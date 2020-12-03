Drive-in comedy, drive-in opera, drive-through holiday lights. Are you sensing a trend?

Southern Californians, buckle up if you’re tired of being trapped in the house. The car is your vehicle to some socially distanced live entertainment IRL this weekend. Here are eight offerings for a little car culture:

“Improv Live Comedy Drive In: HaHa Holiday”

Greg Behrendt, coauthor of the nonfiction bestseller “He’s Just Not That Into You,” headlines this live stand-up showcase. Comics Alonzo Bodden, Lara Beitz, Chris Fairbanks and Gary Cannon also perform. Irvine Improv, parking structure, 527 Spectrum Center Drive, Irvine. 7 p.m. Saturday. $80, $120; ages 18 and up only. ticketweb.com

“Carmen, A Live Drive-In Opera”

A humble Spanish soldier falls for a fiery temptress as Opera Santa Barbara stages a stripped-down, one-afternoon-only production of Bizet’s tragic romance. Ventura County Fairgrounds, 10 W. Harbor Blvd., Ventura. 2 p.m. Sunday. $79-$249. eventbrite.com

“The Bite L.A.: Winter Holiday & Stocking Stuffer Sweets Crawl”

This family-friendly drive-though experience features edible treats, a fake-snowball fight, mischievous gnomes, an ugly car contest and songs and stories with Santa. Legg Lake, 751 Santa Anita Ave., South El Monte. 5 to 10 p.m. Thursday-Sunday; other dates through Dec. 27. $38 per person and up. thebitela.com

“#IMomSoHard Drive-in”

The comedy duo of Kristin Hensley and Jen Smedley riff on domestic life in this live adults-only show. City National Grove of Anaheim, 2200 E. Katella Ave., Anaheim. 5:30 p.m. Saturday. $200, $350 per car. axs.com

“Holiday Road”

This family-friendly drive-though experience features Christmas lights, holiday-themed installations, an appearance by Santa Claus and more. King Gillette Ranch, 26800 Mulholland Highway, Calabasas. 5 to 10 p.m. Thursday through Jan. 10. $75 per car; advance purchase required. holidayroadusa.com

“Hot Wheels Ultimate Drive-Thru”

This event features more than 50 larger-than-life versions of Mattel’s classic toy cars. Toyota Arena, 4000 E. Ontario Center Parkway, Ontario. 4 to 9 p.m. weekdays, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturdays, noon to 8 p.m. Sundays; ends Jan. 2. $45-$60 per car. hotwheelsultimatedrivethru.com

“Electric Noel”

Family-friendly drive-through experience featuring displays of holiday lights set to a soundtrack of seasonal favorites. SilverLakes Park, 5555 Hamner Ave., Norco. 5 to 10 p.m. Tuesdays-Sundays, with time slots every 30 minutes; ends Jan. 3. $39-$49 per car. electricnoel.com

“Holidays in Your Car”

Drive-through event features light displays, holograms and music. Ventura County Fairgrounds, 10 W. Harbor Blvd., Ventura. 5 to 9 p.m. Mondays-Thursdays, 5 to 10 p.m. Fridays-Sundays; closed Christmas Day; ends Jan. 2. $49-$64. holidaysinyourcar.com

