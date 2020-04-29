Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Tom Hanks donates his plasma to UCLA after beating COVID-19: ‘As easy as taking a nap’

Tom Hanks
COVID-19 survivor Tom Hanks has donated his plasma.
(Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)
By Christi CarrasStaff Writer 
April 29, 2020
12:11 PM
Helping others is in Tom Hanks’ blood — really.

On Wednesday, the screen icon shared on social media some up-close photos of his plasma, which he donated to coronavirus relief efforts earlier this month after beating COVID-19.

“Here’s last week’s bag of plasma,” the “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood” star tweeted along with snaps of his blood contents. “Such a bag! After the paperwork, it’s as easy as taking a nap.”

Hanks also included a shout-out to UCLA, as well as infectious-disease epidemiologist Anne Rimoin, who serves as a public health professor and director of the Center for Global and Immigrant Health at the university.

Last week, the actor put out a call to action on Twitter to donate to the UCLA Fielding School of Public Health and David Geffen School of Medicine’s COVID-19 rapid response initiative, which aims to provide regular testing, antibody screening and mental health support for first responders and healthcare workers across Los Angeles.

Hanks and his wife, actress Rita Wilson, recently returned home to L.A. after being quarantined for weeks in Australia after testing positive for the disease in March. The Hollywood power couple have been keeping the public updated throughout their coronavirus journey, from receiving their diagnoses to recording rap remixes and hosting “Saturday Night Live” from home.

The “Toy Story” actor is one of a handful of famous COVID-19 survivors looking to give back in recovery. Last week, “Hawaii Five-0" alum Daniel Dae Kim also shared a photo of himself donating his plasma, and CNN anchors Brooke Baldwin and Chris Cuomo have expressed a desire to give blood, as well, after winning their battles with the disease.

Christi Carras
Christi Carras is an entertainment reporter at the Los Angeles Times. She was previously a Times intern after graduating from UCLA and has also worked at Variety, the Hollywood Reporter and CNN.
