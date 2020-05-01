Stream for free ‘Angel’s Bone,’ Du Yun’s Pulitzer-winning opera on human trafficking

Two angels fall from heaven, then things go from bad to worse in the dark musical drama “Angel’s Bone.”

The 2017 Pulitzer Prize winner by composer Du Yun and librettist Royce Vavrek is an allegorical tale about human trafficking and modern-day slavery. It had been slated to have its West Coast premiere this weekend at the Broad Stage as part of Los Angeles Opera’s “Off Grand” series before coronavirus closures wiped out the rest of the season.

Instead, a performance filmed at the 2019 Beijing Music Festival is being made available to stream for one week — for free — at laopera.org and facebook.com/LAOpera. It drops at 8 p.m. Friday.

There are other ways to engage with a little culture during your coronavirus quarantine. We’ll keep sharing picks for streaming concerts, online musicals, virtual art exhibitions and more. Here’s Friday’s list, all times Pacific.

“The Call to Unite”

Oprah Winfrey, Josh Groban and Julia Roberts are among the famous faces appearing in this 24-hour global livestream event featuring musical performances, inspirational messages and more. 5 p.m. Friday to 5 p.m. Saturday. unite.us, facebook.com/thecalltounite and youtube.com

“The Winter’s Tale”

London’s Royal Ballet streams choreographer Christopher Wheeldon’s 2014 dance drama based on Shakespeare’s decades-spanning tale of love, betrayal, exile and redemption. 11 a.m. Friday. Free. youtube.com

“Aida”

Legendary soprano Leontyne Price made her final opera appearance in this 1985 Metropolitan Opera staging of Verdi’s tragic romance set in ancient Egypt. 4:30 p.m. Friday to 3:30 p.m. Saturday. Free. metopera.org

“American Songbook: Joe Iconis”

The Tony-nominated Broadway composer (“Be More Chill”) puts his spin on classic show tunes in this Lincoln Center program from February that also featured Tony winner Betty Buckley. 2:30 p.m. Friday. Free. facebook.com/LincolnCenterNYC

“Denis & Katya”

Opera Philadelphia launches Digital Festival O, a monthlong showcase of past performances by the company, with composer Philip Venables’ fact-based 2019 musical drama about two social media-obsessed Russian teens who meet a tragic fate. 8 p.m. Friday. Free; donations accepted to support the company. operaphila.org and youtube.com/operaphila

“Tennessee Williams UnScripted”

Los Feliz-based Impro Theatre’s online offerings include a wholly improvised play in the style of the great American playwright behind “A Streetcar Named Desire” and “Cat on a Hot Tin Roof.” 8 p.m. Friday. Free. twitch.tv/impro_tv

2020 Vanguard Gala honoring Laurie Anderson

The pioneering performance artist is celebrated by Meshell Ndegeocello, Joan As Police Woman and others in this February performance recorded at Joe’s Pub at the Public Theater in New York. 5 p.m. Friday. Free; donations accepted. youtube.com

“Andrew Lloyd Webber — The Royal Albert Hall Celebration”

Antonio Banderas, Sarah Brightman, Glenn Close and Donny Osmond were among the performers in this 1998 concert at the venerable London venue marking the Broadway composer’s 50th birthday. 11 a.m. Friday; available for 48 hours afterward. Free. youtube.com

