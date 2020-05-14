Week 2: Watch the Ultimate Summer Movie Showdown, ‘Bridesmaids’ revisited

Film critic Justin Chang is searching for the Ultimate Summer Movie — with help from Times readers who voted “Bridesmaids” as their pick for Week 2.

Chang and columnist Mary McNamara discuss ”Bridesmaids” live at 6 p.m.on May 14. Watch the conversation on the the Classic Hollywood Facebook Page. Or tune in on YouTube or Twitter.

In this new story revisiting “Bridesmaids,” Times writers discuss the enduring appeal of the 2011 Kristen Wiig-starring comedy, the obtuseness of the “Are women funny?” debate and the pros and cons of that scene.

Los Angeles Times critic Justin Chang and columnist Mary McNamara host week 2 of “The Ultimate Movie Summer Showdown” discussing “Bridesmaids” with guests co-writer Annie Mumolo and co-writer/actress Kirsten Wiig (Ken Kwok/Ken Kwok/Los Angeles Times)

Advertisement

To recap the rules: Each week, Chang presents you with a list of 16 movies from 1975 to 2019, all of which were released during that summer week. Readers vote on Twitter to determine a winner. You watch the movie on your own, then we convene at 6 p.m. on Thursday for a livestreaming event hosted by Chang and featuring special guests.

Week 3: In the latest battle, Times readers chose “Mad Max: Road Fury” as the next summer movie. Join Chang at 6 p.m. on May 21 for a live conversation on the Los Angeles Times Classic Hollywood Facebook Page, YouTube and Twitter.

