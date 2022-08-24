‘This happened’: Nick Cannon and Brittany Bell are expecting Cannon’s 9th child

Nick Cannon announced Wednesday that he is expecting a third child with Brittany Bell and his ninth child overall.

The TV host took to Instagram this week to celebrate the pregnancy news by sharing behind-the-scenes footage from a parents’ photo shoot showing off the model’s bare baby bump. In the video, Bell poses topless in a white skirt and then in a pink crop top and pants; Cannon embraces her while wearing a black suit.

Cannon and Bell’s 5-year-old son, Golden, and 1-year-old daughter, Powerful Queen, also make an appearance toward the end of the montage for some sweet family portraits.

“Time Stopped and This Happened…" Cannon captioned the clip, set to the tune of “Sunshine” by Alexander O’Neal.

Bell, a former Miss USA contestant representing Arizona and Miss Universe contestant representing Guam, has not posted about the pregnancy yet on social media.

Advertisement

Cannon’s latest pregnancy announcement comes less than a month after he welcomed a baby boy, Legendary Love, with model Bre Tiesi. The “Wild ‘n Out” star also shares twins Moroccan and Monroe (11) with ex-wife Mariah Carey, as well as another set of twins, Zion and Zillion (1), with DJ Abby De La Rosa.

Last June, the “Drumline” actor welcomed a son, Zen, with model Alyssa Scott. In December, he opened up about losing Zen at 5 months old to brain cancer.

Some have speculated that Cannon is also expecting another child because he hinted, while co-hosting “Entertainment Tonight” in July, that he would likely have three kids this year.

“I dedicate probably my entire day to my children,” Cannon said at the time. “Luckily, we are in a world where I’m blessed with the opportunity. I get to spend more time with my children every single day because of my world and my business model.”