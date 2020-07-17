What’s on TV This Week: ‘We Are the Radical Monarchs’ on ‘POV’ and more

SUNDAY

The TV veteran who always takes it “One Day at a Time” is profiled in the new special “Valerie Bertinelli: In My Own Words.” 6 and 9 p.m. Reelz

Host W. Kamau Bell tackles systemic racism and white supremacy on the return of “United Shades of America.” 7 and 9:16 p.m. CNN

The skies are not quite as friendly as you’d think in the new thriller “Mile High Escorts.” With Christina Moore and Saxon Sharbino. 8 p.m. Lifetime

Advertisement

Cue the cello: National Geographic’s annual summertime “Sharkfest” returns with the new special “World’s Biggest Tiger Shark?” 8 p.m. National Geographic Channel

The dramas “Grantchester” and “Beecham House” end their respective seasons on “Masterpiece.” 9 and 10 p.m. KOCE

“The Alienist” is on the hunt for a kidnapper as this forensics drama set in turn-of-the-last century New York City returns for a second season. Daniel Brühl, Luke Evans and Dakota Fanning star. 9 and 10 p.m. TNT

MONDAY

Advertisement

Comic Kevin Hart gets schooled on the finer points of becoming an action hero in the cameo-filled mockumentary series “Die Hart.” Anytime, Quibi

The debut installment of the spinoff “American Greed: Biggest Cons” takes a dive into the recent college admissions scandal. 7 and 10 p.m. CNBC

Too much is never enough in new episodes of the unscripted series “Hoarders” and “Intervention.” 8 and 10 p.m. A&E

The anthology series “POV” returns with “We Are the Radical Monarchs,” a new documentary about a Girl Scout-like troop in Oakland for budding young activists of color. 9 p.m. KOCE

Advertisement

Rachael Ray, Bobby Flay, Martha Stewart, et al., dish on their favorite dishes in the new spin-off series “All-Star Best Thing I Ever Ate.” 9 p.m. Food Network

TUESDAY

“Jack Whitehall: I’m Only Joking” catches the British comic cracking wise about romance, relationships and, of course, his dear old dad in a new stand-up special filmed at London’s Wembley Arena. Anytime, Netflix

Que sabrosa! The new unscripted series “Street Food: Latin America” samples the fare found south of the border and beyond. Anytime, Netflix

Advertisement

Turner Classic Movies kicks off a night of curiosities and rarities with “Notfilm,” a 2015 documentary about a 1965 experimental short created by acclaimed absurdist playwright Samuel Beckett and starring silent-era legend Buster Keaton. 5 p.m. TCM

“Frontline” examines the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on immigrants and undocumented workers in the new episode “COVID’s Hidden Toll.” 10 p.m. KOCE

WEDNESDAY

Advertisement

See how prosecutors put the kibosh on organized crime’s so-called Five Families in the 1970s and ’80s in the new docuseries “Fear City: New York vs. the Mafia.” Anytime, Netflix

Young adults with autism take a chance on romance when they join the dating pool in the new docuseries “Love on the Spectrum.” Anytime, Netflix

It’s “Man vs. Bigfoot” — advantage, Bigfoot — as “Survivorman’s” Les Stroud hunts for the elusive cryptid in the wilds of Canada in this two-part special. 8 p.m. Travel Channel

Interior designer Orlando Soria helps folks facing major life changes renovate their spaces in the new unscripted series “Build Me Up.” 9 p.m. HGTV

Advertisement

The soapy political drama “Tyler Perry’s The Oval” ends its freshman season with back-to-back new episodes. Ed Quinn and Kron Moore star. 9 and 10 p.m. BET

An engaged couple undergoes physical transformations that include extreme weight loss and plastic surgery in preparation for their wedding day in the new special “Happily Ever Altered.” 10 p.m. Lifetime

Didn’t you get the memo? The workplace satire “Corporate” is back for a third and final season. With Matt Ingebretson, Jake Weisman and Aparna Nancherla. 10:30 p.m. Comedy Central

THURSDAY

Advertisement

Play ball! “Major League Baseball” launches a truncated 60-game season, sans fans in the stands, with the New York Yankees versus reigning World Series champs the Washington Nationals followed by the San Francisco Giants at your Los Angeles Dodgers. 4 and 7 p.m. ESPN

Jane, we hardly knew ye: The action drama “Blindspot” starring Jaimie Alexander hits the 100-episode mark as it ends its five season run. With Sullivan Stapleton. 9 p.m. NBC

Let the healing begin! Nine strangers, each at the end of their respective ropes, attend a wellness retreat in Costa Rica in the new unscripted series “Lost Resort.” 10 p.m. TBS

Advertisement

The new docuspecial “My Pregnant Husband” profiles transgender couples as they prepare to become parents. 10 p.m. TLC

FRIDAY

The circus is in town in the family-friendly animated fantasy “Animal Crackers” featuring the voices of John Krasinski, Emily Blunt, Danny DeVito and Ian McKellen. Anytime, Netflix

Everyone’s favorite clean comic performs for fans in Canada and Spain in the new stand-up special “Jim Gaffigan: The Pale Tourist.” Anytime, Amazon Prime

Advertisement

Pucker up! The teen-themed rom-com “The Kissing Booth” begets a sequel, aptly titled “The Kissing Booth 2.” With Joey King, Joel Courtney and Jacob Elordi. Anytime, Netflix

She’s “Radioactive.” “Gone Girl’s” Rosamund Pike portrays two-time Nobel Prize-winning physicist Marie Curie in Marjane Satrapi’s new bio-drama. Anytime, Amazon Prime

Take a walk on the wild side with Bob Woodruff as the former war correspondent and his son Mack visit conflict zones in search of otherwise overlooked natural wonders in the new six-part series “Rogue Trip.” Anytime, Disney+

The videos are viral — the good kind of viral — in the new quarantine-era series “The Greatest #AtHome Videos” hosted by Cedric the Entertainer. 8 p.m. CBS

Advertisement

Crossover alert! Raven-Symoné and the gang from “Raven’s Home” meet up with the summer campers from “Bunk’d” in the new special “Raven About Bunk’d.” 8 p.m. Disney Channel

$100,000 and bragging rights are on the line in the season finale of “RuPaul’s Drag Race: All Stars.” 8 p.m. VH1

“Room 104” is ready for you and there’s even a mint on the pillow as this anthology series returns for Season 4. 11 p.m. HBO

SATURDAY

Advertisement

Get a jump on the return of pro basketball — on July 30, for those keeping score — in the preview special “NBA Countdown.” 8 p.m. ABC

Edward Norton writes, directs and stars as a hard-boiled 1950s detective with Tourette’s syndrome in the 2019 mystery drama “Motherless Brooklyn.” Bruce Willis, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Bobby Cannavale, Cherry Jones, Alec Baldwin and Willem Dafoe also star. 8 p.m. HBO

Two’s company but three’s a crowd in the thriller “Stalked by My Husband’s Ex.” With Juliana Dever and Alex McKenna. 8 p.m. Lifetime

Advertisement

The new special “Surviving Joe Exotic” catches up with some of the characters and creatures featured in the Netflix true-crime series “Tiger King.” 10 p.m. Animal Planet