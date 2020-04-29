Tom Hanks donates his plasma to UCLA after beating COVID-19: ‘As easy as taking a nap’

Helping others is in Tom Hanks’ blood — really.

On Wednesday, the screen icon shared on social media some up-close photos of his plasma, which he donated to coronavirus relief efforts earlier this month after beating COVID-19.

“Here’s last week’s bag of plasma,” the “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood” star tweeted along with snaps of his blood contents. “Such a bag! After the paperwork, it’s as easy as taking a nap.”

Here’s last week's bag of plasma. Such a bag! After the paperwork, it’s as easy as taking a nap. Thanks @arimoin and UCLA. Hanx pic.twitter.com/15WblGiVwe — Tom Hanks (@tomhanks) April 29, 2020

Hanks also included a shout-out to UCLA, as well as infectious-disease epidemiologist Anne Rimoin, who serves as a public health professor and director of the Center for Global and Immigrant Health at the university.

Last week, the actor put out a call to action on Twitter to donate to the UCLA Fielding School of Public Health and David Geffen School of Medicine’s COVID-19 rapid response initiative, which aims to provide regular testing, antibody screening and mental health support for first responders and healthcare workers across Los Angeles.

Hey, folks, LA First Responders and Healthcare Workers need testing - are they safe to work or not? Data for research needs collecting. We support #LAHEALTHCAREHEROES. @UCLAFSPH is leading the way. If you are able to donate, join us here: https://t.co/e9sLHMcZmJ Hanx — Tom Hanks (@tomhanks) April 24, 2020

Hanks and his wife, actress Rita Wilson, recently returned home to L.A. after being quarantined for weeks in Australia after testing positive for the disease in March. The Hollywood power couple have been keeping the public updated throughout their coronavirus journey, from receiving their diagnoses to recording rap remixes and hosting “Saturday Night Live” from home.

The “Toy Story” actor is one of a handful of famous COVID-19 survivors looking to give back in recovery. Last week, “Hawaii Five-0" alum Daniel Dae Kim also shared a photo of himself donating his plasma, and CNN anchors Brooke Baldwin and Chris Cuomo have expressed a desire to give blood, as well, after winning their battles with the disease.