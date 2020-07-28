After 17 straight Emmy nods, ‘The Amazing Race’ is out. Here’s what took its place

“The Masked Singer” nabbed an Emmy nomination in the reality competition program category, alongside relative newcomer “Nailed It!” as well as reigning champion “RuPaul’s Drag Race” and former winners “Top Chef” and “The Voice.”

This particular category has remained historically rigid. “The Amazing Race” has been nominated every year since the category came to be in 2003, and won 10 times. This is the first year that the CBS series did not get nominated in the category.

CBS made the decision to postpone the show’s 32nd season, which had completed production prior to the pandemic and was originally scheduled to premiere in May, making it ineligible.

NBC’s “The Voice” has won four times (amid eight nominations) and Bravo’s “Top Chef” has won once (amid 13 nominations). VH1’s “RuPaul’s Drag Race” emerged victorious at the last two ceremonies, amid three nominations.

Despite the countless onscreen competitions over the last 15 years, the category has only also recognized “Project Runway,” “Dancing With the Stars,” “American Idol,” “So You Think You Can Dance,” “American Ninja Warrior,” “Survivor” and “The Apprentice.” The only exception had been last year’s newcomer “Nailed It!,” which scored its second nomination this year.

The reality host category also got a bit of a shakeup. Along with four-time winner RuPaul of “RuPaul’s Drag Race” and previous nominees Amy Poehler and Nick Offerman of “Making It” and Padma Lakshmi and Tom Colicchio of “Top Chef,” the nominees also welcomed Nicole Byer of “Nailed It!” as well as the panels of “Queer Eye” and “Shark Tank” for the first time.

Additionally, Netflix’s “Love Is Blind” was nominated in the structured reality program category, alongside reigning champion “Queer Eye,” “Antiques Roadshow,” Shark Tank” and “A Brady Renovation.”

“We’re Here,” “Cheer,” “RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked,” “Kevin Hart: Don’t F**k This Up” and “Amy Schumer Learns to Cook: Lunch Break and Pasta Night” were nominated in the unstructured reality program category.

Elsewhere in the reality-related categories, “RuPaul’s Drag Race” led the nominations with a total of ten mentions, also in the categories of casting (with “Born This Way,” “Love Is Blind,” “Queer Eye” and “The Voice”), cinematography (with “Cheer,” “Life Below Zero,” “Queer Eye” and “Survivor”), costumes (with “Dancing With the Stars,” “Drunk History,” “The Masked Singer” and “Saturday Night Live”), directing (with “Cheer,” “LEGO Masters,” “Queer Eye” and “Top Chef”), hairstyling (with “A Celebration Of The Music From Coco,” “Dancing With the Stars,” “The Oscars” and “The Voice”), makeup (with “Dancing With The Stars,” “The Little Mermaid Live!” “The Oscars” and “The Voice”) and picture editing, structured reality (with “LEGO Masters,” “Queer Eye,” “Survivor” and “Top Chef”).

“At Home With Amy Sedaris,” “Drunk History,” “Last Week Tonight With John Oliver,” “Queer Eye” and “Saturday Night Live” were nominated for production design.