Barack Obama, Chloe x Halle and more stars team up for virtual voting bash

As Barack Obama would say: Don’t boo. Vote!

The former president is joining forces with a number of celebrities for Complex’s star-studded “Pull Up & Vote Party,” hosted by activist Tamika D. Mallory, to boost civic engagement in the upcoming election.

“One of the most inspiring things about this year has been to see so many young Americans fired up, organizing, marching, and fighting for change,” Obama said in a statement.

“In times as polarized as these, your vote doesn’t just matter, it matters more than ever before… Participate and vote; it’s not always pretty — trust me, I know — but it’s how bit by bit, we’ve made progress over the generations.”

Advertisement

Since formally endorsing Joe Biden earlier this year, Obama has been active on the campaign trail, rallying for his former vice president and sharing election resources.

In June, he helped raise $11 million for the Biden-Harris ticket by connecting with hundreds of thousands of grassroots donors. And this month, he appeared on the popular political podcast “Pod Save America” to share his thoughts on this year’s presidential race and vision for the future of American democracy.

Here’s how to watch tonight’s “Pull Up & Vote Party.”

Advertisement

What time is the event, and where can I watch it?

The 90-minute special will begin streaming live at 6 p.m. Pacific across Complex’s YouTube, Instagram, Facebook and Twitter pages, as well as on the magazine’s website and livexlive.com.

Pull Up & Vote Party 🗳🇺🇸 TONIGHT at 9 PM ET.



The biggest names of today. The biggest vote of our lifetime.



Join us, @BarackObama, and more right here for the live stream. More info: https://t.co/yzu1me40J0 pic.twitter.com/OjrV0eT61V — Complex (@Complex) October 20, 2020

Who is participating?

In addition to emcee Mallory and headliner Obama, the stacked lineup includes singer-songwriter SZA, musical sister act Chloe x Halle, recording artist Usher and DJ Questlove, as well as rappers ASAP Ferg, Jack Harlow and Saint Jhn.

Other distinguished guests expected to appear are “black-ish” star Yara Shahidi, Teen Vogue’s Elaine Welteroth, activist Nupol Kiazolu, Rep. Ayanna Pressley (D-Mass.) and husband Conan Harris, rapper will.i.am, youth poet laureate Amanda Gorman and singer-actress Jennifer Hudson.

Advertisement

How can I get involved?

For more information on the election and voting resources, you can visit the Complex website or text “PULLUP” to 30330. And feel free to check out the The Times’ endorsements for the Los Angeles ballot here.