Jennifer Lopez and Leonardo DiCaprio lead Hollywood reminder that ‘Every Vote Counts’

With less than a week until the presidential election, celebrities are making one final push to encourage Americans to vote.

On Thursday, CBS will broadcast “Every Vote Counts,” a star-studded, bipartisan special featuring appearances and performances from a variety of entertainment luminaries. Co-hosted by America Ferrera, Alicia Keys and Kerry Washington, the hourlong program is set to begin at 9 p.m. Eastern and Pacific Time.

“I am thrilled to be joining my dear friends Alicia Keys and America Ferrera to host ‘Every Vote Counts’ so that we can amplify voters’ voices and provide resources for all Americans as they participate in our democratic process,” Washington said in a statement. “For our democracy to work, every American’s voice must be heard and every vote must be counted.”

Among the many famous figures set to appear in the telecast are Amy Schumer, Chris Rock, Cobie Smulders, Coldplay, Condoleezza Rice, Eva Longoria, Jennifer Lopez, John Kasich, Kelly Clarkson, Leonardo DiCaprio, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Natalie Portman, Shaquille O’Neal, Tan France and Wilmer Valderrama.

Advertisement

Artists, Actors, and Activists are all coming together tomorrow night to celebrate YOU!!!!! #EveryVoteCounts is almost here! Watch on CBS tomorrow, Oct. 29 at 9pm / 8 pm CT. Find out who is performing and how you can stream here, https://t.co/ZSFNHEgNZm!!! pic.twitter.com/eaSaJQdrsE — kerry washington (@kerrywashington) October 28, 2020

The night’s festivities will also include musical sets from Keys, Dan + Shay, Offset and Shawn Mendes. Co-produced by Keys, Ferrera, Washington, Longoria, DiCaprio and more, “Every Vote Counts” is the latest celebrity effort to boost civic engagement.

Just last week, Barack Obama, Chloe x Halle, SZA, Yara Shahidi and more headlined a massive virtual voting bash, while a number of TV lawyers — including Viola Davis and Christine Baranski — joined forces to urge real attorneys to volunteer to protect American voters on Nov. 3 and beyond.

“It’s a challenging time but we have the opportunity to continue to show up and shape the world we want to live in,” Keys said in a statement. “Also, for many young people across the country, this is their first time voting so we want to make sure they understand the magnitude of this time.”

Advertisement

“Our right to vote has never been more precious or vital,” Ferrera added. “This celebration is an opportunity to uplift our country and to inspire one another to joyfully act on our most fundamental right and responsibility as Americans. Our vote is our voice.”

In addition to CBS and CBS All Access, “Every Vote Counts” will be available to watch on the iHeartMedia app and radio stations, Apple Music, Apple TV, Amazon Music, Twitch, NowThis, YouTube, Twitter, Tidal and Facebook.