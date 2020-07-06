Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Entertainment & Arts

Nick Cordero ‘surrounded in love by his family’ as he died, says wife Amanda Kloots

Nick Cordero
Broadway actor Nick Cordero died Sunday after a long battle with COVID-19.
(Brad Barket / Invision / Associated Press)
By Christi CarrasStaff Writer 
July 6, 2020
8:41 AM
UPDATED11:18 AM
Share

Heartbreak washed over Broadway and beyond upon the recent death of actor Nick Cordero, who spent three turbulent months in the hospital after contracting COVID-19. The “Rock of Ages,” “Waitress” and “Bullets Over Broadway” star was 41.

Zach Braff, Viola Davis, Daniel Dae Kim, Florence Pugh, Billy Eichner, Sarah Paulson, Matthew A. Cherry, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Ben Stiller, Mark Hamill and several other Hollywood stars have expressed their condolences for Cordero’s family. His wife, fitness instructor Amanda Kloots, shared the latest of many updates Sunday on Cordero’s coronavirus journey.

“God has another angel in heaven now,” Kloots, who shared a 1-year-old son with Cordero, wrote on Instagram. “My darling husband passed away this morning. He was surrounded in love by his family, singing and praying as he gently left this earth. I am in disbelief and hurting everywhere.

“My heart is broken as I cannot imagine our lives without him. Nick was such a bright light. He was everyone’s friend, loved to listen, help and especially talk. He was an incredible actor and musician. He loved his family and loved being a father and husband. [Our son] Elvis and I will miss him in everything we do, everyday.”

God has another angel in heaven now. My darling husband passed away this morning. He was surrounded in love by his family, singing and praying as he gently left this earth. ⠀ I am in disbelief and hurting everywhere. My heart is broken as I cannot imagine our lives without him. Nick was such a bright light. He was everyone’s friend, loved to listen, help and especially talk. He was an incredible actor and musician. He loved his family and loved being a father and husband. Elvis and I will miss him in everything we do, everyday. ⠀ To Nicks extraordinary doctor, Dr. David Ng, you were my positive doctor! There are not many doctors like you. Kind, smart, compassionate, assertive and always eager to listen to my crazy ideas or call yet another doctor for me for a second opinion. You’re a diamond in the rough. ⠀ ⠀ I cannot begin to thank everyone enough for the outpour of love , support and help we’ve received these last 95 days. You have no idea how much you lifted my spirits at 3pm everyday as the world sang Nicks song, Live Your Life. We sang it to him today, holding his hands. As I sang the last line to him, “they’ll give you hell but don’t you light them kill your light not without a fight. Live your life,” I smiled because he definitely put up a fight. I will love you forever and always my sweet man. ❤️

Among the first to react to the news was Braff, who starred alongside Cordero in “Bullets Over Broadway.” Cordero scored a Tony nomination for his performance as Cheech, while Braff originated the stage role of David.

“I have honestly never known a kinder person,” Braff shared on Instagram, along with a sweet photo of Cordero and Kloots. “But Covid doesn’t care about the purity of your soul, or the goodness in your heart.

“The last thing he ever texted me was to look out for his wife and one year old son, Elvis. I promise the world they will never want for anything. I feel so incredibly grateful I got to have Nick Cordero enter my life. Rest In Peace. Rest in Power.”

Other Broadway luminaries who paid tribute include Anika Noni Rose, Caissie Levy, Bernadette Peters, James Monroe Iglehart, Frankie Grande, Josh Gad and Darren Criss, as well as original “Hamilton” cast members Phillipa Soo, Leslie Odom Jr. and Lin-Manuel Miranda and “Waitress” stars Sara Bareilles, Kimiko Glenn and Jenna Ushkowitz.

“Devastating,” Miranda tweeted, along with a fundraising page for Cordero’s family. “What a loss, what a light. Whole heart with Amanda and his family tonight.”

“He was light. Kind and gentle. Talented and humble. Funny and friendly. The best laugh,” Bareilles wrote on Instagram. “Sending so much love to the love warrior [Amanda Kloots] and little Elvis, and an immense hug to any one who is feeling the loss of this giant heart. Rest In Peace dear Nick. We love you.”

See more reactions to Cordero’s death below.

I am so lucky to have known you. I remember how much your spontaneous energy made me laugh, how the day Prince died you came into our dressing room in silence and I felt your big beautiful heart breaking. Now my heart breaks for you and your family. Nick passed this morning after a long fight with coronavirus. He was 41, and had no pre-existing conditions. He was young, strong and healthy. As the world gets tired of mask-wearing and social distancing measures, I urge you to remember his story. He spent a month and a half in a coma, lost his leg due to clotting, and was too weak to talk for 95 days. He was the last person I would expect to suffer in such a way. He was a gentle giant and an absolute legend. Please send all your strength to his family, his incredible wife @amandakloots & their 1-year old boy, Elvis. His spirit will live on through you, little man. Rest In Peace, Nick. You will always be remembered.

We lost one of the great ones today. My friend Nick Cordero passed this morning, holding hands with all his loved ones. Him and his wife @amandakloots have been fighting extremely hard for 90 days. He caught COVID 19 in March and has been hospitalised ever since despite having no pre-existing health conditions. This was him April ‘19! In his element. On stage whilst commanding the entire audience so intensely, you could have heard a pin drop. The ONLY person who can ease so effortlessly from ‘What A Wonderful World’ to Coldplay’s ‘Politik’, all the while singing directly across the room to Amanda. She knew all the words and started head banging the moment she heard Coldplay. Every night. For three nights. 7 months pregnant!!! It is so shocking and devastating to see one of your own come down as hard as he did. Over the last few months I’ve wanted to ask myself every day- what can I do to help? But, instead I’ll ask all of you. What can WE do to help? We still can. Help the world by continuing to take this virus seriously. Wear your mask, respect others’ space, clean your hands and please be safe. This is far from over. Nick, we love you to infinity and beyond. Rest In Peace you beautiful, beautiful man.

Christi Carras

Christi Carras is an entertainment reporter at the Los Angeles Times. She was previously a Times intern after graduating from UCLA and has also worked at Variety, the Hollywood Reporter and CNN.

