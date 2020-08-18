Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, John Legend and Bill Clinton lead DNC’s Tuesday lineup
The 2020 Democratic National Convention is officially underway, with one night of virtual speeches and performances down and three more to go.
Hosted by “black-ish” actress Tracee Ellis Ross, Tuesday night’s festivities will feature Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, former President Bill Clinton, former Second Lady Jill Biden and more speakers as well as a finale performance from singer-songwriter John Legend.
Also on the schedule are a keynote address from various Democratic leaders and remarks from multiple political figures as well as presentations on Joe Biden’s healthcare and national security plans.
Livestreams of the event will be available on DemConvention.com and latimes.com from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Pacific. Accessible viewing options include CART live captions and ASL picture in picture, ASL full image, StreamText CART live captions and audio description versions of the livestream.
The 2020 Democratic National Convention’s musical performers include Billie Eilish, John Legend, Jennifer Hudson, Billy Porter and others.
Here’s a full list of tonight’s speakers:
- Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett
- Credentials Committee co-chairs James Roosevelt Jr. and Lorraine Miller
- Credentials Committee co-chairs Barney Frank and Maria Cardona
- Credentials Committee co-chairs Julie Chavez Rodriguez and Dennis McDonough
- Former Georgia state Rep. Stacey Abrams, Sen. Raumesh Akbari (D-Tenn.), Rep. Colin Allred (D-Texas), Rep. Brendan Boyle (D-Pa.), Sen. Yvanna Cancela (D-Nev.), former Ohio state Rep. Kathleen Clyde, Florida Commissioner of Agriculture Nikki Fried, Long Beach Mayor Robert Garcia, Pennsylvania state Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta, Rep. Conor Lamb (D-Pa.), Michigan state Rep. Mari Manoogian, Texas state Rep. Victoria Neave, Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez, Georgia state Rep. Sam Park, New Hampshire state Rep. Denny Ruprecht and Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin
- Actress Tracee Ellis Ross
- Former Acting U.S. Attorney General Sally Yates
- Senate Democratic Leader Charles Schumer
- Daughter of former President John F. Kennedy, Caroline Kennedy, and grandson of former President Kennedy, Jack Schlossberg
- Former President Jimmy Carter and former First Lady Rosalynn Carter
- Former President Bill Clinton
- DNC Chairman Tom Perez
- Former United Auto Workers President Bob King
- Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.)
- Sen. Chris Coons (D-Del.)
- Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester (D-Del.)
- Activist Ady Barkan
- Former Secretary of State John Kerry
- Former Second Lady Jill Biden
- Singer-songwriter John Legend (performance)
Night one of the #DemConvention reminded us that there’s nothing we can’t overcome when we stand united.— 2020 #DemConvention 🇺🇸 (@DemConvention) August 18, 2020
And we’re just getting started – tune in tonight at 9pm EThttps://t.co/NEJtNqxFPV pic.twitter.com/beX3b57NKs
Your essential guide to the arts in L.A.
Get Carolina A. Miranda's weekly newsletter for what's happening, plus openings, critics' picks and more.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.