Suarez, KQED; Ari Fleischer; Mara Liasson; Griff Jenkins. (N) 8 a.m. FNC
60 Minutes The financial impact of the pandemic on automakers Ford and GM. (N) 7 p.m. KCBS
MOVIES
Bad Education Based on a New York Magazine article by Robert Colker, this new dramedy stars Hugh Jackman and Allison Janney as the top staff in a popular Long Island school district that is about to secure the top spot in the national rankings, which would lead to record-breaking college admissions and soaring property values, until an embezzlement scheme comes to light. Ray Romano costars. 8 p.m. and 11:45 p.m. HBO
Dying for Motherhood Unexpectedly pregnant, broke and saddled with an unstable boyfriend, a woman decides to put her baby up for adoption and is invited to live with a wealthy couple while the pregnancy is in progress. Emmanuelle Vaugier, Hannah Bamberg and Josh Ventura star in this 2020 thriller. 8 p.m. Lifetime
Matchmaker Mysteries When a bestselling author (guest star Anne Marie DeLuise) drops dead on stage, at a romance novelists convention, professional matchmaker and sleuth Angie Dove (Danica McKellar) is shocked to learn the prime suspect in the murder is an old college boyfriend (Dan Payne) . Victor Webster and Bruce Boxleitner also star. 9 p.m. Hallmark
Hustlers Jennifer Lopez stars in this 2019 crime drama laced with black comedy about former strip club employees striking back at their entitled male clients. The ensemble cast also includes Constance Wu, Julia Stiles, Keke Palmer and Lili Reinhart. Written and directed by Lorene Scafaria, 9 p.m. Showtime
nger Games (2012) 1:15 p.m. Freeform
Saturday Night Fever (1977) 1:56 p.m. Encore
Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade (1989) 2:10 p.m. Paramount
Unforgiven (1992) 2:30 p.m. AMC
The Skeleton Twins (2014) 2:45 p.m. Epix
A Face in the Crowd (1957) 2:45 p.m. TCM
Something’s Gotta Give (2003) 3 p.m. POP
Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa (2008) 3:15 p.m. Comedy Central
My Cousin Vinny (1992) 3:15 p.m. Starz
The China Syndrome (1979) 3:55 p.m. KCET
Hairspray (2007) 4 p.m. E!
The Hunger Games: Catching Fire (2013) 4:30 p.m. Freeform
The First Wives Club (1996) 5 p.m. Ovation
Nickelodeon (1976) 5 p.m. TCM
Wonder Woman (2017) 5 p.m. TNT
Gran Torino (2008) 5:30 p.m. AMC
Spy (2015) 5:30 p.m. FXX
Tropic Thunder (2008) 6:30 p.m. IFC
The Wedding Singer (1998) 7 p.m. Comedy Central
The Patriot (2000) 7 p.m. Sundance
Saint Jack (1979) 7:15 p.m. TCM
Identity (2003) 7:27 p.m. Encore
The Remains of the Day (1993) 8 p.m. KVCR
American Sniper (2014) 8 p.m. AMC
The Rundown (2003) 8 p.m. Cinemax
The Martian (2015) 8 p.m. FX
Girls Trip (2017) 8 and 10:30 p.m. FXX
Bad Education (2019) 8 p.m. HBO
Dying for Motherhood (2020) 8 p.m. Lifetime
The Hunger Games: Mockingjay, Part 1 (2014) 8:05 p.m. Freeform
Hellboy (2004) 9 p.m. Encore
Zoolander (2001) 9 p.m. IFC
Hustlers (2019) 9 p.m. Showtime
Love’s Enduring Promise (2004) 10:30 p.m. KTBN
Easy A (2010) 10:30 p.m. E!
Saving Private Ryan (1998) 10:30 p.m. Sundance
The Hunger Games: Mockingjay, Part 2 (2015) 10:45 p.m. Freeform
There’s Something About Mary (1998) 11 p.m. IFC
Zorba the Greek (1964) 11 p.m. TCM
Re-Animator (1985) 11 p.m. TMC