What’s on TV Saturday and Sunday Talk: Matchmaker Mysteries

During the coronavirus crisis, the Los Angeles Times is making some temporary changes to our print sections. The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print but available online here: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SERIES

California Cooking With Jessica Holmes This new episode shows viewers how to make restaurant-style pizza at home. Then Martha Stewart participates remotely to discuss quarantine, cooking and cocktails with Holmes. 8 p.m. CW

The Zoo (N) 8 and 9 p.m. Animal Planet

Say Yes to the Dress: Atlanta (Season finale) 8 p.m. TLC

Advertisement

Saturday Night Live The cast of the late-night comedy variety series is back with a second “SNL At Home.” 8:29 p.m. NBC

Life Story (N) 9 p.m. BBC America

Saved by the Barn (N) 10 p.m. Animal Planet

The UnXplained (N) 10 p.m. History

Advertisement

Dr. Havoc’s Diary (Series premiere) (N) 12:52 a.m. Syfy



SPECIALS

The Road to Change: America’s Climate Crisis Bill Weir interviews the nation’s top climate change experts and leaders including former Vice President Al Gore who help explain the wide-ranging threats communities will increasingly face as climate change continues unabated. (N) 7 p.m. CNN



CORONAVIRUS

The ABC’s of Covid-19: A CNN/Sesame Street Town Hall for Kids and Parents CNN experts and Sesame Street characters tackle issues including education, anxiety, screen time and playdates as they relate to COVID-19 (N) 6 a.m. CNN

Coronavirus Briefings & Events 7, 7:39, 8:07 a.m. and 4, 5, 7 and 9 p.m. CSPAN

Coronavirus: Tech Responds (N) 8 and 11 a.m. and 10 p.m. Bloomberg

Advertisement

The Color of COVID Don Lemon and Van Jones discuss the unique challenges faced by black and brown communities during the coronavirus pandemic. With Sean “Diddy” Combs, W. Kamau Bell, America Ferrara, Snoop Dogg and Charles Barkley. 10 p.m. CNN

WEEKEND TALK

SATURDAY

Good Morning America Makeup artist Mally Roncal; chef Michael Symon. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Frank Buckley Interviews Pauley Perrette (“COVID-19: How to Help, How to Get Help”). (N) 8:30 p.m. KTLA

Advertisement

SUNDAY

Inside Politics Coronavirus: Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-La.). Coronavirus: Mayor Hardie Davis (D-Augusta, Ga.). Panel: Dr. Ashish Jha; Dr. Megan Ranney; Maggie Haberman, the New York Times. (N) 5 a.m. CNN

CBS News Sunday Morning (N) 6 a.m. KCBS

Good Morning America (N) 6 a.m. KABC

Advertisement

State of the Union With Jake Tapper Coronavirus: House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-San Francisco). Coronavirus: Dr. Deborah Birx. Coronavirus: Gov. Jared Polis (D-Colo.). Coronavirus; 2020 elections: Stacey Abrams. (N) 6 and 9 a.m. CNN

Fareed Zakaria GPS The COVID-19 pandemic: Bill Gates. Denmark begins re-opening its economy: Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, Denmark. (N) 7 and 10 a.m. and 8 p.m. CNN

Sunday Morning Futures With Maria Bartiromo White House Coronavirus Response Coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx. Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.); Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Bakersfield); Rep. Devin Nunes (R-Tulare); Mayor Bill De Blasio (D-N.Y.). (N) 7 a.m. FNC

Face the Nation Gov. Larry Hogan (R-Md.). Mayor London Breed (D-San Francisco); CEO Brian Moynihan, Bank of America. Barry Diller, IAC and Expedia. Former FDA commissioner Dr. Scott Gottlieb. (N) 7:30 a.m. KCBS

Advertisement

Meet the Press White House Coronavirus Response Coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx. Gov. Phil Murphy (D-N.J.). Author Dr. Michael Osterholm (“Deadliest Enemy: Our War Against Killer Germs”). Stacey Abrams. Panel: Dr. Vin Gupta; Andrea Mitchell; Stephanie Ruhle. (N) 8 a.m. and 1:30 a.m. KNBC; 3 p.m. and 1 a.m. MSNBC

This Week With George Stephanopoulos COVID-19: Gov. Larry Hogan (R-Md.); Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D-Mich.); former Trump White House advisor Kevin Hassett; Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.). Panel: Mary Bruce; Jonathan Karl; Matthew Dowd; Patrick Gaspard. (N) 8 a.m. KABC

Fox News Sunday With Chris Wallace Gov. Kevin Stitt (R-Okla.). Secretary of the Treasury Steven Mnuchin. Dr. Thomas Inglesby, Johns Hopkins. Brian Stokes Mitchell, the Actor’s Fund. Panel: Ben Domenech, the Federalist; Katie Pavlich; Mo Elleithee. (N) 8 a.m. KTTV; 11 a.m. and 4 and 11 p.m. FNC

Reliable Sources with Brian Stelter White House press briefings: Author Jonathan Karl (“Front Row at the Trump Show”). Misinformation in the age of coronavirus: Dr. Seema Yasmin; Oliver Darcy. Brooke Baldwin on her Covid-19 diagnosis: Brooke Baldwin. The COVID-19 pandemic and local news: Nikki Vargas; Amy Brothers; Mary Spicuzza. Should news outlets accept federal loans? Alan Fisco, the Seattle Times Co. (N) 8 a.m. and 10 p.m. CNN

Advertisement

MediaBuzz Kristen Soltis Anderson; Mollie Hemingway; Ray Suarez, KQED; Ari Fleischer; Mara Liasson; Griff Jenkins. (N) 8 a.m. FNC

60 Minutes The financial impact of the pandemic on automakers Ford and GM. (N) 7 p.m. KCBS



MOVIES

Bad Education Based on a New York Magazine article by Robert Colker, this new dramedy stars Hugh Jackman and Allison Janney as the top staff in a popular Long Island school district that is about to secure the top spot in the national rankings, which would lead to record-breaking college admissions and soaring property values, until an embezzlement scheme comes to light. Ray Romano costars. 8 p.m. and 11:45 p.m. HBO

Dying for Motherhood Unexpectedly pregnant, broke and saddled with an unstable boyfriend, a woman decides to put her baby up for adoption and is invited to live with a wealthy couple while the pregnancy is in progress. Emmanuelle Vaugier, Hannah Bamberg and Josh Ventura star in this 2020 thriller. 8 p.m. Lifetime

Advertisement

Matchmaker Mysteries When a bestselling author (guest star Anne Marie DeLuise) drops dead on stage, at a romance novelists convention, professional matchmaker and sleuth Angie Dove (Danica McKellar) is shocked to learn the prime suspect in the murder is an old college boyfriend (Dan Payne) . Victor Webster and Bruce Boxleitner also star. 9 p.m. Hallmark

Hustlers Jennifer Lopez stars in this 2019 crime drama laced with black comedy about former strip club employees striking back at their entitled male clients. The ensemble cast also includes Constance Wu, Julia Stiles, Keke Palmer and Lili Reinhart. Written and directed by Lorene Scafaria, 9 p.m. Showtime

nger Games (2012) 1:15 p.m. Freeform

Saturday Night Fever (1977) 1:56 p.m. Encore

Advertisement

Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade (1989) 2:10 p.m. Paramount

Unforgiven (1992) 2:30 p.m. AMC

The Skeleton Twins (2014) 2:45 p.m. Epix

A Face in the Crowd (1957) 2:45 p.m. TCM

Advertisement

Something’s Gotta Give (2003) 3 p.m. POP

Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa (2008) 3:15 p.m. Comedy Central

My Cousin Vinny (1992) 3:15 p.m. Starz

The China Syndrome (1979) 3:55 p.m. KCET

Advertisement

Hairspray (2007) 4 p.m. E!

The Hunger Games: Catching Fire (2013) 4:30 p.m. Freeform

The First Wives Club (1996) 5 p.m. Ovation

Nickelodeon (1976) 5 p.m. TCM

Advertisement

Wonder Woman (2017) 5 p.m. TNT

Gran Torino (2008) 5:30 p.m. AMC

Spy (2015) 5:30 p.m. FXX

Tropic Thunder (2008) 6:30 p.m. IFC

Advertisement

The Wedding Singer (1998) 7 p.m. Comedy Central

The Patriot (2000) 7 p.m. Sundance

Saint Jack (1979) 7:15 p.m. TCM

Identity (2003) 7:27 p.m. Encore

Advertisement

The Remains of the Day (1993) 8 p.m. KVCR

American Sniper (2014) 8 p.m. AMC

The Rundown (2003) 8 p.m. Cinemax

The Martian (2015) 8 p.m. FX

Advertisement

Girls Trip (2017) 8 and 10:30 p.m. FXX

Bad Education (2019) 8 p.m. HBO

Dying for Motherhood (2020) 8 p.m. Lifetime

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay, Part 1 (2014) 8:05 p.m. Freeform

Advertisement

Hellboy (2004) 9 p.m. Encore

Zoolander (2001) 9 p.m. IFC

Hustlers (2019) 9 p.m. Showtime

Love’s Enduring Promise (2004) 10:30 p.m. KTBN

Advertisement

Easy A (2010) 10:30 p.m. E!

Saving Private Ryan (1998) 10:30 p.m. Sundance

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay, Part 2 (2015) 10:45 p.m. Freeform

There’s Something About Mary (1998) 11 p.m. IFC

Advertisement

Zorba the Greek (1964) 11 p.m. TCM

Re-Animator (1985) 11 p.m. TMC