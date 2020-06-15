Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Alicia Keys, John Legend to face off on Juneteenth in lockdown-inspired piano battle

John Legend
John Legend will battle Alicia Keys on the piano in a Juneteenth celebration of the Verzuz battle series.
(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
By Dessi Gomez
June 15, 2020
3:49 PM
Verzuz has announced the latest faceoff in what has been an impressive lineup of hip-hop and R&B performers competing in musical showdowns: Alicia Keys and John Legend will square off on the piano Friday for a special celebration of Juneteenth, which marks the day in 1865 when slavery ended in Texas, the most remote of the Confederacy’s slave states.

Since April 11, the online battle series created by Swizz Beatz and Timbaland during the pandemic has drawn 1.6 million followers to the Verzuz Instagram account, where a Saturday post about Keys’ and Legend’s battle can be found. The post showcases a beautiful dark wood piano accented by colorful flowers and a couple of Grammys.

The weekly series so far has seen battles between Ryan Tedder and Benny Blanco, Erykah Badu and Jill Scott, Ne-Yo and Johnta Austin, T-Pain and Lil Jon and — in its inaugural competition, of course — Swizz Beatz and Timbaland.

Keys and Legend both reposted the piano picture on Instagram and promoted the upcoming battle, with Keys calling Legend “my brother” in her post while Legend noted that the event would celebrate Juneteenth.

Friday’s faceoff likely will include renditions of old classics such as Keys’ “If I Ain’t Got You” and Legend’s “All of Me” as well as new acoustic versions of songs not normally played by either artist on the piano.

No one wins, by the way — but fans can watch the battles and then debate which performer should have.

Dessi Gomez

Dessi Gomez is an Arts and Entertainment intern at the Los Angeles Times. A Southern California native, she is a rising senior at the University of Notre Dame, where she is majoring in American studies with minors in journalism and gender studies. She previously interned at the South Bend Tribune.

