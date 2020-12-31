14 virtual New Year’s Eve parties, with Steve Aoki, Demi Lovato, TikTok stars and more

If ever there were a year that just needed to be over already, that year is 2020. Here are 14 ways to tell it goodbye — New Year’s Eve celebrations that can be experienced virtually, from the comfort of home and away from COVID-19, drunk drivers and whatever else the closing moments of this annus horribilis may yet have in store.

Grand Park’s NYELA

DJ and producer Steve Aoki headlines an online edition of Grand Park and the Music Center’s annual familyfriendly New Year’s Eve block party normally held in downtown L.A. Performers include Mexican pop artists Aquihayaquihay and Venezuelan singer Andrekza. 11 p.m. Thursday. Free. musiccenter.org, grandparkla.org, facebook.com, youtube.com

“Met Stars Live in Concert: New Year’s Eve Gala”

L.A.'s own Angel Blue is among the Metropolitan Opera stars performing in this live event streamed from the Parktheater in Augsburg, Germany. With Javier Camarena, Matthew Polenzani and Pretty Yende. 1 p.m. Thursday; available on demand for 14 days. $20. metopera.org

“Peace Out 2020”

Snoop Dogg, Oscar winners Matthew McConaughey and Anne Hathaway, and comic Nikki Glaser are among the famous faces sharing their thoughts on the year in this special, which includes a performance by Becky G. Keke Palmer and David Dobrik host. Available anytime. Free. facebook.com

“Hello 2021”

Ring in the new with RuPaul, Demi Lovato and the aforementioned Matthew McConaughey in this global celebration. 7:30 p.m. Thursday. Free. YouTube Originals

“TikTok Live New Year’s Eve”

The video platform caps a banner year with this global special featuring performances by singer-songwriter Jason Derulo and rapper Saweetie; appearances by Cardi B, Mick Fleetwood and Wayne Brady; and, of course, TikTok personalities including Lil Yachty and and Brittany Broski. 6:30 p.m. Thursday. Free. tiktok.com

“Times Square New Year’s Eve”

“Rise Up” singer Andra Day and disco diva Gloria Gaynor perform as part of this commercial-free webcast from the annual celebration in Manhattan. It also will include live coverage of the Times Square ball drop. 3 p.m. Thursday. timessquarenyc.org, livestream.com

“New Years Queens: Goodbye 2020!”

“RuPaul’s Drag Race” veterans Alaska, Miz Cracker, Katya, Trixie Mattel and Bob the Drag Queen are among the artists taking part in this 11-hour global livestream event. 3 p.m. Thursday. $49-$499. sessionslive.com

“Abracadabra: New Year’s 2021”

John Legend, Aloe Blacc, Major Lazer and Kaskade are among the musical acts featured in this three-day livestream event that also includes meditation sessions, yoga, cooking tutorials and more. The event runs through 8:30 p.m. Friday. Free; donations accepted for the Save Our Stages Emergency Relief Fund. RSVP at abrafest.com

“Salute to Vienna and Budapest”

This annual New Year’s touring production presents an encore concert heavy on Strauss waltzes and operetta favorites. On demand now through Sunday. $20-$60. salutetovienna.com

“Kylie: Infinite Disco”

Kylie Minogue, the Australian dance-pop diva known for hits like “The Loco-Motion” and “Can’t Get You Out of My Head,” marks New Year’s Eve with an encore of this concert spectacular. 9 p.m. Thursday. $20. dice.fm

“The Annual One-Time-Only New Year’s Eve Musical Revue”

The long-running, homegrown, family-friendly variety show is presented by Santa Monica Playhouse. 7:30 and 10:30 p.m. Thursday. $20. santamonicaplayhouse.com

“Snoop Dogg’s Virtual New Year’s Eve Special”

The rapper hosts this celebration that doubles as a preview of his upcoming TBS reality series “Go-Big Show.” With Rosario Dawson, Jennifer Nettles, pro wrestler Cody Rhodes and comic Bert Kreischer. 8 p.m. Thursday. Free; ages 21 and older only. RSVP at snoopnye.com

“Netta’s Office New Year’s Eve Party”

The Israeli pop singer and 2018 Eurovision Song Contest winner performs. 2 p.m. Thursday. youtube.com

“Bang on a Can Marathons”

The contemporary classical ensemble streams highlights from all four of the virtual concerts it mounted in 2020. Performers include pianist Jeremy Denk, and guitarist Bill Frisell. Available on demand through Jan. 1. Free. marathon2020.bangonacan.org

