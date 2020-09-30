Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
Entertainment & Arts

Hollywood slams Trump’s refusal to condemn white supremacists: ‘Turn off his mic’

President Donald Trump
President Donald Trump speaks at Tuesday’s presidential debate in Cleveland, Ohio.
(Julio Cortez / Associated Press)
By Christi CarrasStaff Writer 
Sep. 30, 2020
10:40 AM
Share

Hollywood is condemning Donald Trump after the president failed to condemn white supremacists during Tuesday night’s presidential debate.

Yara Shahidi, Olivia Wilde, Ava DuVernay, Storm Reid, Elizabeth Banks, Kumail Nanjiani, Chance the Rapper and many other celebrities expressed their outrage on Twitter after moderator Chris Wallace asked Trump to denounce white supremacists. Trump instead told a far-right hate group, the Proud Boys, to “stand back and stand by.”

“Here’s the big takeaway from the debate: Trump was asked to condemn white supremacists, and not only did he refuse to do so, he told them to ‘stand back and stand by,’” actor Nanjiani tweeted. “You know, as if he is their leader. That’s the takeaway.”

“He’s refusing to tell racists to stand down and blames an ideology for all the crime and murders,” wrote “Euphoria” actress Reid. “THIS is why we have to vote him out. We cannot have him in office for another 4 years.”

Advertisement

“Westworld” star Tessa Thompson speculated that Trump dodged Wallace’s question because “you cannot condemn your base,” while writer, actress and producer Lena Waithe simply opted to “turn this off now” after his Proud Boys remark.

“The entire country has to make a decision as to whether it will continue to downplay the fact that our President is an openly racist White Supremacist and what that means for its citizens or... VOTE HIM OUT,” Chance the Rapper wrote.

Here are more celebrity reactions to the first presidential “s— show,” from Chris Wallace’s performance as a moderator to Trump’s incessant interruptions.

Advertisement

Entertainment & ArtsPoliticsCampaign 2020
Christi Carras

Christi Carras is an entertainment reporter at the Los Angeles Times. She was previously a Times intern after graduating from UCLA and has also worked at Variety, the Hollywood Reporter and CNN.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement