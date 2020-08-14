What’s on TV This Week: ‘Lovecraft Country,’ ‘Lucifer’ and more

SUNDAY

Turner Classic Movies’ “Summer Under the Stars” continues with a daylong salute to Cary Grant that includes the actor opposite Grace Kelly in Alfred Hitchcock’s 1955 romantic thriller “To Catch a Thief.” 5 p.m. TCM

“Bo Derek: In My Own Words” remembers the actress best known for her role in the 1979 comedy “10,” while the star of the hit sitcom “The Nanny” is profiled in “Fran Drescher: In My Own Words.” 6 and 7 p.m. Reelz

Say cheese! The new special “Lucy Worsley’s Royal Photo Album” examines how the advent of photography helped to reshape public perception of the British monarchy. 8 p.m. KOCE

Advertisement

Clothes-less encounters: The final night of “Shark Week” includes the new special “Naked and Afraid of Sharks 2.” 8 p.m. Discovery Channel

She’s looking to abscond with the family inheritance in the new thriller “Psycho Sister-in-Law.” With Andrea Bowen and Lydia Hearst. 8 p.m. Lifetime

That’s the signpost up ahead: Three African Americans find unspeakable horrors while on a road trip through “Lovecraft Country” in this new supernatural drama series set in the 1950s. With Jonathan Majors, Jurnee Smollett, Courtney B. Vance and “The Wire’s” Michael Kenneth Williams. 9 p.m. HBO

“90 Day Fiancé” faves and identical twins Darcey and Stacey Silva get spun off into their very own show, the aptly titled unscripted series “Darcey & Stacey.” 10 p.m. TLC

Advertisement

The satirical series “Last Week Tonight With John Oliver” hits the 200-episode mark. 11:20 p.m. HBO

MONDAY

Strange brew: The new four-part true-crime series “The Suspect” recalls a brutal 2011 murder that rocked a family-run Canadian brewing company. Anytime, Sundance Now

Broadcast networks and cable news outlets will offer coverage of the four-day “Democratic National Convention” in Milwaukee. Various times and channels, through Thursday

Advertisement

Activist Elizabeth Cady Stanton and 19th-century suffrage movement are celebrated in the new special “One Woman, One Vote.” Susan Sarandon narrates. 10 p.m. KOCE

Does this taste funny to you? The quarantine-era reality series “Amy Schumer Learns to Cook” serves up a fresh batch of episodes. 10 p.m. Food Network

TUESDAY

Advertisement

Remember Felicia Day’s gamer-girl web comedy “The Guild”? Well, the imported sitcom “Dead Pixels” is kind of like that, only British. 8 p.m. The CW

Investor Glenn Stearns checks in on his Erie, Pa.-based barbecue-business startup on a special episode of “Undercover Billionaire.” 9 p.m. Discovery Channel

Aspiring entrepreneurs are ready to say “take this job and shove it” in pursuit of their dreams in the new unscripted series “I Quit.” 10:07 p.m. Discovery Channel

WEDNESDAY

Advertisement

Y’all come back now! Get up close and personal with Rascal Flatts’ Jay DeMarcus, his beauty queen wife and their kids in the new Nashville-set reality series “DeMarcus Family Rules.” Anytime, Netflix

From Super Mario to Sonic the Hedgehog, the six-part docuseries “High Score” surveys the golden age of classic video games. Anytime, Netflix

A new installment of “Southland Sessions” explores how the local music community is responding to the coronavirus pandemic. 8 p.m. KCET

Guitar duo Rodrigo y Gabriela and singer Natalia Lafourcade are among the acts gracing the stage in the debut installment of “In Concert at the Hollywood Bowl.” 9 p.m. KCET

Advertisement

Two teams enter, one team leaves in the new reality competition “Dodgeball Thunderdome.” YouTube star David Dobrik hosts. 9 p.m. Discovery Channel

One of the greatest singers in pop music history graces the stage in the encore special “Linda Ronstadt: Live in Hollywood.” 10 p.m. KCET

The grass is always greener: “According to Jim’s” Jim Belushi gets into the cannabis biz in the new reality series “Growing Belushi.” 10 p.m. Discovery Channel

THURSDAY

Advertisement

Get more yucks for your bucks with the new standup specials “Beth Stelling: Girl Daddy,” “Rose Matafeo: Horndog,” “James Veitch: Straight to VHS” and “HA Comedy Festival: The Art of Comedy.” Anytime, HBO Max

The new documentary “John Was Trying to Contact Aliens” tells of one amateur astronomer’s three-decade search for signs of intelligent life in the universe. Anytime, Netflix

We were on a break! British couples consciously uncouple so that they might perchance hook up with other people in the imported reality series “Singletown.” Anytime, HBO Max

See who walks away with the $1-million prize in the season finale of the outdoor survival competition “Alone.” 8 p.m. History Channel

Advertisement

FRIDAY

“The Purge” — minus all the murder and mayhem plus lots and lots of drugs and alcohol — equals the new satire “The Binge.” With Vince Vaughn. Anytime, Hulu

A high school senior falls for a mysterious transfer student after both are tapped to run the school paper together in the 2020 coming-of-age tale “Chemical Hearts.” With Austin Abrams and “Riverdale’s” Lili Reinhart. Anytime, Amazon Prime

Ooh la la: The teen-themed fantasy drama “Find Me In Paris” returns for a third and final season. With Jessica Lord and Christy O’Donnell. Anytime, Hulu

Advertisement

Filth flarn filth flarn filth! “New Girl’s” Jake Johnson voices a foul-mouthed high school basketball coach in the off-color animated sitcom “Hoops.” Anytime, Netflix

Oh, you handsome devil.... Tom Ellis is still “Lucifer” as this supernatural mystery drama returns for Season 5. Anytime, Netflix

“The Sleepover” they had planned gets put on hold when siblings have to rescue their parents from the clutches of kidnappers in this family-friendly comedy. With Malin Akerman, Ken Marino and “True Blood’s” Joe Manganiello. Anytime, Netflix

Advertisement

Have heels, will travel: Six drag queens take Sin City by storm in the new reality-TV spinoff “RuPaul’s Drag Race: Vegas Revue.” 8 p.m. VH1

Some rugged individualists try to form a more perfect off-the-grid community in the Alaskan wilderness in the new social experiment “100 Days Wild.” 9 p.m. Discovery Channel

“SNL’s” Kevin Nealon guests stars as a dad with a dilemma on a new episode of the anthology series “Room 104.” 11 p.m. HBO

SATURDAY

Advertisement

Masks are optional for those sharing the same quarantine bubble in the new limited drama series “Love in the Time of Corona.” With Gil Bellows and “Hamilton’s” Leslie Odom, Jr. 8 and 8:30 p.m. Freeform

An African American couple (Daniel Kaluuya, Jodie Turner-Smith) go on the lam after a traffic stop gone wrong in Melina Matsoukas’ 2019 fable “Queen & Slim.” With Bokeem Woodbine, Chloë Sevigny, Sturgill Simpson and Flea. 8 p.m. HBO

There are “Secrets in the Basement” of a suburban couple’s new home — or maybe just some raccoons — in this thriller. With Melina Bartzokis and Nick Cassidy. 8 p.m. Lifetime

A young reporter and a political aide uncover a scandal that could make or break their respective careers in writer-director Ricky Tollman’s fact-based 2019 indie thriller “Run This Town.” With Ben Platt, Mena Massoud, Nina Dobrev and Damian Lewis. 9 p.m. Showtime

Advertisement

Advertisement



