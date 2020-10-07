The Times Publishes Voter Guide and Election Resources as Early Voting Begins

This week, as Californians began receiving their mail-in ballots and vote centers officially opened, the Los Angeles Times published a collection of voter and election resources in advance of Nov. 3. The collection includes step-by-step guides, explainer videos, in-depth reporting on candidates and ballot propositions, and more. Additionally, the Sunday, Oct. 11 print edition will include a special “I voted early” sticker, and a digital version will be available as a GIF on Instagram, for readers who participate in early voting.

The 2020 election voter guide includes:

A voting checklist (available in English and Spanish) with the mechanics of how to register, vote and track your ballot, along with resources for voting groups that have special challenges. It also features an interactive map of where to vote in Southern California and “how to vote” explainer videos in 14 languages.

California ballot measures: Information on the 12 statewide propositions, with 1-minute video explainers.

L.A.-specific races: The Times provides a deep dive on the District Attorney race, plus open seats on the L.A. County Board of Supervisors and City Council.

Presidential Race: Where Trump and Biden stand on the issues; and full coverage on the candidates.

U.S. Senate: The Times highlights the nine races to watch.

Tracking the money: See which Californians gave to Trump, and who is pouring millions into the city’s DA race.

A complete list of The Times Editorial Board endorsements.



Additionally, The Times is hosting virtual events:

