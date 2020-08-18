Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, John Legend and Bill Clinton lead DNC’s Tuesday lineup

The 2020 Democratic National Convention is officially underway, with one night of virtual speeches and performances down and three more to go.

Hosted by “black-ish” actress Tracee Ellis Ross, Tuesday night’s festivities will feature Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, former President Bill Clinton, former Second Lady Jill Biden and more speakers as well as a finale performance from singer-songwriter John Legend.

Also on the schedule are a keynote address from various Democratic leaders and remarks from multiple political figures as well as presentations on Joe Biden’s healthcare and national security plans.

Livestreams of the event will be available on DemConvention.com and latimes.com from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Pacific. Accessible viewing options include CART live captions and ASL picture in picture, ASL full image , StreamText CART live captions and audio description versions of the livestream.

Here’s a full list of tonight’s speakers:

Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett

Credentials Committee co-chairs James Roosevelt Jr. and Lorraine Miller

Credentials Committee co-chairs Barney Frank and Maria Cardona

Credentials Committee co-chairs Julie Chavez Rodriguez and Dennis McDonough

Former Georgia state Rep. Stacey Abrams, Sen. Raumesh Akbari (D-Tenn.), Rep. Colin Allred (D-Texas), Rep. Brendan Boyle (D-Pa.), Sen. Yvanna Cancela (D-Nev.), former Ohio state Rep. Kathleen Clyde, Florida Commissioner of Agriculture Nikki Fried, Long Beach Mayor Robert Garcia, Pennsylvania state Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta, Rep. Conor Lamb (D-Pa.), Michigan state Rep. Mari Manoogian, Texas state Rep. Victoria Neave, Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez, Georgia state Rep. Sam Park, New Hampshire state Rep. Denny Ruprecht and Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin

Actress Tracee Ellis Ross

Former Acting U.S. Attorney General Sally Yates

Senate Democratic Leader Charles Schumer

Daughter of former President John F. Kennedy, Caroline Kennedy, and grandson of former President Kennedy, Jack Schlossberg

Former President Jimmy Carter and former First Lady Rosalynn Carter

Former President Bill Clinton

DNC Chairman Tom Perez

Former United Auto Workers President Bob King

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.)

Sen. Chris Coons (D-Del.)

Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester (D-Del.)

Activist Ady Barkan

Former Secretary of State John Kerry

Former Second Lady Jill Biden

Singer-songwriter John Legend (performance)